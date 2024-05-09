MT4 Sync Tools

Supercharge Your MetaTrader Analysis and Trading with Meta Sync Tools!
Struggling to analyze price action across different timeframes? Meta Sync Tools eliminates the frustration of unsynced crosshairs and charts, allowing seamless multi-timeframe analysis.
Missing key correlations between assets and constantly switching between charts? Meta Sync Tools empowers you to visualize relationships between instruments effortlessly.
Tired of wasting time on repetitive tasks? With 30+ Customizable Shortcuts, streamline your workflow and save valuable time. This comprehensive set of shortcuts lets you execute essential actions with a single keystroke.
Developed by our seasoned traders with over 20 years of experience, Meta Sync Tools addresses the needs of modern charting capabilities and analysis facing complex markets.
Look no further! Meta Sync Tools is here to revolutionize your trading experience.
Here's what makes Meta Sync Tools the ultimate MetaTrader companion:
Synchronized Chart Navigation & Crosshairs: Effortlessly navigate and compare charts back and forth with perfectly aligned crosshairs.
Top-down technical analysis approach by seamless object synchronization: Mark major Support/Resistance & Trendline break-out levels on macro structural charts and it will be synced automatically across all charts to find high probability trading areas.
Uncluttered Chart View: Maximize your screen view by eliminating unnecessary chart margins. Focus on what matters most: your price analysis.
Seamless Customization: Personalize chart watermarks and adjust price/time font size for clear fast reference.
Advanced Functionality: Track the remaining time until candle closure, view live spreads, and capture screenshots with a single keystroke.
30+ Customizable Hotkeys: Take control of your analysis with quick hotkey execution by using a comprehensive set of customizable keyboard shortcuts. Streamline your workflow and save time.
Introducing the Advanced Meta Sync Tools
MetaTrader is undeniably popular trading platform offering a robust feature set for most traders. However, with the evolution of trading strategies and styles, the need for additional functionalities within these platforms becomes ever-present.
"Meta Sync Tools" addresses these needs head-on. This comprehensive indicator empowers you to significantly enhance the MetaTrader 4 and 5 environments, enabling a streamlined and efficient analysis of multiple charts simultaneously. In the following sections, we'll explore the functionalities of this advanced tool in detail.
Advanced Features of Meta Sync Tools
In the following sections, we'll delve deeper into the features and functionalities of this powerful Advanced Meta Sync Tools indicator:
Synchronized Chart Navigation: Browse different charts within your current profile simultaneously.
High-Speed, Accurate Crosshair Synchronization: View the crosshair tool across multiple charts with precision and speed.
Maximize Screen Space: Eliminate unnecessary chart margins for optimal use of your monitor's real estate.
Synchronized Chart Graphics: Add and synchronize custom graphics across multiple charts.
Fully Customizable Rectangle Boxes: Extend rectangle boxes to the chart's end with complete control over their properties.
Customizable Chart Watermark: Display the symbol name and current timeframe as a customizable watermark.
Real-Time Candle Closure Countdown: Track the remaining time until the current candle closes, with full customization options.
Live Spread Display: View the current spread for the selected symbol at any time.
One-Key Screenshots: Capture screenshots with a simple keyboard shortcut.
30+ Customizable Keyboard Shortcuts: Assign over 30 keyboard shortcuts to streamline your chart analysis and graphical operations. (After mastering these, MT5 Sync Tools will become an essential part of your analytical workflow!
Indicator Settings (Inputs):
According to the figure below, MT4 Sync Tools entries have various sections, which we will explain each of them in this section. Crosshair Options: As it is clear from the name of this section, this part of the indicator settings is related to activating and customizing the ability to display the crosshair in an advanced way along with setting the way to display the price and date labels on it. Settings such as color, thickness and display type of crosshair lines, as well as activation of displaying price and date labels in all current profile charts, as well as font type and size of displaying these labels, are placed in this section. Hotkeys Objects Options: This part of the indicator settings is for set different options of graphical objects drawn using keyboard hotkeys (such as trend lines, horizontal lines, vertical lines, dynamic channels, ascending and descending trading channels and rectangle boxes). Parameters such as color, thickness and type of lines of these drawings can also be customized from this section. The ability to automatically extend drawing rectangles along with the ability to display the width of the box and the upper and lower price labels of this box are also activated and customized from this part.
