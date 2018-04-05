Masdaq Finbot Prime5

NasdaqInvestor | expert advisors This robot works exclusively for the metatrader 5 trading platform. It should only be used to trade the Nasdaq asset (normally designated as ND100, UsaTec, USA100, etc.). The "timeframe" for which it was designed is H1. The minimum trading account balance must be $1000.

How it works?

Basically, orders are opened based on the moving average 13 and the moving average 21, and take into account two other indicators, the SAR and the MACD. The size of the lots is determined depending on the account balance, thus working like compound interest. It uses a trailing stop and breakeven point, changing the stop loss to breakeven when the order has a certain profit. Orders are closed by time (in minutes). The user can experiment with other assets, however they must change the parameters for it to work properly. Leverage must be greater than 1:100.





Included in the package are copies of test results carried out on this robot, based on real ticks, having obtained excellent results, which highlights this robot for its effectiveness. For Metatrader 4 -> https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117776



