The Rapid Growth
- Utilities
- Yaakov Markos
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
By :Rapid Growth Ea. 1.0
Positive Grid System With New Logic and The Best R/R Ratio. You Can Only lose on The First trade (The percentage That You Choose), On The Rest of The Top-ups you will BrakeEven. In This Demonstration With 10/1, R/R RATIO. As Long That You Win 1 Time Out Of The 10. You Are a Winner.. You Can Always Choose Different Ratios.Its goal is to get bigger return on investment. Taking advantage of all ups and down moves.This Ea will open trades size base on percentage of the account and the rest will follows at 40 pips gap as default.Losing Trades are small compair to the winning trades. works on AUD/USD pair. with 1H time frame.Input of the Ea can be change ( do your own diligent).Recommendation:
* Currency pair: Aud/Usd
* TimeFrame: H1* Stop loss pips: 80 as default*Grid distance: 40 as defaultBreakeven stop: 40 as default*When to start BE: 1* Test on Demo first before going live.