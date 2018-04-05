Masdaq Finbot Prime5
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
NasdaqInvestor | expert advisors
This robot works exclusively for the metatrader 5 trading platform. It should only be used to trade the Nasdaq asset (normally designated as ND100, UsaTec, USA100, etc.). The "timeframe" for which it was designed is H1. The minimum trading account balance must be $1000.
Included in the package are copies of test results carried out on this robot, based on real ticks, having obtained excellent results, which highlights this robot for its effectiveness.
For Metatrader 4 -> https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117776