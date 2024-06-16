MT5 To Telegram Advance

4.6

AIP – MT4/MT5 To Telegram

1         Main features of MT4/MT5 EA To Telegram:

  • Send all types of orders (Open Order/Close Order/Modify Order/Pending Order/Delete Order)
  • Close and Modify Order with replies to the corresponding Open Order
  • Support sending to both private and public channels
  • Support sending to multiple channels simultaneously
  • Send Chart Screenshots
  • Manage all symbols with a single EA on one terminal
  • Automatic loading of templates, logos, and screenshots
  • Support sending Icon Emojis
  • Embed Hyperlinks into messages
  • Filter messages for each EA based on the desired MagicNumber
  • Filter orders by symbol or magic number
  • Filter Close Orders(Send all orders or only positive profit order)
  • Customize the message format according to preferences
  • Send Daily/Weekly/Monthly summary report
  • The EA does not support MT5 on MAC OS

2         How To Install Setup and Configuration

Please ref detailed at  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/761025

-> MT4 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/120770



Avis 5
AnimeG TVc
28
AnimeG TVc 2025.08.16 18:07 
 

Amazing bot. It perfect and precise.

Zack Zulkefly
29
Zack Zulkefly 2025.03.24 12:09 
 

Good Product, function so nice, Seller also will guide you well until success. So Far Recommended Product.

Mr Aleksandar Aleksandrov
473
Mr Aleksandar Aleksandrov 2025.03.22 00:20 
 

I purchased the program. It works great and the developer is very nice and responsive. I highly recommend it

