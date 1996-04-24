In the trading world, there is no universal indicator that always provides exceptionally profitable signals regardless of market conditions. Despite your persistence, such a tool simply does not exist. However, with the Trend Master Arrow indicator you will have a reliable assistant in creating your own trading system.





Although following arrow signals requires caution and additional filters, the Trend Master Arrow indicator provides valuable information for identifying possible reversals or significant movements in the market. This indicator is developed based on original methods of searching for extremes and is ideal for identifying reversal points, as well as sharp price movements.





Thanks to Trend Master Arrow, you will be informed about the possibility of entering a trade by the appearance of blue dots for buying and red dots for selling. It must be remembered that effective use of the indicator requires an analysis of the market situation and additional strategic decisions.