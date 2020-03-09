Smart Prospector Expert

GbpUsd Engineered! The Smart Prospector E.A. Is A Smooth Combination Of  The Widely Known "Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) Indicator" And The New 'Fibo Reversals_TEMA Indicator" Thereby Making It The Most Realistic Multi-Strategy Expert Advisor You Will Ever Find.

Sufficiently Tested In The GbpUsd Currency Pair With Over 25 Years History Data, This E.A Is Sure To Give You Your Own Share Of Wins In The Forex Markets.

For Best Performances, set:

'Max_Orders' = 'Zero'.

'Max_Factor' = 1.

Happy Trading!



This Expert Advisor has Three Trading Strategies:

  • TRADING_STRATEGY_ONE - Intra Day / Short Term Trading Strategy.
  • TRADING_STRATEGY_TWO - Mid Term / Long Term Trading Strategy.
  • TRADING_STRATEGY_THREE - SMART__NEWS__TRADER - High Impact News Trading Strategy With 25 Years NFP History Trading in GBPUSD, EURUSD & AUDUSD.


NOTE: Default Settings Already Optimized For GBPUSD. Other symbols require optimization. Much and careful work has been done to package this E.A. all together. Having tested it with over 25 Years super performance and also deploying it for live trading, we are optimistic that 'The Smart Prospector' will continue to outperform itself in any given market condition.


E.A. Settings Description

There should be no desperate needs to optimize these settings below, they have been sufficiently preset with the relevant Fibonacci values.

  • FiBo_Reversals_Monthly - Fibo 'Father' High/Low price entry for the monthly time range.
  • FiBo_Reversals_Weekly - Fibo 'Father' High/Low price entry for the weekly time range.
  • FiBo_Reversals_Daily - Fibo 'Father' High/Low price entry for the daily time range.
  • FiBo_Reversals_Depth - Indicator buy / sell depth level.
  • FiBo_Reversals Interval - Period interval for trade making decisions.
  • FiBo_Reversals_Tf - Time Frame used for entry calculations.


TRADING_STRATEGY_ONE

  • Smart_IntraDay_Trading - Set As True
  • Smart_IntraDay_Period - Randomly chosen Fibonacci number to determine a period of stable trading high/low range.
  • Smart_IntraDay_Shift - period shift in bars counted backwards.
  • Smart_IntraDay_Ratio - A ratio of relative to the trading high/low range.
  • Smart_IntraDay_Peak_Range - Maximum trading high/low range to work with.
  • Smart_IntraDay_UK_Open_Hour - UK Session trade prospect open time for placing pending orders.
  • Smart_IntraDay_US_Open_Hour -  US Session trade prospect open time for placing pending orders.
  • Smart_IntraDay_Asian_Open_Hour -  Asian Session trade prospect open time for placing pending orders.
  • Smart_IntraDay_Search_Window - Maximum time duration in hours to prospect for trading opportunities.
  • Smart_IntraDay_Expiration_Hours - Maximum life span of successfully prospected pending orders before expiration.
  • Smart_IntraDay_Pivots_Exp_Hours -  Maximum life span of another category of successfully prospected pending orders before expiration.
  • Smart_IntraDay_Trader_Tf - Time frame used for trading strategy one price calculation.
  • Set_Smart_IntraDay_Stop_Loss - As much work has been done to ensure precise market entry, trader may choose not to use stop loss.


TRADING_STRATEGY_TWO

  • Smart_Universal_Trading - Set as True.
  • Smart_Universal_Open_Hours - Trading prospect open time for placing pending orders.
  • Smart_Universal_Window - Maximum time duration in hours to prospect for trading opportunities.
  • Smart_Uni_Expiration_Hours - Maximum life span of successfully prospected orders before expiration.
  • Smart_Gov_Expiration_Hours - Maximum life span of successfully prospected orders before expiration.
  • Set_Smart_Uni_Trading_Loss - Indeed much work has been done to ensure precise market entry, trader may choose not to use stop loss.


TRADING_STRATEGY_THREE - SMART__NEWS__TRADER

Below Is The News Trading Entry strategy. Use only for high priority news releases.


Smart_News_Parameters

  • Smart_Pre_News - Turn true to trade high impact news with buy/sell stop orders.

The idea here is to trade prime news such as the NFP, CPI, PPI, Retails Sales, Interest Rates etc by placing pending orders minutes before the news release time. It is expected of such high impact news releases to break out in either directions. However, from historiical test results; it has been observed that the most reliable and succesful News Trades are those that agree with the current VWAP trend. Now telling the trend is not an easy task but 'The Smart Prospector E.A.' does it so easily and here, there's really nothing to fear as long as appropriate Lot Sizes are in use.

  • NFP_News_Trading - Auto prospects for the first friday of each month and opens appropriate trades.

  • Smart_News_Day - Select the expected date of other high impact news release.

  • Smart_News_Hour_MT4_Chart - Select the MT4 news release hour as picked from the MT4 chart.

