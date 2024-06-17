Entry Price Averages
- Göstergeler
- Abdulhadi Darwish
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
Average Entry Positions Indicator
The Average Entry Positions Indicator provides traders with a clear visual representation of their average buy and sell entry prices on the chart. This indicator calculates the average entry prices for both buy and sell positions and displays them as horizontal lines with customizable colors and labels. By using this tool, traders can quickly assess their overall entry positions, aiding in better decision-making and trade management.
Key Features:
- Displays average buy entry price with a customizable horizontal line and label.
- Displays average sell entry price with a customizable horizontal line and label.
- Easy-to-read labels with adjustable positions and font sizes.
- Seamless integration with any trading strategy to enhance position tracking.
Perfect for traders who want a straightforward and effective way to monitor their entry positions and improve their trading performance.