Watermark Options: This part of MT4 Sync Tools settings is for activating and customizing the watermark display (chart symbol specifications and its timeframe). In addition to choosing the display location of this information, the color, font and size can also be adjusted by the user.
Timer Options:
In this section, you can enable or disable the display of the candle timer. Also, as mentioned earlier, the location (next to the last candlestick or in one of the corners of the chart) as well as the parameters related to the way this timer is displayed can be completely changed and customized by the user.
Spread Options:
This section is for activating and deactivating the display of the spread in the current chart with the possibility of complete customization.
Other Options: This part of the indicator inputs includes some of the most important settings of the indicator, as the ability to synchronize graphical drawings on different charts. Features such as automatic activation of charts when the mouse pointer is placed on them, display of the price label (Bid Price), display of the Ask line as well as trading levels on the current chart, setting the Screen Shot feature, how to display the chart (showing or not showing the price and date axes) at the moment of opening the platform, as well as activating and deactivating other keyboard shortcuts can be adjusted and personalized from this section. Keyboard Shortcuts: In this section, you will be able to choose your desired keyboard shortcut for the defined function. To disable any function, it is enough to set the setting value of its shortcut to None.
Default shortcuts in the “MT4 Sync Tools” super indicator 1)"0" key - taking a screen shot of the current chart and saving it in the Files folder of the Metatrader software data folder 2)Keys "1" to "9" - to select the current chart timeframe from monthly to 1 minute respectively 3)“ESC” key – to deselect all drawings 4)“Shift + D” keys – to delete all drawings from the current chart 5)"<" key - to display and not display the horizontal axis (date) 6)">" key - to show and hide the vertical axis (price) 7)" Tab" key – to enable and disable Shift mode of the current chart 8)"1" of Numpad - to manually save the current chart template 9)"/" of Numpad - to select the check sign drawing tool 10)"*" of Numpad - to select the Stop Sign drawing tool 11)"A" key - to enable and disable the Auto scroll feature of the current chart 12)"S" key - to activate and deactivate the possibility of Scale Fix in the current chart 13)"Q" and "W" keys - to change the magnification (Zoom in and Zoom out) in the current chart 14)"Z" and "X" keys - to change the time frame to a higher or lower time frame in the current chart, respectively 15)"~" key - to show and hide the One Click Trading tab (upper left corner of the chart to quickly open trades) 16)"T" key - to select the Trendline drawing tool 17)"D" key - to select the channel drawing tool or Equidistant Channel 18)"F" key - to select the descending trading channel drawing tool 19)"G" key - to select the bullish trading channel drawing tool 20)"H" key - to select the horizontal line drawing tool 21)"I" key - to select the Arrow Down drawing tool 22)"U" key - to select the Arrow Up drawing tool 23)"L" key - to select the label drawing tool or Text Label 24)"K" key - to select the Text drawing tool 25)"V" key - to select the vertical line drawing tool 26)"R or Ctrl + Shift" keys - to select the rectangle drawing tool 27)"\" key - to draw a short horizontal line
Master the art of trading with the MetaTrader 4 Sync Tools! The Trading Drills Academy equips you not only with the knowledge to navigate different financial markets and develop winning strategies, but also with the expertise to leverage the power of synchronized trading across multiple MT4 platform charts.