  • Smart_News_Minutes - Enter the specific news release minutes.

  • Smart_Placement_Minutes - Select the time the E.A will place the pending orders before the 'Smart_News_Minutes'. Note: this value must be less than the ' Smart_News_Minutes'. It is advised that the pending orders be placed within 5 or 10 minutes before the actual news release minutes.

  • Smart_Expiration_Minutes - Select the time duration in minutes for which the placed pending orders must expire.

  • Smart_Pre_News_Max_Peak_Range - As we want to trade news break outs, we are to look out for a timing wherein there has been a pre-calm market condition - ie - price fluctuations (highs and lows) so far for the chosen peak range hours before the news release does not exceed chosen pip range - (say 35 pips in four digit charts and 350 pips in a five digit chart). Outside of this range, no pending orders will be set.

  • Smart_News_Peak_Range_Hours - Select the duration wherein to search for highs and lows (in hours) prior to the news release hour.

  • Smart_News_Peak_Range_Period - With some volatile pairs and minutes before news releases, the preset pending order may have already been triggered. This setting accurately trims out such occurrences and so EA will not place any pending order in such direction before the news release minutes - hence greatly taming such risks.

  • Smart_Pre_News_Ratio - A ratio of the prior 'high-low' range relevant to place the pending orders.

  • Smart_Pre_News_Entry_TF - Market entry timing interval.


TRADE_MANAGEMENT______

  • Fixed_Lot_Size - Enter fixed trading lot size or set at '0' to use percent variable lot sizes.
  • Lot_Percent - Set percentage lot size based on account balance. (Please use cautiously).
  • Max_Orders - Set as appropriate the maximum number of prospected pending orders for each trade to be opened.
  • Max_Daily_DD_Percent - Closes all opened trades on account if account draw down rises above preset levels.
  • Friday_Night_Closures - Closes all opened trades on Friday night just before the trading week closes.
  • Close_All_Trades_Now - If chosen, every opened trade in the account are automatically been closed.
  • Entry_TF - Time frame used by EA. to place trades in in the MT4 terminal. 
  • Chart_Identity_Number - Varying this number means different settings of optimized values of same currency / symbol can be used independently in same account.


Please Note This E.A. Is Already optimized for GBPUSD alone. Other Symbols will require additional optimization.


