MT5 Sync Tools

Supercharge Your MetaTrader Analysis and Trading with Meta Sync Tools!

Struggling to analyze price action across different timeframes? Meta Sync Tools eliminates the frustration of unsynced crosshairs and charts, allowing seamless multi-timeframe analysis.

Missing key correlations between assets and constantly switching between charts? Meta Sync Tools empowers you to visualize relationships between instruments effortlessly. 

Tired of wasting time on repetitive tasks? With 30+ Customizable Shortcuts, streamline your workflow and save valuable time. This comprehensive set of shortcuts lets you execute essential actions with a single keystroke.

Developed by our seasoned traders with over 20 years of experience, Meta Sync Tools addresses the needs of modern charting capabilities and analysis facing complex markets.

Look no further! Meta Sync Tools is here to revolutionize your trading experience. 

Here's what makes Meta Sync Tools the ultimate MetaTrader companion:

  • Synchronized Chart Navigation & Crosshairs: Effortlessly navigate and compare charts back and forth with perfectly aligned crosshairs.
  • Top-down technical analysis approach by seamless object synchronization: Mark major Support/Resistance & Trendline break-out levels on macro structural charts and it will be synced automatically across all charts to find high probability trading areas.
  • Uncluttered Chart View: Maximize your screen view by eliminating unnecessary chart margins. Focus on what matters most: your price analysis.
  • Seamless Customization: Personalize chart watermarks and adjust price/time font size for clear fast reference.
  • Advanced Functionality: Track the remaining time until candle closure, view live spreads, and capture screenshots with a single keystroke.
  • 30+ Customizable Hotkeys: Take control of your analysis with quick hotkey execution by using a comprehensive set of customizable keyboard shortcuts. Streamline your workflow and save time. 

Introducing the Advanced Meta Sync Tools

MetaTrader is undeniably popular trading platform offering a robust feature set for most traders. However, with the evolution of trading strategies and styles, the need for additional functionalities within these platforms becomes ever-present.

"Meta Sync Tools" addresses these needs head-on. This comprehensive indicator empowers you to significantly enhance the MetaTrader 4 and 5 environments, enabling a streamlined and efficient analysis of multiple charts simultaneously. In the following sections, we'll explore the functionalities of this advanced tool in detail.

Advanced Features of Meta Sync Tools

In the following sections, we'll delve deeper into the features and functionalities of this powerful Advanced Meta Sync Tools indicator:

  1. Synchronized Chart Navigation: Browse different charts within your current profile simultaneously.
  2. High-Speed, Accurate Crosshair Synchronization: View the crosshair tool across multiple charts with precision and speed.
  3. Maximize Screen Space: Eliminate unnecessary chart margins for optimal use of your monitor's real estate.
  4. Synchronized Chart Graphics: Add and synchronize custom graphics across multiple charts.
  5. Fully Customizable Rectangle Boxes: Extend rectangle boxes to the chart's end with complete control over their properties.
  6. Customizable Chart Watermark: Display the symbol name and current timeframe as a customizable watermark.
  7. Real-Time Candle Closure Countdown: Track the remaining time until the current candle closes, with full customization options.
  8. Live Spread Display: View the current spread for the selected symbol at any time.
  9. One-Key Screenshots: Capture screenshots with a simple keyboard shortcut.
  10. 30+ Customizable Keyboard Shortcuts: Assign over 30 keyboard shortcuts to streamline your chart analysis and graphical operations. (After mastering these, MT5 Sync Tools will become an essential part of your analytical workflow!

Indicator Settings (Inputs):

According to the figure below, MT5 Sync Tools entries have various sections, which we will explain each of them in this section. 

Crosshair Options:

As it is clear from the name of this section, this part of the indicator settings is related to activating and customizing the ability to display the crosshair in an advanced way along with setting the way to display the price and date labels on it. Settings such as color, thickness and display type of crosshair lines, as well as activation of displaying price and date labels in all current profile charts, as well as font type and size of displaying these labels, are placed in this section.

Hotkeys Objects Options:

This part of the indicator settings is for set different options of graphical objects drawn using keyboard hotkeys (such as trend lines, horizontal lines, vertical lines, dynamic channels, ascending and descending trading channels and rectangle boxes). Parameters such as color, thickness and type of lines of these drawings can also be customized from this section. The ability to automatically extend drawing rectangles along with the ability to display the width of the box and the upper and lower price labels of this box are also activated and customized from this part.

