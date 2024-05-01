Position Pulse

With the growth of information technology and the increasing number of participants in financial markets, traditional analysis tools are becoming less effective. Conventional technical indicators, such as the moving average or stochastic, in their pure form are unable to accurately determine the direction of the trend or its reversal. Is it possible to find an indicator that remains effective for 14 years without changing its parameters, and at the same time adapts to market changes? Yes, such an indicator exists.

An indicator was developed that has a powerful mechanism for adapting to changing market conditions. The new leading trend indicator from the "Position Pulse" development team uses adaptive four-level smoothing. Follow the signals and make decisions. The indicator is recalculated only at the close of the candle, which allows you to make decisions after the candle closes with a new signal. For buying or selling, pay attention to the signal sign: “+” for selling, “-” for buying. The higher the number, the stronger the signal.
