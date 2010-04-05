Eurjpy Awesome Oscillator Master MT4

The EJ_15_201514104_S_SM_CF_SQ4 is an algorithmic trading strategy for MetaTrader, tested on EURJPY using the M15 timeframe from April 1, 2004, to April 24, 2024. There is no need to set up parameters, all settings are already optimized and fine-tuned.





Recommended broker RoboForex because of EET timezone.



You can find the strategy source code for StrategyQuant at the link: https://quantmonitor.net/eurjpy-awesome-oscillator-master/





Key details are:





MagicNumber: 201514104

Main Chart: Current symbol and timeframe

Trading Options

Weekend Trading: Allowed

Daily Exit: Disabled

Friday Exit: Enabled at 21:00

Signal Time Range: Not limited

Max Trades/Day: No limit

Stop Loss (SL) and Profit Target (PT): No predefined limits

Entry Signals

Long Entry: Triggered when the Awesome Oscillator is falling and Pivots indicator has been falling for 6 bars, 5 bars ago.

Short Entry: Triggered when the Awesome Oscillator is rising and Pivots indicator has been rising for 6 bars, 5 bars ago.

Entry Rules

Long Entry: Opens long orders at the 40-period SMA minus 2.20 times the Bollinger Bands Width Ratio (BB Width Ratio) of the last 353 bars, with a SL of 9.3 * ATR(37). Order is valid for 139 bars.

Short Entry: Opens short orders at the 40-period SMA plus 2.20 times the Bollinger Bands Width Ratio (BB Width Ratio) of the last 353 bars, with a SL of 9.3 * ATR(37). Order is valid for 139 bars.

Exit Rules

Long Exit: Closes full position if market is long and no LongEntrySignal is active.

Short Exit: Closes full position if market is short and no ShortEntrySignal is active.

Features

Each deal is protected by stop orders (Stop Loss and Take Profit).

AI based strategy

Both a fixed lot and a free margin percentage are used.

No martingale, no grid, no scalp.

No excessive consumption of CPU resources.

User-friendly settings.

All settings optimized, ready for real trading.

Long-term strategy. - you need patinet, startegy makes a few trades per month and picks up only the best opportunities on the market.