MoveWave - Moving waves are very handy indicators for determining pivot levels. Most Forex traders make decisions based on technical analysis. This type of analysis determines patterns and trends in the market. With the help of complex mathematical equations that are combined and made out in the form of this indicator, the trader will be able to more accurately determine the price reversal levels. Wave theory mathematically represents various behavioral models of the market. It is used as the ba
Introduction to Fractal Pattern Scanner Fractal Indicator refers to the technical indicator that makes use of the fractal geometry found in the financial market. Fractal Pattern Scanner is the advanced Fractal Indicator that brings the latest trading technology after the extensive research and development work in the fractal geometry in the financial market. The most important feature in Fractal Pattern Scanner is the ability to measure the turning point probability as well as the trend probabi
BALOGUN SMC ELITE — Professional Smart Money Concepts Indicator
KEY FEATURES: Strict BUY/SELL Alternation — Only 1 BUY followed by 1 SELL (no signal spam) Non-Repainting Signals — Signals confirmed on closed bars only Zone-Limited NO TRADE Markers — Clear visual zones showing when NOT to trade Multi-Factor Confluence Scoring — 0-100% quality score per setup Professional Dashboard — Real-time trend, confluence, and signal status Multi-Channel Alerts — Popup, Push, Email, and S
Read carefully, because I’m about to sell my strategy based on over 11 years of study: This indicator plots multiple levels: thick and dotted, taking the ATR into account. On 90% of trading days, it touches one thick level and one dotted level. Levels are updated daily. If the price touches a thick level and a dotted level in a single day, trading for that day is over—you wait for the next day to look for the same setup. If the price comes very close to a level but doesn’t reach it, it’s likely
Some informations on the chart with the single attachment. RangeBorder Buy Sell (RBBS) Non Repaint Indicator will provide trend line, buy sell arrows,reversal arrows, range channel, order exit area,high average price line and low average price line.All arrows and lines don't repaint and not lagging. Once candle closed it won't repaint. Reading Indicator:
1. Small Stars , Indicates oversold and overbought with certain logic and price may reverse when this small star triggers. Useful to identify
The SFT Fibo Smart Pivot indicator is a powerful trading tool based on the Fibonacci Golden Ratio, designed to identify key support and resistance levels in the forex market. This indicator has the ability to pinpoint significant price levels that can serve as entry and exit points for trades. It enables traders to analyze the market more effectively and make well-informed decisions. The indicator uses the Fibonacci Golden Ratio to accurately determine support and resistance levels. These levels
Summer Sale: 50% OFF!!! Promotion is valid until 08 August 2025! This indicator is unstoppable when combined with our other indicator called Katana. After purchase, send us a message and you could get Katana for FREE as a BONUS After purchase, send us a private message for your instructions. The Trend Forecasting indicator is a very unique & easy tool that is able to make prediction about future price movement based on the signals generated by MACD . It helps you have an estimation on the are
Introduction This indicator detects volume spread patterns for buy and sell opportunity. The patterns include demand and supply patterns. You might use each pattern for trading. However, these patterns are best used to detect the demand zone (=accumulation area) and supply zone (=distribution area). Demand pattern indicates generally potential buying opportunity. Supply pattern indicates generally potential selling opportunity. These are the underlying patterns rather than direct price action. T
TradingView Style Chart Watermark Transform your MetaTrader 4 charts to look as elegant and professional as TradingView. Are you tired of the default, plain look of MetaTrader? WaterMark MT4 is a lightweight, fully customizable indicator designed to enhance your charting experience by adding sleek, modern watermarks directly to your trading terminal. This indicator bridges the visual gap between standard MetaTrader charts and premium web based charting platforms. It allows you to display the cur
DoAid
DoAid indicator is a simple channel indicator with an advance timeframe correlation board. DoAid indicator: can be used with any instrument provided by your broker and MetaTrader, be it Currency , Commodity ,Stock, or Cryptocurrencies.
DoAid indicator can be used for swing, scalping and day trading.
DoAid indicator is also a multi time-frame indicator {MTF}. DoAid indicator can be used with any timeframe. It does not repaint.It does not repaint.
When To Buy
if the market price is
The Retracement Feeder checks for retracement opportunities after the first move has occurred. Basically it scans for the second wave of trend. Works with any financial instrument, It does not repaint/change color or cancel arrows, Easy to set and use. Works great with Renko Charts ____________________________________________________
MT5 version | Best used with Market Heart MT4 Version|
How it works
The indicator is based on RSI and Stochastics. The algorithm used in the Retracement
Average Directional Movement Index (ADX) indicator with multi-timeframe support, customizable visual signals, and configurable alert system.
Freelance programming services, updates, and other TrueTL products are available on my MQL5 profile .
Feedback and reviews are highly appreciated!
