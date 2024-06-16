MT5 To Telegram Advance
- Yardımcı programlar
- Vu Thi Thu
- Sürüm: 2.6
- Güncellendi: 23 Ekim 2025
- Etkinleştirmeler: 20
AIP – MT4/MT5 To Telegram
1 Main features of MT4/MT5 EA To Telegram:
- Send all types of orders (Open Order/Close Order/Modify Order/Pending Order/Delete Order)
- Close and Modify Order with replies to the corresponding Open Order
- Support sending to both private and public channels
- Support sending to multiple channels simultaneously
- Send Chart Screenshots
- Manage all symbols with a single EA on one terminal
- Automatic loading of templates, logos, and screenshots
- Support sending Icon Emojis
- Embed Hyperlinks into messages
- Filter messages for each EA based on the desired MagicNumber
- Filter orders by symbol or magic number
- Filter Close Orders(Send all orders or only positive profit order)
- Customize the message format according to preferences
- Send Daily/Weekly/Monthly summary report
- The EA does not support MT5 on MAC OS
Amazing bot. It perfect and precise.