Produits recommandés
Close Simple MT5
TRUONG DINH THANG Trương
Utilitaires
This is an EA that supports simple order closing on MT5. EA Close MT5 (Homemade ) - EA closes orders when profit >= x$ - EA closes orders when loss >= -x$ - EA closes orders when Equity >= x$ - EA closes orders when Equity <= x$ - EA closes orders for all currency pairs or pairs using EA If you have any questions, please contact me: https://t.me/EAForexFree_Channel
TradeTech Titan
Vasile Silviu Urs
Experts
redo the translation in koreean , french , italian and turkish Of course! Here are the translations for Korean, French, Italian, and Turkish: Korean TradeTech Titan 전문가 조언자(EA)는 다양한 표준 지표 세트를 활용하여 거래를 시작합니다. 거래 조건이 충족되면 최적의 진입점을 보장하기 위해 추가적인 조정 가능한 필터 또는 임계값 레이어가 적용됩니다. 이러한 임계값은 1에서 100까지 조정 가능하여 맞춤형 거래 필터링을 제공합니다. 모든 거래는 가상 StopLoss 및 가상 TakeProfit 값으로 보호됩니다. EA는 마팅게일 시스템 또는 로트 크기 증가와 같은 위험한 전략을 피하고, 한 번에 하나의 주문만 열어 통제된 측정 거래를 보장합니다. 사용된 지표에는 Accelerator Oscillator, Adaptive Moving Average, Aw
StopLoss and TakeProfit Utility MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Utilitaires
StopLoss and TakeProfit Utility MT5 for automatic setting of stop loss and take profit levels. Created by a professional trader for traders.   The utility   works with any market orders opened by a trader manually or using advisors. Can filter trades by magic number. The utility can work with any number of orders simultaneously. WHAT THE UTILITY CAN DO: Set virtual stop loss and take profit from 1 pip Real   stop loss and take profit W ork with each order separately (   stop loss and take prof
Order Reminder MT5
Nguyen Duc Tam
Utilitaires
This utility sends notification to trader’s MT5 (for MT4 version, checkout this link ) mobile app, to remind traders about their open positions. Super useful for part time traders to keep track and not forget any positions. To turn on notification, please visit   this link   (https://www.metatrader4.com/en/trading-platform/help/setup/settings_notifications) Features Keep track on open orders (pending orders, running orders) Customize time to send notification Customize notification interval (se
Simple DCA EA
Quang Phuc Lam
Utilitaires
Simple DCA EA - Advanced Dollar Cost Averaging Expert Advisor Overview Simple DCA EA is an Expert Advisor designed to support Dollar Cost Averaging (DCA) strategies on the MetaTrader 5 platform. This EA can work with both manual and automated orders, helping traders optimize risk management and maximize profits through an intelligent DCA system. Key Features 1. Intelligent DCA System The EA uses an advanced DCA algorithm with the following characteristics: Trigger Condition : DCA only executes w
Ultimate Trade and Alert Assistant
Freedom Uzochukwu Nnadi
Utilitaires
Ultimate Trade and Alert Assistant  Elevate Your Trading with Precision and Control Introducing the Ultimate Trade and Alert Assistant by Feedosky , a powerful and versatile Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) designed to empower traders with precise price alerts, seamless trade execution, and intelligent position management. Whether you're a seasoned trader or just starting out, this EA combines cutting-edge automation with customizable features to help you stay ahead in the fast-paced w
Account Informer MT5
Ismail Hakki Delibas
5 (2)
Utilitaires
Account Informer Utility Helps you :     Stay in Touch With Your Account.     Hear About Your Account Critical Conditions.     Check Your Account Connectivity.     Inform from any Position Change.     When All Orders Closed     Receive Notifications as Android or IOS Notifications on Your Phone, Email or Popup Window. Information can send in these conditions according to your selection :     Constant Time Period     When Drawdown Larger than Specified Value     When Margin Level Smaller t
Perforation Modify
Piminov Sergey
Experts
One of the main goals in the development of this Expert Advisor was ease of use. As a result, this EA has a minimum of parameters, which are easy to understand. At the same time, it is very flexible and customizable for almost for any instrument (currency pair). The logic According to the given algorithm, the EA determines local support and resistance levels (at startup, the previous quotes are disregarded). When a candle closes beyond any level, a deal is opened in the same direction. By defau
Correlation Analyzer
Oleg Peiko
Utilitaires
This script analyzes all symbols in Market Watch for a set timeframe. The result is displayed on the Experts tab and in the specified file. For more convenient viewing and editing, the result is displayed in a csv file. For the calculation, the Pearson formula is used. The value of the correlation coefficient of pairs close to 1 means that the pairs move almost identically. A value close to -1 means that the pairs move in the same way. This tool will be useful to those who use hedging due to the
RedFox Copier Pro MT5
Rui Manh Tien
5 (2)
Utilitaires
Time saving and fast execution Whether you’re traveling or sleeping, always know that Telegram To MT5 performs the trades for you. In other words, Our   Telegram MT5 Signal Trader  will analyze the trading signals you receive on your selected Telegram channels and execute them to your Telegram to MT5 account. Reduce The Risk Telegram To Mt5   defines the whole experience of copying signals from   Telegram signal copier to MT5 platforms. Users not only can follow all instructions from the signal
CatchPositionByStopOrderv
Vasilii Luchnikov
Experts
The CatchPositionByStopOrder trading expert is designed to work on a trending market when the direction of trading is known, you can trade both SELLSTOP and BUYSTOP orders, and you can trust the expert himself to choose the direction. Sets pending STOP orders and moves them behind the price to determine the most effective entry point. The recommended timeframe for trading is M5/M15/H1. In the expert Advisor, you can work with fixed S/l and T/p, as well as with the help of a trawl. if T / p=0, t
