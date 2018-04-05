CapitalTrendline2

EnJoy 

trend line It is a basic tool in technical analysis which is used to track and predict the direction of price movements. It is created by connecting the lowest or highest points of prices on the chart. To create a straight line that helps in interpreting market direction. For example: Uptrend Line: Connects multiple low points on the chart. It indicates a continuous increase in prices. Downtrend Line: Connects multiple highs. It indicates a continuous decrease in prices.

เส้นเทรนด์ไลน์ เป็นเครื่องมือพื้นฐานในการวิเคราะห์ทางเทคนิคซึ่งใช้ในการติดตามและทำนายทิศทางของการเคลื่อนไหวของราคา มันถูกสร้าง

ขึ้นโดยการเชื่อมต่อจุดต่ำสุดหรือจุดสูงสุดของราคาในกราฟ เพื่อสร้างเส้นตรงที่ช่วยในการตีความทิศทางตลาด ตัวอย่างเช่น:

  • เส้นเทรนด์ขาขึ้น (Uptrend Line): เชื่อมต่อจุดต่ำสุดหลายจุดในกราฟ แสดงถึงการเพิ่มขึ้นต่อเนื่องของราคา
  • เส้นเทรนด์ขาลง (Downtrend Line): เชื่อมต่อจุดสูงสุดหลายจุด แสดงถึงการลดลงต่อเนื่องของราคา



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Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
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Indicators
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