Enjoy Your Trading.
Prodotti consigliati
King David RSI expert
David Nkwuda Ovuoba
Experts
King David Scalper – Master the Markets with Royal Precision   Summon the commanding power of the "King David Scalper," a finely tuned trading weapon forged to reign supreme in the high-speed realm of scalping. Drawing inspiration from the storied cunning and accuracy of King David, this expert advisor strikes with lethal precision, capturing fleeting market opportunities with unmatched finesse. Tailored for traders hungry for swift profits, King David Scalper excels in turbulent waters, chasi
OtmScalpHedge
Otmane Achandir
Experts
OtmScalp EA V1 - Robot di Scalping IA per EUR, Oro & BTC OtmScalp EA V1 - Il Robot di Scalping Definitivo con IA per EUR, Oro e BTC Offerta limitata: Solo 499$ (Prezzo originale 1200$ - Aumento imminente!) Perché scegliere OtmScalp EA V1? Profitti giornalieri costanti - Progettato per uno scalping aggressivo ma controllato 3 versioni specializzate - Ottimizzate per le coppie EUR, l'oro (XAU/USD) e il Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Trading 100% automatizzato - Funziona 24h/5gg senza intervento Gestione intell
Phoenix Alpha Pro EA
Justice Chinemelum Clement
Experts
Phoenix Alpha Pro EA is based on Price Action combined with some powerful strategy and a very advanced secretive trading algorithm. The strategy of  Phoenix Alpha Pro EA is a combination of a secretive custom indicator, price action, and most important secretive trading algorithm mentioned previously. Phoenix Alpha Pro EA can trade any account size it does not use any risky strategy like martingale or grid. It uses a fix stop loss for every trade. However, an ECN BROKER with Low spread Is highly
Quantum Gold Bot
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Experts
Quantum Gold Bot MT4 is a high-frequency trading robot (advisor) for the gold market (XAUUSD), working on the scalping principle. It is designed to instantly capture and use price impulses - sharp price movements in short periods of time. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Introducing the Quantum Gold Bot robot, your indispensable assistant in the complex world of XAUUSD trading. Quantum Gold Bot is a forex robot designed with high
EuroNest Egg
Tsoi Chi Kin
Experts
EuroNest Egg EA   is a fully automated trading system, which is especially effective in trading EURUSD on the Forex Market. Several trading patterns had been integrated into EuroNest Egg EA to analyze the market trend and find the entry point.  It also integrated with a special designed market filters to protect the capital.  Price: $220 LIVE Signals: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1636889 Requirements Minimum balance $2000  Recommended leverage 1:200 or more Allow Web Request To allow the
Gyroscopes
Nadiya Mirosh
Experts
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
SynapseTrader EA
Ruben Villarreal Barajas
Experts
The Expert Advisor (SynapseTrader EA) made by the company ProfitFXBot is designed to trade the Forex market specifically on GBP/USD, using smart strategies to generate consistent profits. This bot must be turned on at 8:00 PM (New York time) and manually turned off at 5:00 AM (UTC-5), the bot must be placed in temporality M1. During these hours, the bot makes decisions based on market analysis, with optimized logic to trade efficiently and maximize profit opportunities. The bot will only be act
Toumed
Mohamed Kamel Touati
Experts
EA TOUMED ****** Only   10 copies Availible for  $399 ******* ****** Final price  $1499 ***** EA Toumed is a professional  scalping expert with low-risk . the expert select the optimal entry points, a price analysis  is used. The expert does not use  grid, martingale, arbitrage. Every position is protected by a visual stop loss. All open transactions are accompanied by a control algorithm, which is based on trailing stop and a trailing step profit taking system. The expert also have a protect
Simos MT4
Maryna Shulzhenko
5 (1)
Experts
Description of   Simo : an innovative robot with a unique trading system Simo is a revolutionary trading robot that changes the rules of the game with its unique trading system. Using sentiment analysis and machine learning, Simo takes trading to a new level. This robot can work on any time frame, with any currency pair, and on the server of any broker. Simo uses its own algorithm to make trading decisions. Various approaches to analyzing input data allow the robot to make more informed decis
UprZone 18 Forbidden
Shi Chao Ma
Experts
**DualStrategyEA per MetaTrader 4 - Sistema di Trading Intelligente a Doppio Motore**   **Concetto Centrale**   DualStrategyEA combina:   - **Strategia di Rottura di Range**: Cattura il momentum d'inizio trend   - **Strategia a Griglia Dinamica**: Blocca profitti in mercati laterali   Strategie complementari creano un "motore di trading per tutte le condizioni".   **Reti Neurali Quantistiche** ottimizzano i pesi in tempo reale (adattabile a XAUUSD, GBPUSD, ecc.).   **Vantaggi Chiave**  
Multi Gold Ai Robot
Nirundorn Promphao
5 (1)
Experts
Multi Gold Ai Robot is a safe system for Forex and Crypto currencies trading. Developed exclusively for the XAUUSD pair(GOLD) and any currency pairs. Try now! Most Profitable Strategies Inside Close Order with Money Profit, CutOff technology, Cutloss by amount of trades. Super Special Edition for traders and Introducing Broker and Partners WOW!!! Special Price : $650 for 99 copies only, Normal Price $2,999 !!! Special Promotion every week. The Ai Robot is designed to operate in the XAUUSD (GOL
Mr Beast Heiken Ashi
Luis Mariano Vazquez Marcos
Experts