What is ADX? The Average Directional Movement Index (ADX), developed by J. Welles Wilder, is a technical indicator used to measure the strength of a trend, regardless of its direction. The ADX is derived from
YOU CAN NOW DOWNLOAD FREE VERSIONS OF OUR PAID INDICATORS . IT'S OUR WAY OF GIVING BACK TO THE COMMUNITY ! >>> GO HERE TO DOWNLOAD The system is a free open source pine script originally published on TradingView by everget . It was converted to Mt4 by Forex Robot Makers. This system is a popular trend indicator based on ATR ( Average True Range ) , Moving Averages and the Donchian channel .
System BackGround
ATR The average true range is an indicator of the price volatility of an asse
Technical indicator that structures charts and identifies cyclical price movements.
Can work on any charts.
Several types of alerts.
There are additional arrows on the chart itself.
Without redrawing on history, works on closing a candle.
Recommended TF from M5 and higher.
Easy to use and configure parameters.
When using 2 indicators with different parameters, you can use without other indicators.
Has 2 input parameters
Cyclicality and Signal duration
These 2 parameters work with the processin
Range bound is a mt4 indicator that shows various levels to enter the market. It uses MACD as the primary reference indicator. When MACD oscillator is showing buy or sell signals these are displayed on your trading dashboard but as levels to buy or sell on the main chart. The indicator shows blue signals and red signals That are support and resistance levels. In short this indicator shows ranges where your trades should be safe from market changes against your order.
Average True Range (ATR) indicator with multi-timeframe support, customizable visual signals, and configurable alert system.
Freelance programming services, updates, and other TrueTL products are available on my MQL5 profile .
Feedback and reviews are highly appreciated!
What is ATR? The Average True Range (ATR), developed by J. Welles Wilder, is a technical indicator that measures market volatility. It calculates the average of the True Range over a specified period. The True Range is the gr
Range indicator is a mt4 indicator that shows various levels to enter and Exit a trade. Once you have installed the indicator in the terminal you will see on the trading dashboard various values which include; Support level in pips from the current price, Resistance level in pips from the current price, Stop loss level in pips from the current price to exit if market conditions change
Note : The slow loading of the indicator issue has been addressed . This new version loads fast and does not slow the platform.
Version 1.3 : We have updated the indicator to include an historical bar scanning option . So instead of scanning all bars in the history (which can make the indicator slow sometimes ) , you can select the maximum number of bars it can scan which can increase the performance and make the indicator faster.
This indicator scans the 1-3 Trendline pattern . The indicato
BeST_Fibonacci Retracement Lines is an MT4 Indicator that by default is based on common Fibonacci levels but it can also draw any 3 desired levels of Retracement or Support of a trending move. It can be used to identify pullback points but also additionally as a kind of a Trailing Stop . BeST_Fibonacci Retracement Lines indicator: • by default draws 38.2%, 50% and 61.8% Retracement Levels of the current price move defined using the Highest High (HH) and Lowest Low (LL) of a desired Look Back Pe
GANN Forecaster – Precision Tool for Forex Traders (MT4) Elevate your trading with the Gann Forecaster Scanner for MetaTrader 4. This powerful, interactive tool provides precise price and time projections, giving you a professional edge across Forex, Gold, Indices, and Crypto markets. Building on the robust functionality of the Gann Forecaster indicator, this advanced scanner offers multi-pair analysis, continuously calculating Gann levels and alerting you to optimal trade entry points. A clea
The indicator determines a special pattern of Joe Dinapoli. It gives very high probability buy and sell signals. Indicator does not repaint. Indicator Usage Buy Signal ''B'' Entry : Market buy order at signal bar close Stop : Low of signal bar Take Profit : First swing high Sell Signal ''S'' Entry : Market sell order at signal bar close Stop : High of signal bar Take Profit : First swing low Indicator Parameters Fast EMA : External Parameter (should be kept as default) Slow EMA: External Parame
Scalping arrows not redraw - an indicator that shows price reversal points on the chart and does not redraw its signals. Also, the indicator sends signals to the trader via Email and Push. The accuracy of the signals of this indicator is approximately 92-94% on the M5 timeframe and more than 95% on the H1 timeframe. Thus, this indicator allows the trader to accurately open trades and predict further price movement. Price reversal points on the chart are indicated using simple and understandable
Smart Pivot Points for MetaTrader 4 — Clear Levels for Smart Trading Smart Pivot Points is a professional indicator for MetaTrader 4 that automatically calculates and displays a full set of key trading levels on the chart. It transforms the chaos of price action into a clear structured map, highlighting support, resistance, price balance, and potential target zones. Designed for traders who value clarity, the tool works in any market: Forex, cryptocurrencies (Bitcoin, Ethereum), stock indices,
This is indicator for checking your trades. Please see the pictures attachment, the indicator show info about: - Breakeven Level; - Margin Call Level; - Two volume info, past and current (With color exchange base on the past volume); - Spreads; - Swap Long and Swap Short (With color change, positive and negative swap); - Running Price; -Today High Low Pips; - Today Open to Current Running Price pips.
