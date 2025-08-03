Bella Scalper

BELLA EA – Breakout Trading System for EURUSD

Capture Key Level Breakouts. Ride the Trend. Protect Profits.

The BELLA EA is a fully automated trading system designed to capture price breakouts at key levels (highs and lows) in the forex market. By entering trades when price breaks out of these critical points, BELLA EA aims to take advantage of rapid price movements to generate profits.

With a built-in trailing stop and partial profit closure logic, the EA helps secure gains while reducing risk exposure. The system is optimized for EURUSD H1 and comes ready to use — no complex configuration required.

Key Features

  • Fully Automated – No manual trading needed.

  • Breakout Entry Logic – Trades at key highs/lows to catch strong moves.

  • Built-in SL & TP – Stop-loss and take-profit are placed with each trade.

  • Smart Trailing Stop – Locks in profits while allowing trades to run.

  • Risk Management – Adjustable lot sizing to suit your account.

  • Hedge & Netting Support – Works with both account types.

  • No Grid, No Martingale – Safer breakout approach.

Optimization & Recommendations

  • Instrument: EURUSD

  • Timeframe: H1

  • Minimum Deposit: $100

  • Broker Requirements: Low spreads, low commission, high-quality execution.

  • Hosting: VPS or low-latency server recommended.

  • Risk Advice: Always test on a demo account before live trading.

How It Works

  1. Identifies recent highs and lows.

  2. Places pending orders above resistance or below support.

  3. Activates trades when the breakout occurs.

  4. Manages positions with trailing stop and optional partial closure.

📌 For support or questions, please contact me through the MQL5 messaging system.

Why Choose BELLA EA

✅ Ready-to-use default settings for EURUSD H1.
✅ Captures trending moves with minimal risk.
✅ Protects capital with built-in SL and TP.
✅ Perfect for traders who prefer simple breakout strategies.

Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)
Author: KALIFX
Version: Latest release

IMPORTANT: Check out our site using the link in my profile to find other FREE indicators and EAs!


