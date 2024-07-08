Countdown Timer by macflav

Timing can make the difference between a winning and a losing trade.

Therefore, a bar countdown display is a must-have tool for any trader. Knowing exactly how much time is left, before the current bar will close, certainly helps decision-making in real time.

Technical detail: This indicator uses the MQL5 function "OnTimer", ensuring the accurate measure of each passing second, rather than relying on the flow of incoming tick information from the server. Most other countdown indicators for MetaTrader seem to "stutter" or skip seconds because of that, considering the fact that ticks don't come in regular intervals. To achieve a smooth clockwork experience, a synchronization routine is executed repeatedly, in an adjustable period. If no data can be fetched from the server (e.g. market closed, connection problems, etc.), the display will flash zeroes (00:00).

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Working Demo Download Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 is a local trade copier and a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with a blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both Master (sender) and Slave (receiver) modes, with real-time synchronization of market and pending orders,
Exp5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
5 (1)
Utilities
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT5 — professional trading control center for MetaTrader 5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a premium chart-based trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 5 . It is designed for traders who want faster execution, clearer position control, structured trade management, visual level planning and a professional workflow directly from the chart. This is not only a BUY / SELL panel. PRO SE combines manual trading, pending orders, position management, partial exits, b
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Symbol display by macflav
Flavio Machado
5 (5)
Utilities
Add a watermark in the background of your chart, containing the ticker (symbol), followed by the current Timeframe, and the symbol description below it. Have you ever seen videos or screenshots of other platforms, boasting those great looking watermarks, and wondered why your MetaTrader5 doesn't have one? Well, I did... so I tried a few of the options available in the Market at the time, but I still wanted to tweak everything exactly to my taste. So I developed my own solution, and I am proud t
FREE
Delete all objects from chart
Flavio Machado
Utilities
Simply deletes all objects from a chart, at once. Q: Shouldn't I remove the indicator(s) from the chart instead, if I want to get rid of those objects? A: Absolutely. There are rare cases though, when you might end up with residual objects that don't programatically get removed from your chart, due to bugs or some other reason. Q: Why use this script, when I can press Ctrl+B, list all objects, then manually select and delete each one? A: To save time, really. Maybe you have too many unwanted o
FREE
Delete all objects from all charts
Flavio Machado
Utilities
This script deletes all objects attached to all open charts. It's a bulk operation that can save a lot of time, avoiding the need to open the Objects List (Ctrl+B), pressing "List all", then manually selecting the objects and hitting "Delete" (for each single chart)... If you've tried "Delete all objects from chart", this script does the same thing, but to all open charts . So beware! You'll have to add all those Fibonacci retracements, trendlines, etc. back to your charts if you run this script
FREE
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