CapitalGrid

Code Components and Functionality:

  1. Basic Information

    • #property : Used to define the EA properties like copyright, link, version, and description.
    • input : Parameters that users can customize in the EA, such as enabling/disabling buy/sell orders, price levels, take profit points, lot sizes, etc.

  2. Main Functions

    • OnInit() : Executes when the EA is initialized. It creates a label on the chart and draws red lines at specified price levels (Red Line).
    • OnDeinit(const int reason) : Executes when the EA is deinitialized. It removes the label and red lines from the chart.
    • OnTick() : Executes on every new tick. It checks the price and places buy or sell orders based on the specified parameters.

  3. Sub-Functions

    • CheckAndPlaceOrder() : Checks and places buy or sell orders based on the current price and defined conditions.
    • PlaceOrder() : Places a buy or sell order by sending a trade request to the server.
    • getLastOrderPrice() : Gets the price of the last opened order.
    • IsWithinTradingZone() : Checks if the price is within the specified trading range.
    • CountOrders() : Counts the number of orders of a specified type.
    • DrawRedLines() : Draws red lines at specified price levels.
    • IsOrderInZone() : Checks if there is an existing order in the same zone.

Parameter Descriptions:

  • EnableBuy and EnableSell : Enable buy and sell orders.
  • RedLinePrice : Price level for the red line.
  • RedLineInterval : Interval between red lines in points.
  • NumberOfRedLines : Number of red lines to create.
  • TakeProfitBuy and TakeProfitSell : Take profit points for buy and sell trades.
  • LotSizeBuy and LotSizeSell : Lot sizes for buy and sell trades.
  • MaxPriceBuy and MinPriceBuy : Maximum and minimum prices to place buy orders.
  • MaxPriceSell and MinPriceSell : Maximum and minimum prices to place sell orders.
  • MagicNumber : Magic number for the EA's orders.
  • EnableSLBuy and EnableSLSell : Enable stop loss for buy and sell trades.