Watermark Options:

This part of MT5 Sync Tools settings is for activating and customizing the watermark display (chart symbol specifications and its timeframe). In addition to choosing the display location of this information, the color, font and size can also be adjusted by the user. 

Timer Options:

In this section, you can enable or disable the display of the candle timer. Also, as mentioned earlier, the location (next to the last candlestick or in one of the corners of the chart) as well as the parameters related to the way this timer is displayed can be completely changed and customized by the user. 

Spread Options:

This section is for activating and deactivating the display of the spread in the current chart with the possibility of complete customization.

Other Options:

This part of the indicator inputs includes some of the most important settings of the indicator, as the ability to synchronize graphical drawings on different charts. Features such as automatic activation of charts when the mouse pointer is placed on them, display of the price label (Bid Price), display of the Ask line as well as trading levels on the current chart, setting the Screen Shot feature, how to display the chart (showing or not showing the price and date axes) at the moment of opening the platform, as well as activating and deactivating other keyboard shortcuts can be adjusted and personalized from this section.

Keyboard Shortcuts:

In this section, you will be able to choose your desired keyboard shortcut for the defined function. To disable any function, it is enough to set the setting value of its shortcut to None.



Default shortcuts in the “MT5 Sync Tools” super indicator
1) "0" key - taking a screen shot of the current chart and saving it in the Files folder of the Metatrader software data folder
2) Keys "1" to "9" - to select the current chart timeframe from monthly to 1 minute respectively
3) “ESC” key – to deselect all drawings
4) “Shift + D” keys – to delete all drawings from the current chart
5) "<" key - to display and not display the horizontal axis (date)
6) ">" key - to show and hide the vertical axis (price)
7) " Tab" key – to enable and disable Shift mode of the current chart
8) "1" of Numpad - to manually save the current chart template
9) "/" of Numpad - to select the check sign drawing tool
10) "*" of Numpad - to select the Stop Sign drawing tool
11) "A" key - to enable and disable the Auto scroll feature of the current chart
12) "S" key - to activate and deactivate the possibility of Scale Fix in the current chart
13) "Q" and "W" keys - to change the magnification (Zoom in and Zoom out) in the current chart
14) "Z" and "X" keys - to change the time frame to a higher or lower time frame in the current chart, respectively
15) "~" key - to show and hide the One Click Trading tab (upper left corner of the chart to quickly open trades)
16) "T" key - to select the Trendline drawing tool
17) "D" key - to select the channel drawing tool or Equidistant Channel
18) "F" key - to select the descending trading channel drawing tool
19) "G" key - to select the bullish trading channel drawing tool
20) "H" key - to select the horizontal line drawing tool
21) "I" key - to select the Arrow Down drawing tool
22) "U" key - to select the Arrow Up drawing tool
23) "L" key - to select the label drawing tool or Text Label
24) "K" key - to select the Text drawing tool
25) "V" key - to select the vertical line drawing tool
26) "R or Ctrl + Shift" keys - to select the rectangle drawing tool
27) "\" key - to draw a short horizontal line


Master the art of trading with the MetaTrader 5 Sync Tools! The Trading Drills Academy equips you not only with the knowledge to navigate different financial markets and develop winning strategies, but also with the expertise to leverage the power of synchronized trading across multiple MT5 platform charts.









