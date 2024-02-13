CapitalMAGL

GRID MA TRADING

Trading Strategy Overview

  1. Moving Average (MA) Based Decisions:

    • The EA uses a Moving Average (MA) as a key indicator for its trading decisions. The type (Simple, Exponential, Smooth, Linear Weighted), period, and shift of the MA are configurable.
    • It decides whether to buy or sell based on the position of the price relative to the MA. For example, it may stop buying if the price is below the MA or stop selling if the price is above the MA.

  2. Grid Trading System:

    • The EA appears to implement a grid trading strategy, where orders are placed at regular intervals (determined by GridSizePoints ).
    • Buy and sell orders are placed within specified zones ( BuyZoneStart to BuyZoneEnd , and SellZoneStart to SellZoneEnd ).

  3. Order Management:

    • The EA manages orders based on the grid strategy and MA criteria. It has the ability to close profitable orders when certain conditions are met.
    • It uses a MagicNumber to identify and manage its own trades, which is a common practice to differentiate an EA's trades from others.

  4. Normalization of Lot Size:

    • The EA adjusts the lot size for each trade to comply with the broker's requirements, using the NormalizeLotSize function.

  5. Take Profit (TP):

    • It incorporates a take profit strategy where a trade is closed once it reaches a specified profit level.

  6. Account Limits Check:

    • The EA includes a check for account limits ( IsNewOrderAllowed function), ensuring it doesn't exceed the maximum number of allowed pending orders.


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Farell Edson Mazarin
Experts
Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
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Stanislav Tomilov
4.8 (10)
Experts
Aura Superstar  is a fully automated EA designed to trade  currencies during rollover time .  It is based on machine learning cluster analysis and genetic scalping  algorithms. The first multi-currency scalper using deep machine learning mechanism, a multi-level perceptron and an adaptive neuro filter combined with classic indicators. Expert showed stable results since 2003 year. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid, or hedge. Suitable for any good ECN broker.  I
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Mr Nisit Noijeam
Indicators
Spread Arbitrage Line คืออะไร อินดิเคเตอร์ตัวนี้เป็นเครื่องมือสำหรับดู ส่วนต่างราคา (Spread) ระหว่าง สินทรัพย์ที่เปิดกราฟอยู่ กับ สินทรัพย์อีกตัวที่เราเลือก พูดง่าย ๆ คือช่วยให้เห็นว่า ตอนนี้ราคาของ 2 สินทรัพย์ “ห่างกันมากหรือน้อย” กว่าปกติหรือไม่ เหมาะกับคนที่ดูคู่สัมพันธ์ของราคา เช่น Pair Trading Spread Trading Arbitrage แนวสถิติ การหาจังหวะที่ราคาสองตัวเบี่ยงออกจากกันมากเกินไป อินดิเคเตอร์นี้ดูอะไรได้บ้าง ตัวอินดิเคเตอร์จะมี 3 ส่วนหลัก 1) เส้น Spread เป็นเส้นหลักของอินดิเคเตอร์ แสดงค่าความต่า
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