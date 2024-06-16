MT5 To Telegram Advance

4.6

AIP – MT4/MT5 To Telegram

1         Main features of MT4/MT5 EA To Telegram:

  • Send all types of orders (Open Order/Close Order/Modify Order/Pending Order/Delete Order)
  • Close and Modify Order with replies to the corresponding Open Order
  • Support sending to both private and public channels
  • Support sending to multiple channels simultaneously
  • Send Chart Screenshots
  • Manage all symbols with a single EA on one terminal
  • Automatic loading of templates, logos, and screenshots
  • Support sending Icon Emojis
  • Embed Hyperlinks into messages
  • Filter messages for each EA based on the desired MagicNumber
  • Filter orders by symbol or magic number
  • Filter Close Orders(Send all orders or only positive profit order)
  • Customize the message format according to preferences
  • Send Daily/Weekly/Monthly summary report
  • The EA does not support MT5 on MAC OS

2         How To Install Setup and Configuration

Please ref detailed at  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/761025

-> MT4 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/120770



İncelemeler 5
AnimeG TVc
28
AnimeG TVc 2025.08.16 18:07 
 

Amazing bot. It perfect and precise.

Zack Zulkefly
29
Zack Zulkefly 2025.03.24 12:09 
 

Good Product, function so nice, Seller also will guide you well until success. So Far Recommended Product.

Mr Aleksandar Aleksandrov
473
Mr Aleksandar Aleksandrov 2025.03.22 00:20 
 

I purchased the program. It works great and the developer is very nice and responsive. I highly recommend it