MR BEAST HEIHIN ASHI RECOMMENDED H1 EUR USD The Heikin Ashi Strategy is a candlestick analysis technique used by the Expert Advisor to identify trends and make informed decisions in the financial markets. This strategy is based on the interpretation of modified Heikin Ashi candlestick patterns instead of traditional candlesticks. I use this robot every day on my real accounts. This Forex trading robot has been developed by MRBEAST as a tool to facilitate day trading. Please note that using
Market Maestro MM4
Andriy Sydoruk
Experts
Market Maestro: Your Ideal Partner for Automated Forex Trading If you're looking for a reliable assistant for trading in the currency market, Market Maestro is exactly what you need. This modern Forex bot is built using the latest technologies and algorithms, allowing it to effectively analyze market data and make informed trading decisions in real-time. Key Features of Market Maestro 1. Multicurrency Capability for Broad Opportunities Market Maestro can work with a wide range of currency pairs,
BitcoinRobotTradingEA
Chiedozie Titus Ugwu
Experts
Vi presento il mio nuovo Expert Advisor BitcoinRobotTradingEA. Questo EA utilizza il concetto di seguire le tendenze per condurre analisi di mercato, in questo modo ottimizza l'intero setup di trading in base al trend. Analizzando le tendenze di mercato con precisione durante l'inserimento delle transazioni, questo EA considera anche la zona Orderblock e il flusso degli ordini del mercato, rendendo l'analisi più accurata ed è per questo che questo Expert Advisor è considerato uno dei migliori p
SmartDCA Ea
Ionut-danut Cardos
Experts
Unlock the Power of Smart Trading with SmartDCA Trader! SmartDCA Trader is your ultimate companion in navigating the dynamic world of Forex trading. Leveraging the highly effective Dollar-Cost Averaging (DCA) strategy, this expert advisor is designed to optimize your trades, minimize risks, and maximize profits—all with precision and simplicity. Why Choose SmartDCA Trader? Powerful DCA Strategy: Automatically adjusts and averages positions during market fluctuations to secure better entry prices
Blue CARA MT4
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT4 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT5  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic R esponsive A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhapse most popular) Inn
ALT Income
Maksim Bogdanov
Experts
ALT Income  - Автоматизированный    советник. Написан для пары EURUSD. .  Торгует  на тайм фрейме M5.  Рекомендованные условия торговли при плече 1:500 Минимальный депозит  - 100 условных единиц (EUR, USD) .  Процент загруженного депозита при продаже -    MaxRiskSELL   от 1 до 15;   Прибыль от одной сделки - TakeProfitSell от 50 до 100.0; Рекомендованные условия торговли при плече  1:40 Минимальный депозит  - 100 условных единиц (EUR, USD) .  Процент загруженного депозита при продаже -    MaxR
Gold of the Incas
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Experts
Gold of the Incas is a highly effective trading advisor created specifically for the MT4 platform and focused on the gold market and major currency pairs. Using complex algorithms, it analyzes market trends and price fluctuations in real time, ensuring maximum profit with minimal risk. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller The effectiveness of Gold of the Incas is confirmed by long testing periods, where it demonstrated outstanding
The Arrow Scalper
Fawwaz Abdulmantaser Salim Albaker
1 (2)
Experts
Dear Friend..  I share with you this simple Expert Adviser .. it is full automatic  this Expert Adviser following the trend of the pair you install on or any stocks or indices , it is works like that: - when the trend on H4 chart show a start of up trend the expert will wait till the 15M & 1H charts show an up trend the EA will open a buy order directly , and do the same for down trend and open a sell order the buy or sell  order lot size and take profit and stop loss will measured manually  by
FREE
Team Trading Eur Aud Nzd Jpy
Hulya Cinar
Experts
Team Trading System     is based on the logic of order strategies and profit-taking strategies working as a team.  In general, EA consists of two parts as strategies and take profits section. Strategies section are special strategies that we create for symbols. Strategies continue to open buy and sell orders independently.  Takeprofits closes orders that are opened by working as a team. Take Profits logic is that profitable orders go by closing lost orders. They never work selfishly. In this wa
Ea Kogoro Trend
Pham Xuan Can
Experts
EA KOGORO TREND PROFITABLE HIGHER, FLEXIBLE AND SAFER EA KOGORO is a robot that operates on the most basic principle of the market: "Trend is Friend" combined with the improved Martingale principle with many times more safety than conventional Martingale. - EA KOGORO is a fully automatic EA robot for established pairs. - The principle of order balancing, low DD protects accounts better for high profits. - Opening and closing orders is really flexible. - Safer, high profit. - Manage b
Lemm Scalper EA MT4
Fabio Sanna
Experts
Lemm è uno scalper pensato per il trading intraday in M1, quindi molto veloce e aggressivo. E' configurabile in versione più tranquilla con timeframes più alti o su diversi assets contemporaneamente utilizzando diversi magic numbers. La configurazione di default è per le coppie del forex, ma modificando i parametri, si può utilizzare su qualsiasi coppia (ha avuto ottimi risultati su XauUsd e DjiUsd). E' provvisto di un pannello di riepilogo spostabile e riducibile a icona e di notifiche push sul
CJ News Trading MT4
Nguyen Duc Tam
Experts
Trading has never been easier! Let's check this out! MT5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/72185 Strategy There are some news within a day that can make the price jumps up or down very quickly and that is a good opportunity for traders to get some profits. Looking to scalp a news release? Here's how you can do it: Open two stop orders (a buy stop and a sell stop) 3 to 5 minutes before the news release. Place them about 15 to 20 pips away from the current market price. When the ne
