Silver Bullets Catcher

5

Introducing: The Silver Bullet Pro

Trade with Precision, Prosper with Power!

Experience next-gen financial tech with the Silver Bullet Pro Trading Robot, inspired by the famed ICT Silver Bullet Strategy. Trade in the markets with an strategy tester over 10 years.

Highlights:

Optimized Performance: Harness the strength of the ICT Silver Bullet Strategy, known for its razor-sharp precision and unparalleled accuracy.

  1. Automated Excellence: Say goodbye to hours of screen time! Silver Bullet Pro ensures 24/7 market surveillance, executing trades only in the best times.
  2. Prop firm friendly: Our robot is created for prop firm challenges, respecting the drawdown limits and using strategies allowed by every company.
  3. Non risky strategy: Our strategy takes a limited and low amount of risk, does not use martingales, grids or any other type of high risk strategies. 

Features:

  • Real-time Data Analysis: Analyzes market conditions at lightning speed, ensuring you never miss an opportunity.
  • Safety Protocols: Incorporates a multi-tiered risk management system, securing your investments from market volatilities.
  • Equity protector: Built in equity protector to limit your risk and control the amount of money you are willing to lose in the day. 
  • Expert Support: Have questions? Our 24/7 expert support team is ready to assist.

Trade across multiple pairs!

The EA can be used in GBPUSD, EURUSD, NAS100, US30 and many other pairs. 

Use in the 5M timeframe. 

For set files send us a direct message and we will be happy to provide them for you. 

The EA input times are configured to FTMO server time ( GMT+3) , For different time zones change accordingly. If any assistance is needed please text us. 


Why Silver Bullet Pro?

The world of trading is filled with endless chatter, countless strategies, and a labyrinth of choices. Amidst this chaos, we provide you an strategy that is low risk and trades an approach that has been tested and used by many successful trades, one of them bein ICT. 

For those who demand excellence and precision in their trades, the Silver Bullet Pro Trading Robot isn't just a tool; it's a revolution! It’s your chance to turn the tides of fortune in your favor.


Join the league of elite traders with Silver Bullet Pro. Take aim, fire, and let your profits soar! 

Invest responsibly. Trading involves risk and is not suitable for everyone. Always do your research before making any investment.


Reviews 1
MikailAslan
44
MikailAslan 2023.09.18 09:18 
 

Made a suggestion to help incorporate my trading preferences and he responded almost immediately. Very impressive and great customer support.

Reply to review