Send MT4 Positions To Telegram

"Coding and setting up automated processes can be complex and time-consuming. However, with our tool, you can streamline this process effortlessly. Once set up, it seamlessly integrates with MetaTrader 4, enabling automatic transmission of all your positions to your designated Telegram channel. This means you can focus on your trading strategies without the hassle of manually updating your positions on Telegram. Whether you're managing multiple positions or executing trades frequently, our tool simplifies the process, ensuring efficient communication and real-time updates for you and your followers on Telegram."


Message me if you have any questions or want custom changes

MT5 Version


Copy the address :  https://api.telegram.org

Metatrader 4,

go to the Tools tab,

select Options.

in the Expert Advisors tab


Download and copy Files to include Folder : Click Here



Video Send MT4 Positions To Telegram
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EchoTrade Telegram to MT5 Copier Seamless, Instant, and Reliable Signal Copying - Direct from Telegram to MetaTrader 4! The product does not run in the strategy tester but you can get free trial version   here  for testing before purchase. Tired of manually executing trades from Telegram signals? EchoTrade automates the process, instantly copying trades from any Telegram channel or group directly into your MT5 account—accurately, efficiently, and without delay. Key Features: Universal Compatib
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Send MT5 Positions To Telegram
Forex Advice LTD
Utilities
"Coding and setting up automated processes can be complex and time-consuming. However, with our tool, you can streamline this process effortlessly. Once set up, it seamlessly integrates with MetaTrader 5, enabling automatic transmission of all your positions to your designated Telegram channel. This means you can focus on your trading strategies without the hassle of manually updating your positions on Telegram. Whether you're managing multiple positions or executing trades frequently, our tool
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