Smart Funded Hft
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.81 (64)
Experts
Smart Funded EA è un consulente esperto progettato per superare le sfide HFT delle società prop che ne consentono l'uso. Quali società prop HFT posso utilizzare? È stato testato su quasi tutte le sfide HFT delle società prop con una percentuale di successo del 100%, come Kortana Fx, Nova Funding, Fast Forex Funds, Infinity Forex Funds, Quantec Trading Capital, Next Step Funded, Msolutionff, Genesis Forex Funds, The Talented Traders, Only Funds, Tradicave e tutte le altre sfide MT4 consentite da
AI Night Gold TI
Roman Mamonov
5 (1)
Experts
Il Night Trading Gold Advisor basato sulla rete neurale è uno strumento innovativo per investitori e trader che desiderano automatizzare le proprie strategie nel mercato notturno. Questo consulente utilizza tecnologie avanzate di apprendimento automatico e di rete neurale per analizzare i dati e prendere decisioni commerciali. Il costo iniziale del consulente è di $ 190, le prime 10 copie, la successiva variazione di prezzo è di $ 490, il costo finale del consulente è di $ 1490 Lo sviluppo di c
Magic EA MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
3 (1)
Experts
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA wo
Expert Advisor WATCHFUL SCALPER
Sergiy Podolyak
1 (1)
Experts
This EA requires a broker having Market Execution (ECN, NDD, STP accounts), low spread, zero StopLevel (or close to such level), no commission if possible (as it influences on the profit amount). Order executin time should be measured in milliseconds, not minutes, requotes and slippage should not happen too often. Deposit: Minimum deposit is $50 (MinLot = 0.01) or $500 (MinLot = 0.1) Recommended currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF, USDCAD No Martingale / No grid / No a
FREE
Pirate
Anatoliy Lukanin
3.9 (20)
Experts
Deposit :   from 100 deposit units Trading pairs: I recommend currency pairs: EURAUD, CHFJPY, EURCHF, EURGBP, AUDCHF, CADCHF, USDCHF. Trading period :  Any Account: You should use ECN-ECN.Pro accounts with five-digit quotes with a moderate size (spread). Parameters: USING - Choice, trading risk or fixed lot RISK/LOT - Lot Risk Value RESTORING_THE_BALANCE - Restoring balance* HOW_THE_RESET_WINDOW - Reset the Global Variable TAKE_PROFIT - Set profit STOP_LOSS - Set loss COUNT_BUY - The number of s
Gegatrade Pro
David Zouein
4.66 (95)
Experts
Gegatrade Pro EA is a Cost Averaging System with a Sophisticated Algorithm. It is secured by a built-in “ News WatchDog ” system that suspends trading during news events. Trading Strategy Gegatrade Pro EA is based on the fact that most of the time the price usually moves between the upper and lower boundaries of the trading channel. Basing on this fact, Gegatrade Pro places its first trade, assuming that the price is going to return to its average value and take the profit which is defined. If
FTMO passing EA High risk MT4
Shokhboz Mamarasulov
Experts
FTMO passing EA (High risk) is unique Expert Advisor that continues the iBoss series of advisors. Innovative methods of the programme's approach to trading, and promising performance results are possible thanks to the use of modern technologies and methods. The iBossTrade is a fully automated EA designed to trade currencies only. Working pairs US30. EURUSD, GBPUSD, EURGBP, USDCAD. XAUUSD. Expert showed stable results on currencies in 1999-2023 period. No dangerous methods of money management
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.8 (41)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.39 (36)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.4 (20)
Experts
Aura Black Edition è un EA completamente automatizzato progettato per negoziare solo ORO. L'esperto ha mostrato risultati stabili su XAUUSD nel periodo 2011-2020. Non sono stati utilizzati metodi pericolosi di gestione del denaro, nessuna martingala, nessuna griglia o scalping. Adatto a qualsiasi condizione di brokeraggio. EA addestrato con un perceptron multistrato La rete neurale (MLP) è una classe di rete neurale artificiale (ANN) feedforward. Il termine MLP è usato in modo ambiguo, a volte l
Bitcoin Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.69 (64)
Experts
The Bitcoin Robot  MT4 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled   efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our   Bitcoin Robot   employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with   M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities.   No grid, no martingale, no hedging,   EA only open one position at the sa
Waka Waka EA
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.31 (48)
Experts
EA has a live track record with 4.5 years of stable trading with low drawdown: Live performance MT5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make p
Stock Indexes EA MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (3)
Experts
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30 . This expert advisor employs advanced algorithms and technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify potential entry and exit points, and execute trades with precision. A news filter has also been added to the robot, which prevents it from opening a position during important economic news , minimizing the risk. In robot, you can also specify the days and hours when the EA
Three Little Birds
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Experts
️ THREE LITTLE BIRDS EA Forgiato dalla perdita. Perfezionato dal dolore. Rilasciato con uno scopo. ️ STRUTTURA. NON SPECULAZIONE. Three Little Birds EA non è solo un altro robot di trading. È un motore forgiato in battaglia, creato attraverso anni di veri fallimenti e progettato per una missione:   proteggere, recuperare e far crescere il tuo capitale, quando il mercato diventa crudele. Combina   tre potenti strategie   in perfetta sincronia: Grid on Loss con Martingala   : asso
