Engulfing Pro Trader

5

Most traders see engulfing candles. Few know how to trade them profitably.

Engulfing Pro Trader gives you dead-simple signals and real stats—trades, wins, profits—to trade reversals with confidence. No hopes, just the real numbers you need. At Real Trades, we show you what’s true, not what’s dreamy.  

Did you like to see the reality of the engulfing strategy?  Leave us a 5-star review and message me privately for an exclusive free product from our Real Trades as a thank you! 
Check our other products for more real strategies and Join the Real Trades community to trade with confidence and connect with real traders!

This indicator takes the classic engulfing pattern and makes it work for you:  

  • Clear Signals: Plots buy/sell signals on your chart with up to 3 take-profit levels and a stop-loss. 
  • Kill Zone Timing: Restrict signals to high-probability trading hours for better odds. 
  • Live Stats Panel: Tracks trades taken, wins, risk/reward, and points earned—no guesswork, just truth.
  • Smart Filters: ATR size filter and signal distance settings to ditch false setups.
  • Real-Time Alerts: Never miss a setup, wherever you are.

See it in action! Download the demo and experience the power of Engulfing Pro Trader.

Reviews 13
Mohsen Kalantari
93
Mohsen Kalantari 2025.09.11 13:29 
 

Great indicator! The Engulfing Pro Trader gives clear and reliable signals, and the live stats panel is a game-changer. It really helps me trade with confidence. Highly recommended! ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Samson Mwangi
54
Samson Mwangi 2025.07.25 09:51 
 

Great indicator it is, using it on Gold on higher time frames but gold directed the bullish engulf formed 24.07.25 on H4 and dumped but so far I can recommend the indicator highly

Benjamin Afedzie
3116
Benjamin Afedzie 2025.06.11 15:32 
 

great product

More from author
CRT Liquidity Pro
Juan Pablo Castro Forero
5 (1)
Indicators
Worried about your next trade? Tired of not knowing if your strategy actually works? With CRT Liquidity Pro, you trade with real stats, not emotions. Know your probabilities, track your performance, and trade with confidence—based on the Power of 3, Smart liquidity detection and CRT confirmations. Did you like to see the reality of the CRT Liquidity strategy? After your purchase contact us and we will provide you one of our other products for free.  Check our other products for more real strate
CRT Smart Precision
Juan Pablo Castro Forero
2 (1)
Indicators
This is your chance to stop guessing and understand your strategy.   281 trades tracked | 64% win rate | 70% risk to reward in historic data These aren’t just numbers—they’re real stats showing you how this strategy works. If you’re looking for a way to trade smarter, this is the tool that can get you there. Did you like to see the reality of the engulfing strategy? After your purchase contact us and we will provide you one of our other products for free.  Check our other products for more real
Silver Bullets Catcher
Juan Pablo Castro Forero
5 (1)
Experts
Introducing: The Silver Bullet Pro Trade with Precision, Prosper with Power! Experience next-gen financial tech with the Silver Bullet Pro Trading Robot, inspired by the famed ICT Silver Bullet Strategy. Trade in the markets with an strategy tester over 10 years. Highlights: Optimized Performance : Harness the strength of the ICT Silver Bullet Strategy, known for its razor-sharp precision and unparalleled accuracy. Automated Excellence : Say goodbye to hours of screen time! Silver Bullet Pro ens
Power of 3 ICT Series
Juan Pablo Castro Forero
5 (2)
Indicators
The Power of 3 ICT is the best tool to help you keep an eyer on HTF while trading on lower timeframes. This indicator will allow you to see up to 2 different HTF candles on your LTF chart, that way you always know how the current price action is looking in the higher timeframes and if you are taking your trade following the higher timeframe trend. How can I use this indicator to trade ICT/ Liquidity concepts?    What can you do with The Power of 3? See the current candles of higher timeframes an
Filter:
Mohsen Kalantari
93
Mohsen Kalantari 2025.09.11 13:29 
 

Great indicator! The Engulfing Pro Trader gives clear and reliable signals, and the live stats panel is a game-changer. It really helps me trade with confidence. Highly recommended! ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Huseyin Furkan Ozturk
43743
Huseyin Furkan Ozturk 2025.08.20 01:36 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Rodger Zhao
201
Rodger Zhao 2025.08.02 14:33 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Samson Mwangi
54
Samson Mwangi 2025.07.25 09:51 
 

Great indicator it is, using it on Gold on higher time frames but gold directed the bullish engulf formed 24.07.25 on H4 and dumped but so far I can recommend the indicator highly

Lydia Kwarteng
1610
Lydia Kwarteng 2025.06.12 08:12 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Benjamin Afedzie
3116
Benjamin Afedzie 2025.06.11 15:32 
 

great product

Armandolodo
15
Armandolodo 2025.06.09 18:10 
 

The best !! How can I have source code?

Which Engulfing candles does it use between many engulfing candles in the chart?

It may show not correct stats for trades counting.

hi-sa
91
hi-sa 2025.05.18 02:03 
 

This indicator is extremely useful as a support tool for manual trading. Its notification features are well-equipped, allowing traders to avoid constantly monitoring the charts, thus reducing the burden of trading. The method of identifying candlestick patterns is based on classical techniques, yet it also boasts historical reliability and accuracy. It is a highly practical and excellent indicator that combines traditional methods with modern tools.

Todo Muhamit Schaft
685
Todo Muhamit Schaft 2025.05.13 20:18 
 

Thanks for the indicator. Can you add the stoploss and take profit levels to the notification message?

Juan Pablo Castro Forero
9658
Reply from developer Juan Pablo Castro Forero 2025.05.15 20:58
Thank you for the feedback! I’ll message you privately so we can discuss this and see what other features you’d be interested in. We’ll do our best to include them in future updates.
hazlitrades
70
hazlitrades 2025.03.23 00:16 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Juan Pablo Castro Forero
9658
Reply from developer Juan Pablo Castro Forero 2025.03.23 18:55
Hello Hazli, We are happy to hear that you are taking advantage of our product. We recommend you to try the CRT and CRT liquidity which are improved versions of this strategy. Let us know if there is anything else we can do for you.
Kran5
384
Kran5 2025.03.15 17:28 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Juan Pablo Castro Forero
9658
Reply from developer Juan Pablo Castro Forero 2025.03.17 17:38
Hola Kran, ¡gracias por tu reseña!
Nos alegra saber que nuestro indicador te está ayudando a mejorar tus trades. Si te gustó Engulfing, te recomiendo probar nuestros otros productos, ya que siguen conceptos similares y podrían serte de gran ayuda.
¡Un saludo!
Claudia Bohorquez
86
Claudia Bohorquez 2025.03.12 22:26 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Juan Pablo Castro Forero
9658
Reply from developer Juan Pablo Castro Forero 2025.03.17 17:38
Hi, thanks for your feedback!
We’re glad you’re liking the indicator so far. Looking forward to hearing more about your experience once you've had more time with it.
Happy trading!
genadi
166
genadi 2025.03.11 08:33 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Juan Pablo Castro Forero
9658
Reply from developer Juan Pablo Castro Forero 2025.03.17 17:39
Спасибо за отзыв! Рад(а) слышать, что вам нравится. Надеюсь, что индикатор продолжит приносить вам хорошие результаты! Удачных торгов!
Reply to review