Forex For Baby
- Yaakov Markos
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
By :Forex For Baby Ea. 1.0
This EA is Famous Grid Strategy that open positive grid of trades with money management risk size, first and smaller size after. It makes PROFIT when the Forex price moves in the
direction of the trend.
Its goal is to get bigger return on investment. Taking advantage of all ups and down moves.
This Ea will open trades size base on percentage of the account and the rest will follows at 50 pips gap as default.
Losing Trades are small compair to the winning trades. works on AUD/USD pair. with 1H time frame.
Input of the Ea can be change ( do your own diligent).
Recommendation:
* Currency pair: Aud/Usd
* TimeFrame: H4. H1 when use as scalper (other video samples on YouTube)
* Stop loss pips: 60 as default
*Grid distance: 50 as default
*Trailing stop: 30 as default
*When to start BE: 1
* Not for Euro/Usd .
* Test on Demo first before going live.