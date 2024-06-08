AI TrendScalper EA MT5

The AI TrendScalper EA is a sophisticated Expert Advisor (EA) designed to assist traders in profiting from market trends. This EA follows the trend and utilizes an intelligent trading strategy to identify potential trading opportunities and automatically place buy or sell orders.



5 copies left 74$ next price 99$





Money Management:

Lots : Manually set the lot size.

: Manually set the lot size. RiskPercent: Percentage risk. If set to 0, a fixed lot size will be used.

Trade Exit Settings:

Take-Profit : Take-profit in points.

: Take-profit in points. Stop-Loss : Stop-loss in points.

: Stop-loss in points. Trailing Stop-Loss : Trailing stop-loss distance.

: Trailing stop-loss distance. Trailing Stop-Loss Trigger : Trailing stop-loss trigger.

: Trailing stop-loss trigger. Slippage: Slippage for the stop-loss in points.

Time Filter:

Time Filter : Enable or disable the time filter.

: Enable or disable the time filter. Time Start Hours, Time Start Minutes : Start time for trading.

: Start time for trading. Time End Hours, Time End Minutes: End time for trading.

EA Settings:

Pullback Candle Count : Number of candles for pullbacks.

: Number of candles for pullbacks. Order Expiration : Expiration time for orders in hours.

: Expiration time for orders in hours. Timeframe: Select the timeframe for trading. The best results have been achieved with the EUR/USD pair on the 15-minute timeframe.

Features and Benefits:

The AI TrendScalper EA also offers advanced features such as automatic adjustment of stop-loss and take-profit levels, adherence to trading rules based on the current market environment, and avoidance of trading during inactive market times.

Thanks to its robust architecture and efficient programming, the AI TrendScalper EA is suitable for both beginners and experienced traders. It provides a user-friendly interface and detailed trading reports that allow users to monitor and analyze their trading history.

Important Notes: Testing : Please conduct your own tests with the free demo version before purchasing the product! The default settings of the program are NOT a recommendation. These are only the settings that I chose as default values in the development process, but there might be far better settings. I cannot give any advice or recommendation here, as I cannot predict future market movement.

: Please conduct your own tests with the free demo version before purchasing the product! The default settings of the program are NOT a recommendation. These are only the settings that I chose as default values in the development process, but there might be far better settings. I cannot give any advice or recommendation here, as I cannot predict future market movement. Risk Disclaimer: Using the AI TrendScalper EA does not guarantee profits. Trading in the financial markets involves risk, and you should only trade with money you can afford to lose.

By understanding these settings and features, traders can optimize their use of the AI TrendScalper EA to align with their individual trading strategies and risk tolerance.

If you have any questions, need assistance, or require set files, please feel free to contact me at any time. I am here to help and support you to ensure you get the most out of the AI TrendScalper EA.



