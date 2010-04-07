ForeHedging Ea

Semi Automatic Ea (MT4). Buy or Sell or Let it Trade .  Either Buy or Sell Manually with the panel. Second option:  Press Auto with one of the 4 options. Plug and play mode.

This Panel can trade with very good result. As a Beginner trader as you ,if you want to be part of the 5% that can make it just give a chance and see

for your self. 

1:500-1000 leverage, lower then that rise the balance times 2'


Recommend:  Auto Trading choose one option from below.

$5000.   false/true

$8000.   false/true

$25000. false/true

ANY.      false/true. choose all the details as you wish in properties .

Manually Setup. choose all 4 with false. and trade from the chart. also choose open trades:1 from the properties. that way you control how many trades to be open.




