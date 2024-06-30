Forehedging Ea New

Semi Automatic Ea(MT5). Buy or Sell or Let it Trade .  Either Buy or Sell Manually with the panel. Second option:  Press Auto with one of the 4 options. Plug and play mode.

This Panel can trade with very good result. As a Beginner trader as you ,if you want to be part of the 5% that can make it just give a chance and see

for your self. 1:500-1000 leverage, lower then that rise the balance times 2'

Recommend:  Auto Trading choose one option from below.

$5000.   false/true

$8000.   false/true

$25000. false/true

ANY.      false/true. choose all the details as you wish in properties .

Manually Setup. choose all 4 with false. and trade from the chart.

Also choose open trades:1 from the properties. that way you control how many trades to be open.



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Yaakov Markos
Utilities
While using the Double Action EA, you can take advantage of this free tool available on the market to plan your trades and potentially double your account. Simply download it, attach it to a chart, fill in the input fields, and you’ll receive four breakeven points, and profit. Then, apply those levels to the Double Action EA. Trade with confidence, knowing your risk in advance. The inputs include: • Lot Sizes: INITIAL TRADE : (Lot1),   TOPUPS 1-3: (Lot2, Lot3, Lot4). • Grid Sizes: Grid1, Grid2,
FREE
ForeHedging Ea
Yaakov Markos
Utilities
Semi Automatic Ea (MT4). Buy or Sell or Let it Trade .  Either Buy or Sell Manually with the panel. Second option:  Press Auto with one of the 4 options. Plug and play mode. This Panel can trade with very good result. As a Beginner trader as you ,if you want to be part of the 5% that can make it just give a chance and see for your self.  1:500-1000 leverage, lower then that rise the balance times 2' Recommend:  Auto Trading choose one option from below. $5000.   false/true $8000.   false/true $
Green Mower 9
Yaakov Markos
Utilities
By :ForextraderEanow   Green Mower 10.0                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        This EA is Famous Grid Strategy that open grid of trades with the same size (not martingale)  and make PROFIT even when the Forex price moves in the WRONG Direction
The SnowBall Ea New
Yaakov Markos
Utilities
By :ForextraderEanow   SnowBall 2028 Ea. 1.0                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                      This EA is Famous Grid Strategy that open positive grid of trades with the larger size first and smaller size after. It makes PROFIT when the Forex price moves i
Rapid Growth Ea
Yaakov Markos
Experts
By :Rapid Growth  Ea. 1.0    Positive Grid System With New Logic and The Best R/R Ratio. You Can Only lose on The First trade (The percentage That You Choose), On The Rest of The Top-ups you will BrakeEven. In This Demonstration With 10/1,  R/R RATIO. As Long That You Win 1 Time Out Of The 10. You Are a Winner.. You Can Always Choose Different Ratios.                                                                                                                                                  
Double Action
Yaakov Markos
Utilities
This Ea. is very unique in his function, and not designed to be traded automatic. as the first option.           It is a tool designed to be used by a mild experienced Forex trader that can: Trade  manual or automated and can try to find a good entry price levels Trader that can  enter the market using market or pending orders at specify price levels.          Please watch the video  about using the excel calculator  when using the breakeven technic .          The same idea  used for the breake
Bad Boy Ea
Yaakov Markos
Utilities
This Ea is base on RSI/GPT Advanced. you can run it on aud/usd pair, on 4 hour time frame. The input is included when downloading the ea. you can try test it on other pairs. In the bottom of the input you will need to insert the equity levels when you run it if you are up with the profit it will turn green. When you are down on the profit the equity will turn red , that way you got control on the situation.
Asian Box Breakout V1
Yaakov Markos
Utilities
The Asian Box Breakout EA is a powerful Expert Advisor designed to capitalize on market breakouts following the Asian trading session. It automatically draws a price range (box) during the low-volatility Asian session and sets strategic breakout entries for high-probability moves in the London and New York sessions. Key Features: Automatically detects and marks the Asian session range. Places pending Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders based on breakout logic. Visual equity tracker on chart. Fully c
Asian Box Breakout Grid V1
Yaakov Markos
Utilities
The Asian Box Breakout EA is a powerful Expert Advisor designed to capitalize on market breakouts following the Asian trading session. It automatically draws a price range (box) during the low-volatility Asian session and sets strategic breakout entries for high-probability moves in the London and New York sessions. Key Features: Automatically detects and marks the Asian session range. Places pending Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders , and Buy Limit and Sell Limit based on breakout logic. Visual equ
PositiveGridEa
Yaakov Markos
Utilities
Welcome to Positive Grid — the strategy behind our real-time Telegram signals. This video shows how the cycle works from start to finish, including: • Opening Buy/Sell at the same price • Grid expansion every 20 pips • Mini trades every 10 pips • Pending order logic (“5=5”) • Profit target and cycle restart ⸻ Profit Potential (Per Cycle): Most cycles involve 6 to 30 trades, depending on market movement: • 0.01 lot = $4.00 profit target • 0.10 lot = $40.00 profit target • 1.00 lot = $400.00 pr
Green Mower 1 MT5
Yaakov Markos
Utilities
By :ForextraderEanow   Green Mower 10.0                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                        This EA is Famous Grid Strategy that open grid of trades with the same size (not martingale)  and make PROFIT even when the Forex price moves in the WRONG Direction
Forex For Baby
Yaakov Markos
Utilities
By :Forex For Baby   Ea. 1.0                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                      This EA is Famous Grid Strategy that open positive grid of trades with money management risk size, first and smaller size after. It makes PROFIT when the Forex price moves in th
The Rapid Growth
Yaakov Markos
Utilities
By :Rapid Growth  Ea. 1.0     Positive Grid System With New Logic and The Best R/R Ratio. You Can Only lose on The First trade (The percentage That You Choose), On The Rest of The Top-ups you will BrakeEven. In
Double Action Ea
Yaakov Markos
Utilities
This Ea. is very unique in his function, and not designed to be traded automatic. as the first option.           It is a tool designed to be used by a mild experienced Forex trader that can: Trade  manual or automated and can try to find a good entry price levels Trader that can  enter the market using market or pending orders at specify price levels.          Please watch the video  about using the excel calculator  when using the breakeven technic .          The same idea  used for the breakev
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