This indicator not for trading entry, only to assist your trade management
Regards
Adjustable Consecutive Fractals looks for 2 or more fractals in one direction and sends out a on screen alert, sound alert and push notification, for strong reversal points .
Adjustable Consecutive Fractals, shows the fractals on chart along with a color changing text for buy and sell signals when one or more fractals appear on one side of price.
Adjustable Consecutive Fractals is based Bill Williams Fractals . The standard Bill Williams fractals are set at a non adjustable 5 bars, BUT withe th
Smart Money Trap Detector identifies liquidity traps at swing highs and swing lows. It detects when price sweeps beyond a key level and reverses back, signaling a potential bull trap or bear trap set by institutional players. Each detected trap receives a strength score from 1 to 5 based on wick size, reversal speed and volume. How it works The indicator tracks swing highs and swing lows using a configurable lookback period. When price breaks above a swing high or below a swing low, the indica
Result look on https://t.me/BonosuProBinary Pair : All Forex Pairs Time Frame : M1 Expaired : 1-2 Minutes Trade Time Once Time a Day Backtester, Alert Avaliable Average Signals Generate 5 - 20 Signals All Pair A Day Broker Time Zone GMT+3 Default Setting [Example Broker GMT+3 : Alpari, FBS, XM] Support Broker : Deriv, IQOption, Alpari, Binomo, Olymtrade, Qoutex, GCoption, etc Support Auto Trading : MT2 Trading, Binary Bot, Intrade Bot, Binomo Bot, Olymptrad Bot, MX2 trading, Price Pro, etc Ind
Result look on https://t.me/BonosuProBinary Pair : All Forex Pairs Time Frame : M1 Expaired : 1-2 Minutes Trade Time Once Time a Day Backtester, Alert Avaliable Average Signals Generate 5 - 20 Signals All Pair A Day Broker Time Zone GMT+3 Default Setting [Example Broker GMT+3 : Alpari, FBS, XM] Support Broker : Deriv, IQOption, Alpari, Binomo, Olymtrade, Qoutex, GCoption, etc Support Auto Trading : MT2 Trading, Binary Bot, Intrade Bot, Binomo Bot, Olymptrad Bot, MX2 trading, Price Pro, etc Ind
Trend indicators are one of the areas of technical analysis for use in trading on financial markets.
The Angular Trend Lines comprehensively determines the trend direction and generates entry signals. In addition to smoothing the average direction of candles,
it also uses the slope of the trend lines. The principle of constructing Gann angles was taken as the basis for the slope angle.
The technical analysis indicator combines candlestick smoothing and chart geometry.
There are two types of tre
The indicator works when there are open orders present in the market. It calculates the price, upon reaching which the total profit of all open orders will be equal to zero, the breakeven level. The calculation takes into account the orders of the currency pair the indicator is running on. Orders can be filtered by the magic number. Description of the indicator settings: Line_Create - display the breakeven line color_Line - line color style_Line - line style width_Line - line width Text_Create -
M1 SNIPER is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets
SR Liquidity is a trading indicator designed to reveal the hidden zones where market liquidity concentrates and price reacts most strongly. These special liquidity areas act as powerful support and resistance levels, giving you a clear map of where the market is most likely to reverse. Instead of drawing ordinary Support/Resistance lines, SR Liquidity analyzes real price behavior to detect the zones where buying and selling pressure accumulate. These are actually the pools of liquidity that driv
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get Neuro Poseidon Assistant as a gift to automize your trading process!