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Azimuth Pro V2: Synthetic Fractal Structure and Confirmed Entries for MT5 Overview Azimuth Pro is a multi-level swing structure indicator by Merkava Labs . Four nested swing layers, swing-anchored VWAP, ABC pattern detection, three-timeframe structural filtering, and closed-bar confirmed entries — one chart, one workflow from micro-swings to macro-cycles. This is not a blind signal product. It is a structure-first workflow for traders who care about location, context, and timing. ️ Summer Sale
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4.26 (19)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATEe NOTICE: Smart Price Action Concepts   is currently available for $200. The price will   increase to $299   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing , send me a private message to claim FREE Bonus + Gift. First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for profe
SR Liquidity MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (2)
Indicators
SR Liquidity   is a trading indicator designed to reveal the hidden zones where market liquidity concentrates and price reacts most strongly. These special liquidity areas act as powerful support and resistance levels, giving you a clear map of where the market is most likely to reverse. Instead of drawing ordinary Support/Resistance lines, SR Liquidity analyzes real price behavior to detect the zones where buying and selling pressure accumulate. These are actually the pools of liquidity that dr
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
Indicators
Live Trading Signals Using M1 Quantum : Signal  (Trade executed automatically by the Quantum Trade Assistant , included free with this product.) Latest News : Version 1.64 has been released, All trades now have a Stop Loss placed behind the relevant Support/Resistance zones. The Smart Close function has also been improved to increase the EA’s performance in this version. Since August 9, the live signal has been running on Version 1.64. Price Plan: Current Price: $169 (Early Adopter Offer) Next
Axiom Matrix
Issam Kassas
5 (5)
Indicators
LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom Matrix, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. [User Manual] , [Online Course] , [PDF]  And [DEMO] Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watc
FiboSniper Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
Indicators
FiboSniper Pro – Professional Multi-Filter Fibonacci Grid Trading System FiboSniper Pro is an advanced technical trading indicator system that combines Fibonacci Envelopes with multi-layer filters including ADX, EMA, RSI, ATR, and Time Filters to help identify   filtered entry opportunities , along with automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit levels based on ATR volatility. It is specifically designed for traders who focus on M5 scalping strategies. After purchase, please contact me to receive instr
Currency Strength Wizard MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.53 (15)
Indicators
Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Advanced Supply
PZ Lopez Trend MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
Indicators
Noise filtering: the key to mastering trends This indicator tracks the market trend with an unmatched reliability, by ignoring sudden fluctuations and market noise. It has been designed to trend-trade intraday charts and small timeframes. Its winning ratio is around 85%. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Amazingly easy to trade Find oversold/overbought situations Enjoy noise-free trading at all times Avoid being whipsawed in intraday charts The indi
ZAB Supply Demand MTF
Mr Adisorn Mayang
Indicators
ZAB Supply Demand MTF automatically detects institutional supply and demand zones across up to 9 timeframes and draws them directly on your chart. Based on Sam Seiden's methodology, this indicator identifies the exact zones where banks and institutions placed their orders. Why This Indicator? Unlike basic support/resistance tools, ZAB Supply Demand MTF classifies every zone by its formation pattern and merges overlapping zones from different timeframes into high-probability confluence areas. Key
Weltrade Spike Sentinel
Batsirayi L Marango
5 (1)
Indicators
Introducing Indicator for PainX and GainX Indices Traders on Weltrade Get ready to experience the power of trading with our indicator, specifically designed for Weltrade   broker's PainX and GainX Indices.  Advanced Strategies for Unbeatable Insights Our indicator employs sophisticated strategies to analyze market trends, pinpointing optimal entry and exit points.  Optimized for Maximum Performance To ensure optimal results, our indicator is carefully calibrated for 5-minute timeframe charts on
Blahtech Supply Demand MT5
Blahtech Limited
4.54 (13)
Indicators
Was: $299  Now: $99  Supply Demand uses previous price action to identify potential imbalances between buyers and sellers. The key is to identify the better odds zones, not just the untouched ones. Blahtech Supply Demand indicator delivers functionality previously unavailable on any trading platform. This 4-in-1 indicator not only highlights the higher probability zones using a multi-criteria strength engine, but also combines it with multi-timeframe trend analysis, previously confirmed swings a
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (7)
Indicators
Introducing   Quantum Breakout PRO , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you trade Breakout Zones! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years,   Quantum Breakout PRO   is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative and dynamic breakout zone strategy. Quantum Breakout Indicator will give you signal arrows on breakout zones with 5 profit target zones and stop loss suggestion based on the breakout b
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (25)
Indicators
Introducing Quantum TrendPulse , the ultimate trading tool that combines the power of SuperTrend , RSI , and Stochastic into one comprehensive indicator to maximize your trading potential. Designed for traders who seek precision and efficiency, this indicator helps you identify market trends, momentum shifts, and optimal entry and exit points with confidence. Key Features: SuperTrend Integration: Easily follow the prevailing market trend and ride the wave of profitability. RSI Precision: Detect
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