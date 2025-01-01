Smart Prospector Expert

GbpUsd Engineered! The Smart Prospector E.A. Is A Smooth Combination Of The Widely Known "Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) Indicator" And The New 'Fibo Reversals_TEMA Indicator" Thereby Making It The Most Realistic Multi-Strategy Expert Advisor You Will Ever Find.

Sufficiently Tested In The GbpUsd Currency Pair With Over 25 Years History Data, This E.A Is Sure To Give You Your Own Share Of Wins In The Forex Markets.

For Best Performances, set:

'Max_Orders' = 'Zero'.

'Max_Factor' = 1.

Happy Trading!









This Expert Advisor has Three Trading Strategies:

TRADING_STRATEGY_ONE - Intra Day / Short Term Trading Strategy.

TRADING_STRATEGY_TWO - Mid Term / Long Term Trading Strategy.

TRADING_STRATEGY_THREE - SMART__NEWS__TRADER - High Impact News Trading Strategy With 25 Years NFP History Trading in GBPUSD, EURUSD & AUDUSD.





NOTE: Default Settings Already Optimized For GBPUSD. Other symbols require optimization. Much and careful work has been done to package this E.A. all together. Having tested it with over 25 Years super performance and also deploying it for live trading, we are optimistic that 'The Smart Prospector' will continue to outperform itself in any given market condition.





E.A. Settings Description

There should be no desperate needs to optimize these settings below, they have been sufficiently preset with the relevant Fibonacci values.

FiBo_Reversals _Monthly - Fibo 'Father' High/Low price entry for the monthly time range.

FiBo_Reversals _Weekly - Fibo 'Father' High/Low price entry for the weekly time range.

FiBo_Reversals _Daily - Fibo 'Father' High/Low price entry for the daily time range.

FiBo_Reversals _Depth - Indicator buy / sell depth level.

FiBo_Reversals Interval - Period interval for trade making decisions.

Interval - Period interval for trade making decisions. FiBo_Reversals_Tf - Time Frame used for entry calculations.





TRADING_STRATEGY_ONE

Smart_IntraDay_Trading - Set As True

Smart_IntraDay_Period - Randomly chosen Fibonacci number to determine a period of stable trading high/low range.

Smart_IntraDay_Shift - period shift in bars counted backwards.

Smart_IntraDay_Ratio - A ratio of relative to the trading high/low range.

Smart_IntraDay_Peak_Range - Maximum trading high/low range to work with.

Smart_IntraDay_UK_Open_Hour - UK Session trade prospect open time for placing pending orders.

Smart_IntraDay_US_Open_Hour - US Session trade prospect open time for placing pending orders.

Smart_IntraDay_Asian_Open_Hour - Asian Session trade prospect open time for placing pending orders.

Smart_IntraDay_Search_Window - Maximum time duration in hours to prospect for trading opportunities.

Smart_IntraDay_Expiration_Hours - Maximum life span of successfully prospected pending orders before expiration .

Smart_IntraDay_Pivots_Exp_Hours - Maximum life span of another category of successfully prospected pending orders before expiration.

Smart_IntraDay_Trader_Tf - Time frame used for trading strategy one price calculation.

Set_Smart_IntraDay_Stop_Loss - As much work has been done to ensure precise market entry, trader may choose not to use stop loss.





TRADING_STRATEGY_TWO

Smart_Universal_Trading - Set as True.

Smart_Universal_Trading - Set as True.

Smart_Universal_Open_Hours - Trading prospect open time for placing pending orders.

- Trading Smart_Universal_Window - Maximum time duration in hours to prospect for trading opportunities.

Smart_Uni_Expiration_Hours - Maximum life span of successfully prospected orders before expiration .

- Maximum life span of successfully prospected orders before expiration Smart_Gov_Expiration_Hours - Maximum life span of successfully prospected orders before expiration .

- Maximum life span of successfully prospected orders before expiration Set_Smart_Uni_Trading_Loss - Indeed much work has been done to ensure precise market entry, trader may choose not to use stop loss.



TRADING_STRATEGY_THREE - SMART__NEWS__TRADER Below Is The News Trading Entry strategy. Use only for high priority news releases.

Smart_News_Parameters

Smart_Pre_News - Turn true to trade high impact news with buy/sell stop orders.

The idea here is to trade prime news such as the NFP, CPI, PPI, Retails Sales, Interest Rates etc by placing pending orders minutes before the news release time. It is expected of such high impact news releases to break out in either directions. However, from historiical test results; it has been observed that the most reliable and succesful News Trades are those that agree with the current VWAP trend. Now telling the trend is not an easy task but 'The Smart Prospector E.A.' does it so easily and here, there's really nothing to fear as long as appropriate Lot Sizes are in use.

NFP_News_Trading - Auto prospects for the first friday of each month and opens appropriate trades.

Smart_News_Day - Select the expected date of other high impact news release.

Smart_News_Hour_MT4_Chart - Select the MT4 news release hour as picked from the MT4 chart.

Smart_News_Minutes - Enter the specific news release minutes.

Smart_Placement_Minutes - Select the time the E.A will place the pending orders before the 'Smart_News_Minutes'. Note: this value must be less than the ' Smart_News_Minutes'. It is advised that the pending orders be placed within 5 or 10 minutes before the actual news release minutes.

Smart_Expiration_Minutes - Select the time duration in minutes for which the placed pending orders must expire.

Smart_Pre_News_Max_Peak_Range - As we want to trade news break outs, we are to look out for a timing wherein there has been a pre-calm market condition - ie - price fluctuations (highs and lows) so far for the chosen peak range hours before the news release does not exceed chosen pip range - (say 35 pips in four digit charts and 350 pips in a five digit chart). Outside of this range, no pending orders will be set.

Smart_News_Peak_Range_Hours - Select the duration wherein to search for highs and lows (in hours) prior to the news release hour.

Smart_News_Peak_Range_Period - With some volatile pairs and minutes before news releases, the preset pending order may have already been triggered. This setting accurately trims out such occurrences and so EA will not place any pending order in such direction before the news release minutes - hence greatly taming such risks.



Smart_Pre_News_Ratio - A ratio of the prior 'high-low' range relevant to place the pending orders.

Smart_Pre_News_Entry_TF - Market entry timing interval.





TRADE_MANAGEMENT______

Fixed_Lot_Size - Enter fixed trading lot size or set at '0' to use percent variable lot sizes.

Lot_Percent - Set percentage lot size based on account balance. (Please use cautiously).

Max_Orders - Set as appropriate the maximum number of prospected pending orders for each trade to be opened.

Max_Daily_DD_Percent - Closes all opened trades on account if account draw down rises above preset levels.

Friday_Night_Closures - Closes all opened trades on Friday night just before the trading week closes.

Close_All_Trades_Now - If chosen, every opened trade in the account are automatically been closed.

Entry_TF - Time frame used by EA. to place trades in in the MT4 terminal.

Chart_Identity_Number - Varying this number means different settings of optimized values of same currency / symbol can be used independently in same account.



Please Note This E.A. Is Already optimized for GBPUSD alone. Other Symbols will require additional optimization.



Enjoy Your Trading.