What makes it stand out?
1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes
2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart
3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade
4. Easy to understand - suitable for all
Gann Made Easy is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING INSTRUCTIONS AND GREAT EXTRA INDICATORS FOR FREE!
Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is a
Trading Special – 30% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This dashboard software is working on 28 currency pairs plus one. It is based on 2 of our main indicators (Advanced Currency Strength 28 and Advanced Currency Impulse). It gives a great overview of the entire Forex market plus Gold or 1 indices. It shows Advanced Currency Strength values, currency speed of movement and signals for 28 Forex pairs in all (9) timeframes. Imagine how your trading will improve when you can watch
This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE:
Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99.
The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases.
SPECIAL OFFER: After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging price action trading indic
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 4. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart.
Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status,
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD
IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
KT Renko Patterns identifies eight formations on an existing live Renko chart and draws the pattern structure, a stop-loss reference, and Fibonacci target levels directly on the chart. Set up the Renko chart first. MetaTrader does not create Renko charts by default. Open a live Renko chart with the generator of your choice, then attach this indicator to that chart. The indicator analyzes Renko bricks. It does not create the bricks or place trades. As new bricks arrive, the indicator watches for
KURAMA GOLD SIGNAL PRO (MT4) — 7-Layer Filter, Auto TP/SL, Quality Score & Signal History Save | Complete XAUUSD Trading System
No repaint in real time. The moment a signal appears, the arrow, entry, TP and SL are locked on the spot and never move afterward. What you trade is this real-time signal. And in v7.20, every signal that is actually sent is auto-saved and restored exactly after restart.
BUYER BONUS Buy the lifetime license and receive AI Zone Radar (
Angle Iindicator - is an indicator for identifying direction changes and trend confirmation.
It analyzes price behavior and identifies reversal points, identifying peaks and troughs on the chart.
It supports trend directions.
Suitable for use on any financial instruments and timeframes.
The internal parameters are already configured; all you need to do is place the indicator on the chart and set the "Multiplier" parameter for the desired result.
The indicator generates arrows on the current ca
This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATE NOTICE:
Smart Trend Trading System is currently available for $99.
The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases.
SPECIAL OFFER: After purchasing Smart Trend Trading System, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. Smart Trend Trading System is a complete non-repainting, non-re
A. What is A2SR ? * It's a leading technical indicator (no repaint, no lagging). -- Guidance :
-- at https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/734748/page4#comment_16532516
-- and https://www.mql5.com/en/users/yohana/blog
.. MT5 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/140111 A2SR has a special technique in determining the levels of Support ( demand ) and Resistance ( supply ) . Unlike the ordinary way that we seen on the net, A2SR has a original concept in determining actual SR levels.
IQ FX Gann Levels a precision trading indicator based on W.D. Gann’s square root methods . It plots real-time, non-repainting support and resistance levels to help traders confidently spot intraday and scalping opportunities with high accuracy. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst, whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient mathematics which proved to be extremely accurate. Setup & Guide:
Download MT5 Ver
Price Action Sniper is designed to trade the Price Action on the desired chart time frame. - Trend Reversals. - Trend Continuation. - Brekaouts. - Good tool for Binary Options
Price action forms the basis for all technical analysis of a currency pair, commodity or other asset chart. Many short-term traders rely exclusively on price action and the formations and trends extrapolated from it to make trading decisions. Technical analysis as a practice is a derivative of price action since it uses p
Finesia Scalper - High Probability & Non-Repainting System
Discounted Price !! Secure the Lowest Price Today. Next The price will increase to 250 USD . Are you looking for a powerful, high-probability trading indicator that removes the guesswork from your chart? Finesia Scalper is a professional-grade, 100% non-repainting trading tool designed to provide you with ultimate precision. Built on a proven algorithm, this indicator seamlessly combines three highly effective trading methodolo
Scalper Inside PRO helps you read the intraday trend and plan a trade before you enter the market. It is built around three exclusive strategies for a sharper read of the market. The moment a signal appears, the indicator evaluates market direction and calculates the key levels, so you see the potential entry, the expected stop-loss and several profit-taking levels in advance. Detailed performance statistics show how different instruments and strategies performed in history and help you pick ass
Trading Special – 30% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed
Maximize the pot
Identify key turning points with reliable fractal analysis
This indicator examines the price structure of fractals of different periods to determine possible reversal points in the market, providing timing to positional traders that already have a fundamental or technical valuation model. Unlike its younger brother, Reversal Fractals , this indicator won't miss reversals because of the period selected, and will find reversal fractals on a zig-zag fashion, ignoring those reversals which do not
Friends, we present to your attention our new Forex Gump Laser indicator. Since there are no designers in our team, but mainly mathematicians, financiers, programmers and traders, we did not make any special changes in the indicator design. In appearance, it resembles the usual Forex Gump. On the other hand, Forex Gump has become not just the name of an indicator, it is a brand. And we try to preserve the corporate identity in all its varieties. The whole essence of the indicator in its operatio
Level Breakout Indicator is a technical analysis product that works from upper and lower boundaries, which can determine the direction of the trend. Works on candle 0 without redrawing or delays.