Trade Condition Logger MT5
AbelPM Enterprises Pty Ltd
Utilitaires
The   Trade   Condition   Logger   is   an   essential   tool,   offering   crucial   insights   into: Current   swap   and   spread   values Automatic   logging   of   fluctuations   in   swap   values Logging spread   value   range over   time Optimise   spread   values for specific instrument Displays   a   comprehensive   summary   on   the   chart,   providing   traders   with   insights   into   trade   conditions.  Review trade conditions for your various   broker   accounts   enabling  
Golden Scalper EA
Vladimir Shumikhin
Experts
Golden Scalper EA est un conseiller expert entièrement automatisé pour MetaTrader 5, conçu pour atteindre une efficacité maximale avec un risque minimal. Il utilise des algorithmes avancés pour analyser les modèles de chandeliers et filtrer les signaux à l'aide de moyennes mobiles (MA). Golden Scalper EA combine une analyse puissante avec des paramètres flexibles, ce qui en fait un outil indispensable pour les traders de tous niveaux. Avantages de Golden Scalper EA Analyse avancée des modèles d
Master Control via Telegram
Tuan Nghia Phan
Utilitaires
Master Control via Telegram can help you perform some management tasks on MT4/MT5 remotely via your Telegram by one click, easy to set up & use. Demo here (see more  Master Close     Master Notify  ) ************************************************************************************ LIST OF COMMANDS: info_acc -  Get account info info_pos -   Get positions details price -   Get symbol price buy  -   Open a buy position sell  -   Open a sell position inst_set  -   Set parameters for instant trade
Trap Full and Semi Auto MT5
Szymon Palczynski
Experts
Expert was built on the basis of Trap . EA can trade in automatic and semi-automatic mode. In automatic mode, it will place pending orders. However, in semi-automatic mode, it will wait for the first manually opened order. It will then go into automatic mode. Before starting work, the expert will download 28 currency pairs:         "AUDCAD","AUDCHF","AUDJPY","AUDNZD","AUDUSD","CADCHF","CADJPY",         "CHFJPY","EURAUD","EURCAD","EURCHF","EURGBP","EURJPY","EURNZD",         "EURUSD","GBPAUD","GBP
Kikyo
Yuta Hirae
Experts
[Target currency pair / time] [EURUSD/15M] Recommended. Variable lot MT5EA for compound interest operation! [About EA operation] After purchasing an EA, it is recommended to operate with a real account after operating with a demo account for a certain period of time. [About kikyo/logic overview] Kikyo is an EA that supports EURUSD/15M. Adopts a variable lot system that can easily realize compound interest operation according to the amount of funds (the default is a fixed lot. Please change
GRV Grid MT5
Roman Gergert
Experts
GRV Grid expert Advisor is a regular grid trader trading in both directions. The peculiarity of this grid is that subsequent orders in the grid are opened not only upon reaching the set step but also on the basis of the signal, which allows not to accumulate a lot of orders that can very quickly drain the entire Deposit. The EA makes a decision based on the signals from THE mA indicator and the trend filter. The EA trades almost non-stop, i.e. there are almost always open orders, so for stable
Lot calculation based on stop loss and risk
Dmytro Pavliuk
Utilitaires
Automatic calculation of a trading lot taking into account Stop Loss (in pips) and the percentage of risk from the account balance. The Expert Advisor panel is located on the chart at the top left. On the panel of the advisor, you can select the size of the stop loss in pips and the percentage of risk from the balance. You can set the deviation from the current price in pips for pending orders. The red color indicates the amount in the deposit currency that you can lose when the stop loss is tr
VirtualStopsMT5
Viktor Shpakovskiy
Utilitaires
A utility for managing open positions using virtual (invisible to the broker) stops. Virtual stop loss and virtual take profit can be freely moved around the chart. If the price touches the virtual stop line (TP, SL, TS), the EA will close all orders of the same direction on the current chart. Closing orders by virtual take profit is possible only if there is a profit. With the help of the built-in trading simulator, you can, in the strategy tester, see how the adviser works. Parameters Block
TIO Hedge Algorithm MT5
Ihar Tsitou
Experts
TIO Hedge Algorithm - Советник работает по хеджирующему авторскому алгоритму. Советник не пытается предсказать куда пойдет рынок, а зарабатывает на любом движении. Советник можно настроить на любой инструмент. Настройки Take Profit  - тейк профит в пунктах Start lot - стартовый лот; Point order step - шаг между ордерами Minimal profit for close grid - минимальный профит при закрытии серии ордеров Magic Number - серийный номер ордеров, по которому советник отличает свои ордера Для покупателей ес
Bober Real MT5
Arnold Bobrinskii
4.76 (17)
Experts
Bober Real MT5 is a fully automatic Forex trading Expert Advisor. This robot was made in 2014 year and did a lot of profitbale trades during this period. So far over 7000% growth on my personal account. There was many updates but 2019 update is the best one. The robot can run on any instrument, but the results are better with EURGBP, GBPUSD, on the M5 timeframe. Robot doesn't show good results in tester or live account if you run incorrect sets. Set files for Live accounts availible only for cu
Geek Engine
VALU VENTURES LTD