Sequoia v4
Yvan Musatov
1 (1)
Experts
The Sequoia Expert Advisor is a professional market analyst working using a specialized algorithm. Based on the analysis of prices over a specific time interval, it reveals the strength and amplitude of prices using a unique indication system based on real data. When the strength of the trend and its direction changes, the expert closes the current position and opens a new one. The bot's algorithms include signals about overbought and oversold markets. A purchase occurs if the signal falls belo
Scipio Gold Bot
Stefano Frisetti
Experts
Attenzione alle TRUFFE! SCIPIO GOLD BOT e' distribuito solo su MQL5.com Questo non e' un BOT commerciale, ma e' professionale, la distribuzione e' limitata a 100 copie in tutto ed inoltre il costo puo' aumentare senza avviso. questa e' la versione per  MT4, se vuoi la versione per Mt5:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/148820 Le Differenze che rendono SCIPIO EA unico sono: + nessuna impostazione variabile o che il TRADER deve inserire + apre 1 solo trade alla volta + usa sempre STOP LOSS
ChimeraFxTool
Marve Edom Agbor
5 (1)
Experts
CHECK COMMENTS SECTION FOR BACKTESTING PARAMETERS.. The ChimeraFxTool Best EA for Prop Firms (MFF/FTMO The ChimeraFxTool Best EA for Prop Firms (MFF/FTMO)   - No Martingale   - No Grid   - No Hedging Best Risk Management   - Daily Loss limit   - Stop loss and TP protections Best Profit Factor   - Daily Max Profit Lock Protection   - Monthly Profit Lock Protection Best Signal Accuracy    - Best candle Patterns    - Best timed Response     Strategy    - Trend Tracker    - Neurological bas
Titan Gold AI
Yasir Mohammed Sachit Sachit
Experts
Titan Gold AI – Expert Advisor for Forex & Gold Trading Disclaimer Trading in financial markets involves significant risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always use proper risk management and test the EA on a demo account before trading live. Key Features Works on all currency pairs, including Gold (XAUUSD). Smart session filtering: Asia – London – New York. Dynamic money management suitable for small and large accounts. Trailing Stop and BreakEven systems for profit protec
Exorcist Projects
Ivan Simonika
5 (1)
Experts
Exorcist Bot   is a multi-currency, multi-functional advisor that works on any time frame and in any market conditions. - The robot’s operation is based on an averaging system with a non-geometric progression of constructing a trading grid. - Built-in protection systems: special filters, spread control, internal trading time limitation. - Construction of a trading network taking into account important internal levels. - Ability to customize the aggressiveness of trading. - Working with pending
Velora
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
5 (5)
Experts
Velora EA – Sistema di breakout a griglia e adattivo Velora è un Expert Advisor di alta qualità progettato a partire dal nucleo di Instant Volatility Breakout (IVB), con un Grid Engine adattivo, logica di trailing dinamica, meccanismi di chiusura parziale e voci automatizzate basate sulla volatilità. Progettata per i trader che cercano un mix di aggressività, sicurezza e adattabilità, Velora non è solo reattiva, è anche reattiva. Punti di forza principali IVB Breakout Engine:   rileva raffiche d
Gold Trend Ai Ea
Abdullah Aqeel Lafta Al Rubaye
Experts
Gold Trend_EA_BOT is an automated trading software designed to maximize forex trading profits using advanced algorithms and risk management techniques. In order for the expert to work well with you and get the best results The indicator must be loaded with the news filter and  setfile   Link to download the news filter and indicator with setfile https://shorturl.at/pLT48    Recommendations : Use on XAUUSD on H1 timeframe  You can start to trade with $ 1000 Minimum initial Deposit The recommend
Silicon Ex
Nadiya Mirosh
Experts
" Silicon Ex ": Your Reliable Assistant in the World of Forex Silicon Ex is a modern trading bot, specially created for traders in the Forex market. This innovative tool serves as a reliable partner for those who strive for efficient and automated trading. Key Features of "Silicon Ex": Reliability and Stability: Created using advanced technologies that ensure stable and reliable operation in the market. Intelligent Risk Management: Built-in money management system (Money Management) allows you
Tree Of Life
Oeyvind Borgsoe
Experts
Tree Of Life EA is a fully automated trading robot that executes trades using a sophisticated blend of indicators and internal algorithms. It is developed through years of testing and live trading, and recognises market patterns and trends in a highly accurate manner. The  live trading accounts  confirm this. The main indicators Tree Of Life uses are the Moving Average and Stochastic. Together with the internal calculations, our combinations have proven to be a solid recipe.    Buyers receive
Trending Mechanisms
Tatiana Savkevych
Experts
**Description of the Trending Mechanism Forex Trading Bot** **Trending Mechanism** is a high-tech trading bot for the MetaTrader 5 platform designed for automatic market analysis and trading in the Forex market. By utilizing the latest market analysis and capital management technologies, this bot allows traders to effectively identify trends and make informed trading decisions based on current market conditions. It is ideal for both experienced traders and beginners, thanks to its intuitive se
Pearl Robot MT4
Meinrik Sikuvi Sipahu
Experts
