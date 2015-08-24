Limpid Expert Advisor capable to work in weak and fast market as well as can do news trading.

The EA places pending orders using indicators, price speed and different built-in filters.

The strategy works without floating loss and good for low deposit accounts and can work with $50.

No Martingale

No Grid

No Arbitrage

No any other risky strategy inside

Key Features

It can work with small deposit

Only Pending Orders

Every trade with tight SL

Profit in trailing



Can work with fixed lot & auto money management



Orders with Time Expiration



Can delete orders if spread cross the limit







Recommendations

VPS

ECN Broker with low commission, spread

Recommended EURUSD Pair

H1 Time Frame

Maximum Spread 15 Points





Parameters

Maximum Spread - Spread limit for pending orders (In Points)



Fixed Lot Selection - For fixed lot size

AutoLot % - EA will calculate Lot size auto according to selected risk



Take Profit - In Pips

Stop Loss - In Pips

Time Frame - H1 or 60

- H1 or 60 Start Trade Time HH:MM (Daily Trade Start Broker Time)



Stop Trade Time HH:MM (Daily Trade Stop Broker time)



Magic No - Unique ID for EA trades

Show Info - Select to show/hide info on chart

Text Color - Chart info text color

Disable Alerts - If true EA will not pop-up any error alert