Experts
Geek Engine EA is a professional-grade automated trading system that combines multiple proven technical analysis strategies with sophisticated risk management and performance tracking capabilities. Designed for both novice and experienced traders seeking consistent, rule-based trading execution. KEY FEATURES Multi-Strategy Trading System - MA Crossover Strategy with multi-timeframe confirmation - RSI Momentum Strategy with divergence detection - MACD Signal Strategy with histogram analysis -
Close all with one click
Jun Xiao
Utilitaires
Cet outil peut vous aider à clôturer toutes les commandes ouvertes en un seul clic, cliquez simplement sur « Tout fermer ». Si vous souhaitez uniquement clôturer les ordres rentables, cliquez sur le bouton « Fermer les ordres rentables ». Après avoir cliqué, tous les ordres flottants seront fermés ; Si vous souhaitez uniquement clôturer les ordres avec des pertes flottantes, cliquez sur le bouton « Fermer les ordres perdants ». Après avoir cliqué, tous les ordres avec des pertes flottantes seron
Prism Smart
VALU VENTURES LTD
Experts
Prism Smart High Performance V12.45 - API Enhanced Complete Edition Professional Trading System with Real-Time Intelligence 37 Independent Strategies | Live API Integration | Banking Grade Control | AI/ML Enhancement KEY HIGHLIGHTS 37 Individual Strategies - Complete independence with individual tracking. Real API Integration - Live news, economic data, and VIX volatility feeds. Banking Grade Quality - Institutional-level performance standards. Smart Auto-Lot System - Dynamic position sizing wi
Auto Martingale MT5
Nguyen Anh Tung
Utilitaires
Introduction à EA Auto Martingale MT5 Auto Martingale est un Expert Advisor (EA) qui vous aide à créer facilement des transactions en moyenne d'achat (DCA) à partir de vos transactions manuelles. Avec des paramètres avancés, EA Auto Martingale vous permet de créer une stratégie Martingale parfaite à votre manière, optimisant les profits et gérant les risques de manière efficace. Fonctionnalités principales de Auto Martingale : Magic Number : Par défaut, il est à 0. Cette valeur sera automatiquem
Ultimate MT5 to Telegram
BLAKE STEVEN RODGER
Utilitaires
Ultimate MT5 to Telegram (UMT) sends controlled trades (via symbol, magic, comment) to your telegram channel. It sends open and closed trades, including pending orders and TP/SL modifications, along with chart screenshots, to any telegram channel. Additionally, you can send trade reports of open trades and summary profit/pip reports for day, week, or month. You can customize the design of the trade actions or reports with variables and emoticons.  A beautiful panel allows you to visualize all t
Grid Netting and Hedge Accounts
Sergio Domingues
Utilitaires
Features 1️⃣ Flexible Grid Order Configuration Set price levels and spacing between orders. Customize order sizes and maximum number of positions for better risk control. 2️⃣ Hedge and Netting Modes Hedge Mode : Allows simultaneous long and short positions , ideal for advanced strategies. Netting Mode : Consolidates positions for easier balance management. 3️⃣ Supported Order Types Limit Orders : Buy and sell at predetermined prices. Market Orders : Instant execution. Integrated Take-Profit : Wi
One Click Trader MT5 Real
Andrzej Pierz
Utilitaires
One Click Trader  is a tool designed for MetaTrader 4 platform, which enables you to take your trading to the next level. It enables you to open, manage and close your trades in simple an efficient way by just one click of your mouse button. "-"   ,  "+"  change OCT window size  Up arrow minimizes the OCT panel Down arrow maximizes the OCT panel Right arrow displays the next panel with additional features Left arrow hides the panel with additional features Red  SELL  button enables you to open s
CloudPiercer EA
Jhay Are Budomo
Experts
Master the Market with the Power of Ichimoku Price: $30 Pair: USDJPY Timeframe:  5m Overview CloudPiercer EA is a precision-built Expert Advisor that harnesses the full potential of the legendary Ichimoku Kinko Hyo system, a proven trend-following strategy used by professional traders for decades. Designed specifically for USDJPY , CloudPiercer cuts through the market "cloud" to identify high-probability entries and exits with laser accuracy. Core Features Ichimoku-Driven Entries – Leverages
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.98 (558)
Utilitaires
Bienvenue sur Trade Manager EA, l’outil ultime de gestion des risques conçu pour rendre le trading plus intuitif, précis et efficace. Ce n’est pas seulement un outil d’exécution d’ordres ; c’est une solution complète pour la planification des trades, la gestion des positions et le contrôle des risques. Que vous soyez débutant, trader expérimenté ou scalpeur ayant besoin d’une exécution rapide, Trade Manager EA s’adapte à vos besoins, offrant une flexibilité sur tous les marchés, des devises et i
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.86 (140)
Utilitaires
Trade Panel est un assistant commercial multifonctionnel. L'application contient plus de 50 fonctions de trading pour le trading manuel et vous permet d'automatiser la plupart des opérations de trading. Attention, l'application ne fonctionne pas dans le testeur de stratégie. Avant d'acheter, vous pouvez tester la version démo sur un compte démo. Version démo ici . Instructions complètes ici . Commerce. Permet d'effectuer des opérations de trading en un clic : Ouvrez des ordres et des positions e
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (12)
Utilitaires