In its work, it uses a system of different indicators, the parameters of which have already been configured and combined into a single parameter - “ Scale ”, which performs gradation of periods.
The indicator is easy to use, does not require any calculations, using a single parameter you need to select
Noise filtering: the key to mastering trends
This indicator tracks the market trend with an unmatched reliability, by ignoring sudden fluctuations and market noise. It has been designed to trend-trade intraday charts and small timeframes. Its winning ratio is around 85%.
[ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Amazingly easy to trade Find oversold/overbought situations Enjoy noise-free trading at all times Avoid being whipsawed in intraday charts The indi
Scalper Vault is a professional scalping system which provides you with everything you need for successful scalping. This indicator is a complete trading system which can be used by forex and binary options traders. The recommended time frame is M5. The system provides you with accurate arrow signals in the direction of the trend. It also provides you with top and bottom signals and Gann market levels. The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFT
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Professional No-Repaint / No-Lag Trend Signal System with Exceptional Win Rate | For MT4 / MT5 It works best on lower timeframes, such as 1-minute, 5-minute, and 15-minute charts.
Core Features: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition is a smart signal system designed specifically for trend trading. It applies a multi-layered confirmation mechanism to detect only strong, directional moves supported by real momentum. This system does not attempt to predict tops or bottoms
The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side.
When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844
What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
THE ONLY CURRENCY STRENGTH INDICATOR THAT IS BASED ON PRICE ACTION. DESIGNED FOR TREND, MOMENTUM & REVERSAL TRADERS
This indicator reads price action to confirm trend and strength . Advanced multi-currency and multi-time frame indicator that shows you simply by looking at one chart, every currency pair that is trending and the strongest and weakest currencies driving those trends.
For full details on how to use this indicator, and also how to get a FREE chart tool, please see user manual HERE
Currency Strength Wizard is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real str
Trade with Confidence Using the Trendline Trading ATM (Advanced Trade Management)! Master entries, exits, and risk management with the powerful tools of the MetaTrader Trendline Trading ATM. This expert advisor equips you with a comprehensive suite of tools to trade consistently smarter, not harder. Take control of your trading risk and drawdown, capture profitable entries, and let your winners run. This innovative Trade Entry/Exit and Risk Management utility empowers you to: Precision Entry
Supercharge Your MetaTrader Analysis and Trading with Meta Sync Tools! Struggling to analyze price action across different timeframes? Meta Sync Tools eliminates the frustration of unsynced crosshairs and charts, allowing seamless multi-timeframe analysis. Missing key correlations between assets and constantly switching between charts? Meta Sync Tools empowers you to visualize relationships between instruments effortlessly. Tired of wasting time on repetitive tasks? With 30+ Customizable Short
Trade with Confidence Using the Trendline Trading ATM (Advanced Trade Management)! Master entries, exits, and risk management with the powerful tools of the MetaTrader Trendline Trading ATM. This expert advisor equips you with a comprehensive suite of tools to trade consistently smarter, not harder. Take control of your trading risk and drawdown, capture profitable entries, and let your winners run. This innovative Trade Entry/Exit and Risk Management utility empowers you to: Precision Entr