The " YK Find Support And Resistance" indicator is a technical analysis tool used to identify key support and resistance levels on a price chart. Its features and functions are as follows:


1. Displays support and resistance levels using arrow lines and colored bands, with resistance in red and support in green.


2. Can be adjusted to calculate and display results from a specified timeframe using the forced_tf variable. If set to 0, it will use the current timeframe of the chart.


3. Uses the Zig Zag algorithm to find significant high and low points on the chart, with parameters iPeriod, Dev, and Step to determine the precision of the Zig Zag points.


4. Has an option to use narrower price bands (Narrow Bands), which will only consider price ranges close to the close-open points of the candlesticks.


5. Can eliminate support/resistance levels that have been "touched" (Retouch) multiple times, leaving only the truly significant levels.


6. Support/resistance lines are drawn as dotted lines from historical points up to the current price bar, indicating the current significant levels.


7. When significant price changes occur, such as new highs or lows, the support/resistance lines are automatically adjusted to reflect the changes.


In summary, YK Find Support And Resistance is an indicator that helps identify key support and resistance levels in the market. It can be used as a tool to aid in the analysis and decision-making process for opening and closing various orders, in conjunction with other technical and fundamental factors.


อินดิเคเตอร์ "YK Find Support And Resistance" เป็นเครื่องมือวิเคราะห์ทางเทคนิคที่ใช้ระบุแนวรับและแนวต้านสำคัญในกราฟราคา โดยมีคุณสมบัติและการทำงานดังนี้:


1. แสดงแนวรับและแนวต้านด้วยเส้นลูกศรและแถบสี โดยแนวต้านจะเป็นสีแดง และแนวรับเป็นสีเขียว

2. สามารถปรับให้คำนวณและแสดงผลจากกรอบเวลา (Timeframe) ที่กำหนดได้ผ่านตัวแปร forced_tf โดยถ้าตั้งเป็น 0 จะใช้กรอบเวลาปัจจุบันของกราฟ

3. ใช้อัลกอริทึมของ Zig Zag เพื่อหาจุดสูงสุดและต่ำสุดที่สำคัญในกราฟ โดยมีพารามิเตอร์ iPeriod, Dev และ Step เพื่อกำหนดความละเอียดในการหาจุด Zig Zag 

4. มีออปชันให้เลือกใช้แถบราคาที่แคบลง (Narrow Bands) ซึ่งจะพิจารณาเฉพาะช่วงราคาที่ใกล้กับจุดปิด-เปิดของแท่งเทียนเท่านั้น

5. สามารถกำจัดแนวรับ/แนวต้านที่ถูก "สัมผัส" (Retouch) หลายครั้งออกไปได้ เพื่อให้เหลือเฉพาะระดับสำคัญจริงๆ

6. แนวรับ/แนวต้านจะถูกลากเป็นเส้นประจากจุดในอดีตมาจนถึงแท่งราคาปัจจุบัน เพื่อแสดงระดับสำคัญในปัจจุบัน

7. เมื่อมีการเปลี่ยนแปลงทางราคาที่สำคัญ เช่น เกิดจุดสูงหรือต่ำใหม่ เส้นแนวรับ/แนวต้านจะถูกปรับให้สอดคล้องโดยอัตโนมัติ

โดยสรุป YK Find Support And Resistance เป็นอินดิเคเตอร์ที่ช่วยระบุแนวรับและแนวต้านสำคัญในตลาด ซึ่งสามารถใช้เป็นเครื่องมือช่วยในการวิเคราะห์และตัดสินใจเปิดปิดออร์เดอร์ต่างๆ ได้ โดยพิจารณาประกอบกับปัจจัยอื่นๆ ทั้งทางเทคนิคและพื้นฐานร่วมด้วย
norton18
34
norton18 2024.11.16 05:18 
 

Very good indicator!

Very good indicator!