Version Bêta Le Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader est presque prêt pour la sortie officielle en version alpha. Certaines fonctionnalités sont encore en développement et vous pourriez rencontrer de petits bugs. Si vous rencontrez des problèmes, merci de les signaler, vos retours aident à améliorer le logiciel pour tout le monde. Le prix augmentera après 20 ventes. Copies restantes à $70:   3/20 . Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader est un outil puissant qui copie automatiquement les signaux de trading de
Grid Manual MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.89 (19)
Utilitaires
Grid Manual est un panneau de trading permettant de travailler avec une grille d'ordres. L'utilitaire est universel, possède des paramètres flexibles et une interface intuitive. Il fonctionne avec une grille d'ordres non seulement dans le sens des pertes, mais aussi dans le sens de l'augmentation des profits. Le commerçant n'a pas besoin de créer et de maintenir une grille d'ordres, l'utilitaire le fera. Il suffit d'ouvrir une commande et "Grid Manual" créera automatiquement une grille de comman
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (47)
Utilitaires
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (2)
Utilitaires
Lazy Trader is your personal risk management assistant that independently finds the best market entries, manages positions, and helps you extract maximum profit from every trading idea! It monitors charts from M1 to W1 , finds optimal entry points based on your parameters, and manages trades without your involvement: - Got an idea on the daily chart? No need to wait for lower timeframes to form a signal — Lazy Trader will check everything and open all necessary positions while you live your lif
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (4)
Utilitaires
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 (Chat Copieur MT5) est un copieur de trades local et un framework complet de gestion des risques et d'exécution conçu pour les défis commerciaux d'aujourd'hui. Des défis de prop firms à la gestion de portefeuille personnel, il s'adapte à chaque situation avec une combinaison d'exécution robuste, de protection du capital, de configuration flexible et de gestion avancée des trades. Le copieur fonctionne à la fois en mode Master (expéditeur) et Slave (récepteur), avec
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.86 (28)
Utilitaires
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider est un utilitaire facile à utiliser et entièrement personnalisable qui permet l'envoi de signaux spécifiés vers un chat, un canal ou un groupe Telegram, transformant ainsi votre compte en fournisseur de signaux. Contrairement à la plupart des produits concurrents, il n'utilise pas d'importations DLL. [ Démonstration ] [ Manuel ] [ Version MT4 ] [ Version Discord ] [ Canal Telegram ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Configuration Un guide utilisateur étape par étape est
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.31 (26)
Utilitaires
Trade Manager pour vous aider à entrer et sortir rapidement des transactions tout en calculant automatiquement votre risque. Y compris des fonctionnalités pour vous aider à éviter le sur-trading, le trading de vengeance et le trading émotionnel. Les transactions peuvent être gérées automatiquement et les mesures de performances du compte peuvent être visualisées dans un graphique. Ces fonctionnalités rendent ce panneau idéal pour tous les traders manuels et contribuent à améliorer la plateforme
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.82 (34)
Utilitaires
Le copieur commercial pour MT5 est un copieur commercial pour la plate-forme МetaТrader 5   . Il copie les transactions de change   entre       tous les comptes   MT5   -   MT5, MT4   -   MT5 pour la version COPYLOT MT5 (ou MT4   -   MT4 MT5   -   MT4 pour la version COPYLOT MT4) Copieur fiable ! Version MT4 Description complète   +DEMO +PDF Comment acheter Comment installer     Comment obtenir des fichiers journaux     Comment tester et optimiser     Tous les produits de Expforex Vous pouvez
Telegram To MT5 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.53 (15)
Utilitaires
Copiez les signaux de n'importe quel canal dont vous êtes membre (y compris les canaux privés et restreints) directement sur votre MT5.  Cet outil a été conçu en pensant à l'utilisateur et offre de nombreuses fonctionnalités nécessaires pour gérer et surveiller les trades. Ce produit est présenté dans une interface graphique conviviale et attrayante. Personnalisez vos paramètres et commencez à utiliser le produit en quelques minutes ! Guide de l'utilisateur + Démo  | Version MT4 | Version Disc
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.89 (9)
Utilitaires
EASY Insight AIO – La solution tout-en-un pour un trading intelligent et sans effort Présentation Imaginez pouvoir analyser l’ensemble du marché — Forex, Or, Crypto, Indices et même Actions — en quelques secondes, sans aucune analyse manuelle de graphiques, sans installation complexe ni configuration d’indicateurs. EASY Insight AIO est votre outil d’exportation ultime, prêt à l’emploi, pour un trading alimenté par l’IA. Il fournit une vue d’ensemble du marché dans un fichier CSV propre — prêt
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.58 (71)
Utilitaires
Panneau de trading pour trader en 1 clic.   Travailler avec des positions et des commandes!   Trading à partir du graphique ou du clavier. Avec notre panneau de trading, vous pouvez exécuter des transactions en un seul clic directement depuis le graphique et effectuer des opérations de trading 30 fois plus rapidement qu'avec le contrôle MetaTrader standard. Les calculs automatiques des paramètres et des fonctions rendent le trading plus rapide et plus pratique pour les traders. Des conseils grap
Entry In The Zone with SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.75 (4)
