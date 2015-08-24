Limpid

3.71

Limpid Expert Advisor capable to work in weak and fast market as well as can do news trading.

The EA places pending orders using indicators, price speed and different built-in filters.

The strategy works without floating loss and good for low deposit accounts and can work with $50.

  • No Martingale
  • No Grid
  • No Arbitrage
  • No any other risky strategy inside
If you have any question about the EA or need any help please contact me


Key Features

  • It can work with small deposit
  • Only Pending Orders
  • Every trade with tight SL
  • Profit in trailing
  • Can work with fixed lot & auto money management
  • Orders with Time Expiration
  • Can delete orders if spread cross the limit


Recommendations

  • VPS
  • ECN Broker with low commission, spread
  • Recommended EURUSD Pair
  • H1 Time Frame
  • Maximum Spread 15 Points


Parameters

  • Maximum Spread - Spread limit for pending orders (In Points)
  • Fixed Lot Selection - For fixed lot size
  • AutoLot % - EA will calculate Lot size auto according to selected risk
  • Take Profit - In Pips
  • Stop Loss - In Pips
  • Time Frame -  H1 or 60
  • Start Trade Time HH:MM (Daily Trade Start Broker Time)
  • Stop Trade Time  HH:MM (Daily Trade Stop Broker time)
  • Magic No - Unique ID for EA trades
  • Show Info - Select to show/hide info on chart
  • Text Color - Chart info text color
  • Disable Alerts - If true EA will not pop-up any error alert


Reviews 20
michlmuc
264
michlmuc 2017.12.28 21:24 
 

Still one of the best Breakout EA's on the market. Very simple algorithm without unnecessary extras. Overall profitable on EURUSD and GBPUSD, although it is having some hard weeks from time to time. But I am still using it since 2015, and it is generating profit for me.

Yutish Govsky
438
Yutish Govsky 2016.08.10 16:36 
 

2016.01.08: So far nice result!! I hope 2016 will be a good year for us :)) *running it on Pepperstone Razor.

2016.04.30: Very nice EA. I had some draw in this period but I've got a much bigger gain with Limpid. It's not the EA to make you millionaire in a day but this sure helps for a long run. It's worth it.

2016.08.10: These two months are tough days for Limpid but it's having a profit steadily. Totally recommended.

Nessuno Nessuno
153
Nessuno Nessuno 2016.06.11 17:34 
 

one of the best expert advisor in circulation !

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