Meet Pearl – The Intelligent Trading Assistant by FXGoldTraders Pearl   is not just an Expert Advisor – she’s your strategic trading partner, designed with precision by   Forex Prince   and co-created under the   FXGoldTraders   brand. Inspired by the style and strength of a smart, trend-savvy female trader, Pearl is the   first EA   of her kind in our lineup, representing both innovation and intuition in the market. Crafted for   MetaTrader 4 and 5 , Pearl specializes in trading   Gold, Forex
Reaper King
Frank Paetsch
Experts
Sintesi Reaper King è un EA di breakout auto-ottimizzante per MT4: agisce una sola volta per candela, piazza pendenti su massimi/minimi chiave e gestisce le posizioni per barra con grande robustezza. Italiano Completamente automatico (0–2 input) Niente set-file · Non ottimizzare Adattivo al regime (ATR/spread) Punti forti Auto-ottimizzazione per timeframe : Auto-Snap + mapping adattivo basato su ATR → nessuna ottimizzazione esterna Breakout di massimi/minimi con buffer adattivo Bias del
Richter mt4
Yvan Musatov
Experts
A Richter Expert is a professional market analyst working using a specialized algorithm. By analyzing prices over a specific time period, it determines the strength and amplitude of prices using a unique indicator system based on real data. When the trend and its direction change, the expert closes the current position and opens a new one. The bot's algorithms take into account signals about overbought and oversold markets. Buying occurs when the signal falls below a certain level and then rise
Secret Impulse MT4
Eugen Funk
Experts
L'EA (Expert Advisor) apre una posizione quando il mercato inizia a muoversi durante la sessione di New York (volume più alto). In questo modo, il momentum viene mantenuto dal volume e possiamo raggiungere il Take Profit con alta probabilità in modo immediato. Segnale (292%, 10% DD):   https ://www .mql5 .com /en /signals /2274145 Entrata basata sul momentum durante la sessione di New York L'EA rileva l'impulso nascosto attraverso gli FVG (Fair Value Gaps) su timeframe inferiori. Quando l'impuls
Us30 and Xauusd Hedging Scalper
Harsh Tiwari
Experts
### Forex Hedging Expert Advisor: No Loss Strategy #### Overview The Forex Hedging Expert Advisor (EA) with a No Loss Strategy is an advanced automated trading system designed to mitigate risk and protect against adverse market movements. The core principle behind this EA is to implement a sophisticated hedging strategy that aims to lock in profits and minimize losses in volatile forex markets. This EA is ideal for traders who seek a robust, risk-averse trading solution that maintains capital
Supreme Hedgingh 2 Gold
Harry Tallarita
5 (1)
Experts
Certo! Ecco una versione aggiornata e leggermente più sintetica della presentazione per IA SUPREME MT4Hedging 2.0GOLD , che include la nuova funzionalità e un tono promozionale efficace: IA SUPREME 2.0GOLD – L’evoluzione del tuo trading La nuova versione GOLD è qui: più intelligente, più reattiva, più sicura. Partner’s Academy presenta IA SUPREME MT4Hedging 2.0GOLD , l’Expert Advisor che unisce precisione e gestione avanzata del rischio con un’analisi dinamica della volatilità di mercato
Stp
Vladislav Filippov
Experts
For the expert to work correctly, do not forget to upload the files to the directory of the agreement (... AppData \ Roaming \ MetaQuotes \ Terminal \ Common \ Files) STP is an automated trading adviser based on neurotechnology, working on an hourly timeframe. The Expert Advisor is configured for trading according to the safe trading strategy from levels, involving the opening of short-term deals and closing them when positive profitability dynamics of several points are achieved, which allows
Benefit EA
Vsevolod Merzlov
Experts
Benefit EA is a non-indicative flexible grid adviser with special entry points that provide a statistical advantage, revealed through the mathematical modeling of market patterns. The EA does not use stop loss. All trades are closed by take profit or trailing stop. It is possible to plan the lot increments. The "Time Filter" function is set according to the internal time of the terminal as per the displayed time of the instrument's server, not the operating system (can match). This function allo
Meat EA
Roman Kanushkin
5 (1)
Experts
The Meat EA is a fully automatic, 24-hour trading system. It trades based on analysis of market movement on the basis of a built-in indicator and the Moving Average trend indicator. The system is optimized for working with the EURUSD currency pair on the M30 timeframe. It is recommended to use an ECN/STP broker with low spread, low commission and fast execution. Signal monitoring Working currency pair/timeframe: EURUSD M30. Advantages never trades against the market; the higher the risk, the hi
Octopus Stability
Aleksandr Shurgin
Experts
After a thorough work and search for the optimal values of each of the Expert Advisor's parameters, the most stable settings of the algorithms have been selected, which do not require over large history periods. The robot uses a universal trading strategy, allowing the use of the currency pairs EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, USDJPY and other pairs with low spread. The EA trades on a 5-minute timeframe , it uses levels defined automatically on the bases of multiple parallel price movement calculation me
PointerX
Vasja Vrunc
Experts
PointerX is based on its own oscillator and built-in indicators (Pulser, MAi, Matsi, TCD, Ti, Pi) and operates independently. With PointerX you can create your own strategies . Theoretically all indicator based strategies are possible, but not martingale, arbitrage, grid, neural networks or news. PointerX includes 2 Indicator Sets All Indicator controls Adjustable Oscillator Take Profit controls Stop Loss controls Trades controls Margin controls Timer controls and some other useful operations. T
Milch Cow Hedge
Mohamed Nasseem
Experts