Utilitaires
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe est un outil d’analyse de marché en temps réel développé sur la base du cadre Smart Money Concepts (SMC). Il analyse automatiquement les points de retournement et les zones clés sur plusieurs périodes, en mettant l’accent sur la fourniture de signaux sans repaint et en mettant en évidence les Points d’Intérêt (POI). De plus, il dispose d’un système de niveaux Fibonacci automatiques qui trace automatiquement les lignes de Fibonacci pour aider à détecter l
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5
Vu Trung Kien
5 (10)
Utilitaires
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5 is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will n
Risk Manager Pro MT5
Roman Zhitnik
5 (7)
Utilitaires
The Expert Advisor is a comprehensive risk manager helping users to control their trading activities. With this tool being a safeguard you can easily configure various risk parameters. When any limit is exceeded, the risk manager can force close opened positions, close other EAs, and even close the terminal to prevent emotional trading that doesn't correspond to your trading strategy. Risk Manager Settings Account Protection Check min equity limit to close all (account currency) - check the min
Telegram to MT5 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
5 (6)
Utilitaires
Télégramme vers MT5 :   la solution ultime pour copier des signaux Simplifiez votre trading avec Telegram vers MT5, l'outil moderne qui copie les signaux de trading directement des canaux et chats Telegram vers votre plateforme MetaTrader 5, sans DLL. Cette solution puissante garantit une exécution précise des signaux, de nombreuses options de personnalisation, un gain de temps et une efficacité accrue. [Instructions   ] [   DÉMO   ] Caractéristiques principales Intégration directe de l'API Tele
Take a Break MT5
Eric Emmrich
4.83 (23)
Utilitaires
The most advanced news filter on MQL market - free demo available Take a Break has transformed from a basic news filter into a comprehensive account protection solution. It seamlessly pauses any other Expert Advisors during news events or based on your custom filters, all while safeguarding your EA settings - restoring them automatically when trading resumes for complete peace of mind. Typical use cases: A single news filter for all your EAs. Stop trading during news/high volatility (+ close all
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.72 (18)
Utilitaires
Ce produit filtre tous les conseillers experts et les graphiques manuels pendant les heures de publication des actualités, de sorte que vous n'avez pas à vous soucier des pics de prix soudains qui pourraient détruire vos configurations de trading manuelles ou les transactions entrées par d'autres conseillers experts. Ce produit est également livré avec un système de gestion des ordres complet qui peut gérer vos positions ouvertes et vos ordres en attente avant la publication de toute actualité.
Mentfx Mmanage mt5
Anton Jere Calmes
4.25 (8)
Utilitaires
The added video will showcase all functionality, effectiveness, and uses of the trade manager. Drag and Drop Trade Manager. Draw your entry and have the tool calculate the rest. Advanced targeting and close portions of a trade directly available in tool (manage trades while you sleep). Market order or limit order on either side with factored spread. Just draw the entry, the tool does the rest. Hotkey setup to make it simple. Draw where you want to enter, and the stop loss, the tool calculates al
Custom Alerts AIO MT5
Daniel Stein
Utilitaires
Custom Alerts AIO : Surveillez tous les marchés à la fois — sans aucune configuration Présentation Custom Alerts AIO est une solution de surveillance du marché prête à l’emploi, sans configuration nécessaire. Tous les indicateurs requis — FX Power, FX Volume, FX Dynamic, FX Levels, IX Power — sont directement intégrés. Aucun graphique n’est affiché, ce qui rend cet outil idéal pour la génération d’alertes en temps réel. Il prend en charge toutes les classes d’actifs proposées par votre courtie
News Filter Tool
Henry Lyubomir Wallace
5 (2)
Utilitaires
Améliorez votre trading avec des informations sur les événements d'actualité Dans le monde rapide du trading, les événements d'actualité peuvent avoir un impact significatif sur les prix du marché. Comprendre comment ces événements influencent les mouvements des prix est crucial pour gérer vos transactions pendant les périodes volatiles. L'outil News Tool EA est conçu pour fournir des informations sur les événements d'actualité historiques et à venir, vous aidant ainsi à prendre des décisions d
Trade Portfolio Dashboard MT5
LEE SAMSON
Utilitaires
Consultez instantanément l'historique de vos transactions clôturées par jour et par semaine, vos transactions ouvertes actuelles et votre exposition au forex sur un seul graphique ! Utilisez la carte thermique pour identifier les transactions rentables et où se situe votre baisse actuelle au sein de votre portefeuille de trading. Boutons de fermeture rapide Utilisez les boutons de fermeture rapide pour clôturer chaque transaction sur un seul symbole, clôturer des transactions individuelles en
Timeless Charts
Samuel Manoel De Souza
Utilitaires
Timeless Charts est une solution de graphiques avancée conçue pour les traders professionnels qui ont besoin de graphiques personnalisés / unités de temps personnalisées – y compris les graphiques en secondes / unités de temps en secondes, les graphiques Renko / barres Renko, les graphiques en clusters / footprints et des outils avancés similaires à ceux disponibles sur les plateformes les plus populaires. Contrairement aux graphiques hors ligne traditionnels ou aux simples indicateurs personnal
