CRT Smart Precision

2

This is your chance to stop guessing and understand your strategy.

  281 trades tracked | 64% win rate | 70% risk to reward in historic data

These aren’t just numbers—they’re real stats showing you how this strategy works. If you’re looking for a way to trade smarter, this is the tool that can get you there.

Did you like to see the reality of the engulfing strategy? After your purchase contact us and we will provide you one of our other products for free. 
Check our other products for more real strategies and Join the Real Trades community to trade with confidence and connect with real traders!

A proven tool built on Candle Range Theory (CRT), designed to identify liquidity runs with precision and consistency. This strategy tracks liquidity raids, using the previous candle’s range to predict price movements, along with extra confirmations to filter out fake signals.

How this indicator can help you:

  • Identifies Liquidity-Based Trades – Buy/sell signals with stop-loss and take-profits.
  • Confirms Before Entry – Avoids false setups by requiring a liquidity grab first.
  • Gives You Live Trade Stats – Know your performance at all times—wins, risk-reward, and points.
  • Focuses on Key Market Hours – Trade only when the probabilities are in your favor.
  • Keeps You Updated – Real-time alerts for every setup.
  • Additional filter - Get better signals with additional confirmations.

If you’re tired of trading and not understanding the probabilities of your strategy, our tool is here to help.

See it in action! Download the  free demo and experience the CRT Smart Precision.


Desmond Ebimobowei Dogubo
8665
Desmond Ebimobowei Dogubo 2025.08.05 07:34 
 

Hello, I just bought your CRT precision indicator for mt5 good job you did i must say..

You said you have a free gift to give after purchase, please how can i get the free gift..

From my check on the indicator, i can see that the default settings for trading start and end time filter is it set to broker time, Please is it possible for you to change it to NY time and add more time filters for start and end time so as to enable users choose the times that is best for them because the best CRT times are 1am, 3am, 5am and 9am NY time.

Please is it possible to update and add the 3 candle CRT strategy/model, because the 3 candle CRT will give us more accurate and better entries with higher win rates...

If you want am available to share more ideas with you.

Thanks

hazlitrades
70
hazlitrades 2025.03.24 23:04 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Joe R.
42
Joe R. 2025.03.23 21:22 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Claudia Bohorquez
86
Claudia Bohorquez 2025.03.18 12:06 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Juan Pablo Castro Forero
9658
Reply from developer Juan Pablo Castro Forero 2025.03.19 19:18
We are happy to hear that the product is amazing!!
I also find the panel so useful, is better to know what symbol is better for the strategy.
We want to provide USEFUL indicators and we are happy to see that you find it helpful. Thanks again!!
Reply to review