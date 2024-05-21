Automatic TP and SP
- Utilities
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- Version: 1.0
Introducing the Scalping Expert Advisor (EA) for Short Trades
This Expert Advisor (EA) is meticulously designed for short trades scalping, offering a blend of precision and efficiency to maximize your trading performance. Below, we delve into the key functions and features that make this EA an essential tool for scalpers.
Key Features:
- Automatic Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) Settings:
- Take Profit Input: Allows you to set a specific TP value, enabling precise control over your exit points to secure profits.
- Stop Loss Input: Enables you to define a SL value, ensuring that losses are minimized and managed effectively.
- Trailing Stop Mechanism:
- The trailing stop feature functions as a dynamic take profit, adjusting the SL as the trade becomes profitable. This helps lock in profits while allowing the trade to continue benefiting from favorable market movements.
- Break Even Functionality:
- This feature activates when the price reaches 50% of the set TP, moving the SL to the entry price, effectively making the trade risk-free. This option can be toggled on or off based on your trading strategy.
- Additional Profit Input:
- Allows you to specify an additional amount of profit to be added on top of the entry price. This flexibility ensures that you can optimize your entry points and maximize your potential gains.
How It Works:
- Take Profit and Stop Loss: Upon opening a trade, the EA automatically applies the predefined TP and SL values, ensuring that your trades are managed according to your risk and reward preferences.
- Trailing Stop: As the trade moves in your favor, the trailing stop adjusts the SL, protecting your profits while allowing the trade to capitalize on continued price movements.
- Break Even: If the price hits 50% of the TP value, the break-even function (if enabled) moves the SL to the entry price, eliminating the risk of loss and securing a no-risk trade position.
- Additional Profit: This input allows you to fine-tune your strategy by adding a specified number of pips to your entry price, giving you an edge in optimizing your trade entries.
Example Scenario:
Imagine setting a TP of 70 pips and a SL of 15 pips. With the trailing stop enabled, as the price moves in your favor, the SL will trail the price, locking in profits. If the price reaches 35 pips (50% of your TP), the break-even function can automatically adjust the SL to your entry price, making the trade risk-free. Additionally, you can set an extra profit margin to be added to your entry price, further enhancing your trading strategy.
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