Trader Evolution
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (7)
Utilitaires
" Trader Evolution " - A utility designed for traders who use wave and technical analysis in their work. One tab of the utility is capable of money management and opening orders, and the other can help in making Elliott wave and technical analysis. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Trading in a few clicks. Immediate and pending orders are available in the panel 2. Money management. The program automatically selects the appropriate lot size 3. Simplifies
Trading box Order Management MT5
Igor Zizek
4.97 (36)
Utilitaires
Advanced trading tool: One click smart orders that execute under your conditions Developed by trader for trading community:  position size calculator (lot size), open position after price action, strategy builder, set and forget trading, mobile notifications... Risk Management -  Risk percentage position size calculator, gain percentage, target risk reward ratio, spread and commissions are included in calculations 7 Advanced order types  - Set and forget trading with price action automation (OC
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (41)
Utilitaires
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
Trading box Technical analysis MT5
Igor Zizek
4.96 (24)
Utilitaires
Everything for chart Technical Analysis indicator MT5 in one tool Draw your supply demand zone with rectangle and support resistance with trendline and get alerts to mobile phone or email alert -  Risk reward indicator mt5 Video tutorials, manuals, DEMO download   here .   Find contacts on my   profile . 1.   Extended rectangles and trendlines Object will be extended to the right edge of the chart when price will draw new candles on chart. This is rectangle extender or trendline extender. 2. Pri
EasyTrade MT5
Alain Verleyen
5 (2)
Utilitaires
Easy Trade – Gestion des transactions intelligente, simple et puissante Easy Trade est la solution tout-en-un pour la gestion des transactions destinée aux utilisateurs de MetaTrader souhaitant garder le contrôle du risque et assurer une exécution fluide. Conçu dès le départ avec les retours des traders, Easy Trade facilite l'exécution, la surveillance et la gestion des transactions sur plusieurs symboles – sans complexifier votre flux de travail. Que vous pratiquiez le scalping manuel ou que
Position Size Tool
Filipp Pavlov
5 (1)
Utilitaires
Position Size Tool is an on-chart trading tool that lets you manage trades entirely with your mouse and hotkeys — switch between preset risk percentages, place orders with instant position sizing, see live SL/TP distances and risk/reward, and close positions partially with a click. Download Demo version  Demo is limited to EURUSD pair on demo account on 1 hour timeframe. Key Features: Market/pending orders by mouse & hotkeys with auto risk-based sizing. Change risk % with A/S hotkeys. Change aut
Plus de l'auteur
MT4 To Telegram Advance
Vu Thi Thu
Utilitaires
AIP – MT4/MT5 To Telegram 1         Main features of MT4/MT5 EA To Telegram: Send all types of orders (Open Order/Close Order/Partial Close/Modify Order/Pending Order/Delete Order) Close and Modify Order with replies to the corresponding Open Order   Support sending to both private and public channels Support sending to multiple channels simultaneously Send Chart Screenshots Manage all symbols with a single EA on one terminal Automatic loading of templates, logos, and screenshots Support sending
MT4 Trade Management
Vu Thi Thu
Utilitaires
EaMinhonVN – TradeManagement The main functions of Ea TradeManagement 1. GUI o      Interact with running EAs o      GUI for placing orders o      Closing orders by Ticket o      Closing orders by MagicNumber o      Closing all orders o      Delete Pending orders 2.  General management: o      Management based on Symbol, manually orders , orders from the EA, and orders from other EAs o      User-friendly trade interface with the ability to drag and drop SL,TP,Entry o      Support backtest 3. 
AIP Investor MT4
Vu Thi Thu
Experts
Strategy: The strategy will follow the high   Timeframe   trend and find spikes in the smaller Timeframe. Stoploss and Takeprofit orders from 1-3 days. Maximum 3 Orders, the strategy uses a combination of EMA, Stochatic, Volatility, and Strength indicators Real Signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2244878 Symbol:    The best Symbol (BTCUSD and Crypto) Volume: suggestion 0.05lot/1000$, dropdown about 30% Stoploss: Fixed or   according to   Signal Takeprofit:    Fixed or   according to signa
MT5 Trade Management
Vu Thi Thu
Utilitaires
AIP – TradeManagement The main functions of Ea TradeManagement 1. GUI o      Interact with running EAs o      GUI for placing orders o      Closing orders by Ticket o      Closing orders by MagicNumber o      Closing all orders o      Delete Pending orders 2.  General management: o    Management based on Symbol, manually orders , orders from the EA, and orders from other EAs o    User-friendly trade interface with the ability to drag and drop SL,TP,Entry o      Support backtest 3.  Stoploss man
AIP Investor
Vu Thi Thu
Experts
Strategy: The strategy will follow the high Timeframe trend and find spikes in the smaller Timeframe. Stoploss and Takeprofit orders from 1-3 days. Maximum 3 Orders, the strategy uses a combination of EMA, Stochatic, Volatility, and Strength indicators Real Signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2244878 Symbol:  The best Symbol (BTCUSD and Crypto) Volume: suggestion 0.05lot/1000$, dropdown about 30% Stoploss: Fixed or according to Signal Takeprofit:  Fixed or according to signal Auto Trailin
Filtrer:
AnimeG TVc
28
AnimeG TVc 2025.08.16 18:07 
 

