Close Orders By Equity Increasing V2

Expert Description: Equity Profits EA (Mt5 Version)


Overview:

Hello everyone,

I am back with a new and updated version of " Equity Profits EA", but this time for MetaTrader 5.
Yes, the same utility Expert Advisor has been created before for MetaTrader 4.
You can find the explanation of how the Expert Advisor works and all the details in the following link:

[Link]

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/105174?source=Site+Market+Product+Page

Inputs Parameter:

  • input autoEquity_profits = false;
  • input percent_profits = 4;
  • input equity_profits = 1000;

The same inputs as in the previous Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 have been retained "input equity_profits = 1000".

However, I have added a new option that enhances the results of your strategy or other Expert Advisors in a more professional manner.
This option is:

  • input autoEquity_profits = false;
  • input percent_profits = 4;

If you set 'autoEquity_profits' to 'true', you can specify the percentage of profit you want to achieve from the earned profits using the 'percent_profits' parameter.
A value of 4 means dividing the earned profits in the account balance by 4.
and write here on  "equity_profits"  write a number is not logical
To achieve like that  input equity_profits=514248745;
instead of  "input equity_profits = 1000".


I wish you success and profitable trading.


Video Close Orders By Equity Increasing V2
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