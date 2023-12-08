Delete all objects from all charts

This script deletes all objects attached to all open charts. It's a bulk operation that can save a lot of time, avoiding the need to open the Objects List (Ctrl+B), pressing "List all", then manually selecting the objects and hitting "Delete" (for each single chart)...

If you've tried "Delete all objects from chart", this script does the same thing, but to all open charts. So beware! You'll have to add all those Fibonacci retracements, trendlines, etc. back to your charts if you run this script by accident. You have been warned! 🙂

Thanks to CraigLeith for suggesting this little "improvement" to the original script.

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Timing can make the difference between a winning and a losing trade. Therefore, a bar countdown display is a must-have tool for any trader. Knowing exactly how much time is left, before the current bar will close, certainly helps decision-making in real time. Technical detail: This indicator uses the MQL5 function "OnTimer", ensuring the accurate measure of each passing second, rather than relying on the flow of incoming tick information from the server. Most other countdown indicators for MetaT
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Delete all objects from chart
Flavio Machado
Utilities
Simply deletes all objects from a chart, at once. Q: Shouldn't I remove the indicator(s) from the chart instead, if I want to get rid of those objects? A: Absolutely. There are rare cases though, when you might end up with residual objects that don't programatically get removed from your chart, due to bugs or some other reason. Q: Why use this script, when I can press Ctrl+B, list all objects, then manually select and delete each one? A: To save time, really. Maybe you have too many unwanted o
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