Amazing bot. It perfect and precise.

Vu Thi Thu
809
Réponse du développeur Vu Thi Thu 2025.08.17 07:53
Thank you so much for your kind words! 🙏 I’m glad the EA is working perfectly for you. Wishing you many successful trades 🚀.
Zack Zulkefly
29
Zack Zulkefly 2025.03.24 12:09 
 

Good Product, function so nice, Seller also will guide you well until success. So Far Recommended Product.

Vu Thi Thu
809
Réponse du développeur Vu Thi Thu 2025.04.06 07:52
Thank you so much for your feedback
Mr Aleksandar Aleksandrov
473
Mr Aleksandar Aleksandrov 2025.03.22 00:20 
 

I purchased the program. It works great and the developer is very nice and responsive. I highly recommend it

Vu Thi Thu
809
Réponse du développeur Vu Thi Thu 2025.03.22 00:22
Hi Mr. Aleksandar, Thank you for purchasing the product, if there is any problem or need improvement please inbox me
Volatility Signal
54
Volatility Signal 2024.12.23 15:45 
 

working to send notification in private channel. thanks

Vu Thi Thu
809
Réponse du développeur Vu Thi Thu 2024.12.23 16:10
Hi,I just tested the private telegram channel, it still works fine. Please recheck the setup. The private channel will have the format -1002226893485 with -100 at the beginning. Please check the detailed setup at https://autoinvestorpro.com/send-orders-from-mt4-mt5-to-telegram/
Retail Trading Realities LTD
1409
Philip Kym Sang Nelson 2024.09.11 12:07 
 

Just now set up the bot, instructions were nice and easy . The developer is a TOP bloke, very helpful and accommodated my suggestions .

Vu Thi Thu
809
Réponse du développeur Vu Thi Thu 2025.03.22 07:33
Hi Mr. Philip, Thank you for purchasing the product
Répondre à l'avis