How to set ARGO MASTER MT5 / MT4





ARGO MASTER MT5 is optimized for trading on the EURUSD time frame 30 min. Basic settings are saved by default.

The expert works on the principle of average values of the used indicators. However, with each broker, there are minimal differences in the values of the indicators. That's why Argo Master uses a special strip filter that eliminates these differences. It is recommended that before actually using the expert, you optimize its work as follows: set the optimization mode of your tester and set values of the parameter Filter in% from 1 to 5 with a step of 0.01 / shown in the picture /











Normally the filter has a value of 2 or 3 %



You can use trail stop, but I don't recommend using trail stop at all, because the expert works perfectly even without this function



The information panel gives you the most important operating parameters of Argo Master. You can display or hide the information panel and indicators that would slow down performance in test mode.







Set the maximum spread at which the expert is willing to open positions. Of course, using a broker with a lower spread will also bring better results.



You can choose the degree of risk through Use Money Management. Usually 5-15% is an acceptable risk, but for more aggressive players - they can experiment with a significantly higher risk :)















I recommend using no more than 5 or 6 open positions, but if your account allows more borrowed margin - then you can set more positions - for example 8 or even 10! Try it first, of course, in test mode.

You can find all my products here:

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/esebg/seller



I wish success to all traders.





