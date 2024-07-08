Countdown Timer by macflav

Timing can make the difference between a winning and a losing trade.

Therefore, a bar countdown display is a must-have tool for any trader. Knowing exactly how much time is left, before the current bar will close, certainly helps decision-making in real time.

Technical detail: This indicator uses the MQL5 function "OnTimer", ensuring the accurate measure of each passing second, rather than relying on the flow of incoming tick information from the server. Most other countdown indicators for MetaTrader seem to "stutter" or skip seconds because of that, considering the fact that ticks don't come in regular intervals. To achieve a smooth clockwork experience, a synchronization routine is executed repeatedly, in an adjustable period. If no data can be fetched from the server (e.g. market closed, connection problems, etc.), the display will flash zeroes (00:00).