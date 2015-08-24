Limpid
- Experts
- Waseem Raza
- Version: 4.3
- Updated: 9 December 2021
- Activations: 5
Limpid Expert Advisor capable to work in weak and fast market as well as can do news trading.
The EA places pending orders using indicators, price speed and different built-in filters.
The strategy works without floating loss and good for low deposit accounts and can work with $50.
- No Martingale
- No Grid
- No Arbitrage
- No any other risky strategy inside
Key Features
- It can work with small deposit
- Only Pending Orders
- Every trade with tight SL
- Profit in trailing
- Can work with fixed lot & auto money management
- Orders with Time Expiration
- Can delete orders if spread cross the limit
Recommendations
- VPS
- ECN Broker with low commission, spread
- Recommended EURUSD Pair
- H1 Time Frame
- Maximum Spread 15 Points
Parameters
- Maximum Spread - Spread limit for pending orders (In Points)
- Fixed Lot Selection - For fixed lot size
- AutoLot % - EA will calculate Lot size auto according to selected risk
- Take Profit - In Pips
- Stop Loss - In Pips
- Time Frame - H1 or 60
- Start Trade Time HH:MM (Daily Trade Start Broker Time)
- Stop Trade Time HH:MM (Daily Trade Stop Broker time)
- Magic No - Unique ID for EA trades
- Show Info - Select to show/hide info on chart
- Text Color - Chart info text color
- Disable Alerts - If true EA will not pop-up any error alert
Still one of the best Breakout EA's on the market. Very simple algorithm without unnecessary extras. Overall profitable on EURUSD and GBPUSD, although it is having some hard weeks from time to time. But I am still using it since 2015, and it is generating profit for me.