MILCH COW HEDGE V1.12 EA is primarily a Hedging Strategy. Expert support is to seize every opportunity in any direction. Not just opens the deals, but chooses the right time to close the open positions to begin trading again. We recommend the use of an expert with a pair of high volatility for the currency, such as GBPAUD, AUDCAD Testing expert during the period from 01.01.2016 until 09.12.2016 profit doubled four times to account Experts interface allows the user to directly trading open order
Forebot
Marek Kvarda
Experts
This robot uses a custom hidden oscillating indicator and also analyzes the market response. It traded mostly at the time of higher volatility. It works with several pending orders with different size of volume and their position actively modifies. It uses advanced money management. TradingMode setting can also meet the conditions FIFO. It is successful in different markets and different timeframes. Best results are achieves with a broker with the spread to 5 points on EURUSD. Is necessary a br
Altri dall’autore
ComBo TrenD
Adeniyi Adedipe
Indicatori
This Is An Oscillatory Indicator Which Has OnlyTwo Lines: Main Line - The calculation for this value is based upon the open, high, low and close prices of chosen input parameters (within the set periods.) Signal Line - The Calculation for the signal line is based on the addition (& multiplication) of several moving averages of the Father, Son & Holy Spirit Periods (all applied to the main line's value). Input Parameters Please Note that by way of combination, each input parameter plays several
Fibo Reversals
Adeniyi Adedipe
Indicatori
Fibo Reversals is an indicator which has carefully been put together to attempt to indicate a time period in which an ongoing trend is most probably exhausted and a new trend (actually a reversal trend) inadvertently begins. At this, it should be okay for the manual trader to be on the look out for good trading opportunities. Input Settings Father Fibo  – This Input Determines The Highest Price For The Chosen Input Period. Son Fibo  - This Input Determines The Lowest Price For The Chosen Input
Turbo Pivot
Adeniyi Adedipe
Experts
Turbo Pivot E. A. (as Multi Currency Meter Robot) has been designed to trade without indicators and so easy to use in any currency pair including Metals.  A simple optimization would generate stable workable settings successfully trading over a period of 7 years testing.  Hence there is no doubt that the trader would attain stable results. Below are highlights of some of Turbo Pivot settings. The rest of which are well explained in the E. A .  Deviations (in multiples of main chart spread)
Intra Day Pivot Trader
Adeniyi Adedipe
Experts
Intra Day Pivot Trader Irrespective of price fluctuations, there will always be a pivot and price will always rotate about its pivot. This EA is designed to search for daily trading opportunities ONLY WITHIN THE FIRST & SECOND PRICE LEVELS - below the Resistance Level 2 (R-2) and above the Support Level 2 (S-2). Settings Descriptions  Transience -  This is the period for trade decision making in the specified time frame of the price chart. Entering a Zero (0) value means that the 'said' time-fra
Super Turbo AI
Adeniyi Adedipe
Experts
Super Turbo AI is a Multi Currency Trading Robot which has been carefully designed and rigorously tested for successful and consistent long term trading activities with each trade been potentially profitable. The over twelve years Optimization and back testing stages have both been well completed and default setting is best suited to the EURUSD pair. Attached also is the same EURUSD setting which can continually be used for months and even years to come (please visit the Comments section to dow
Super Fibo AI
Adeniyi Adedipe
Experts
SUPER FIBO AI... RE-ENGINEERED RISK MANAGEMENT MODEL. DEFAULT SETTINGS ARE GOOD FOR EURUSD LIVE TRADING. SIMPLY TURN ALL 12 'Grouped_Trading_Strategies' TO TRUE. Set the value of your starting account deposit/balance as the "Fixed_Trading_Funds" and for higher trading volumes, increase 'sfAI_Batch_Orders' with caution. Super Fibo AI is a multi-Strategy E.A. with keen focus on the EURUD trading pair integrates over 120 independent trading strategies. Super Fibo AI has been cautiously designed an
Holy Trinity Volatility
Adeniyi Adedipe
Indicatori
Holy Trinity Volatility Indicator This indicator reflects the peak time of the day wherein there's is expected to be sharp price actions. It also presents the markets as just waking up from the dull and less volatile Asian (and or London) trading sessions into a bustling time of highly liquid price flows. NOTE: This indicator informs the trader ahead of peak price movements - one bar just before the real actions starts. Enter when the volatility line falls below the Tripple Exponential Moving Av
The Fibo Reversals Expert
Adeniyi Adedipe
Experts
The Fibo Reversals Expert is the Expert Advisor built based on the trading strategy of "The Fibo Reversals Indicator". Here, the E.A. is used with two other indicators - "ComBo Trend Indicator" -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/24413? and "Holy Trinity Indicator" - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/101432? . The settings of this E.A. are a combintion of the individual settings of each of the indicators in use - with few additional basics. SMART REVERSALS PENDINGS -Smart_Pending_Reve
Universal HedgeR
Adeniyi Adedipe
Experts
All Cleaned Up Trading - integrated with market volatility scalping trading.  Settings for all 28 Currency Pairs and XAUUSD (for 5 Digits pairs) are available in the comments section for immediate use. Thus, there is literally no Symbol that cannot be traded.  Download and start your live trading NOW! The Universal HedgeR Expert - just like The Fibo Reversal Expert is the Expert Advisor built based on the trading strategy of "The Fibo Reversals Indicator". Here too, the E.A. is used with two ot
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione