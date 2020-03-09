AR Trades MT4



Multi currency Multi time frame expert advisor based on price action.
Works with currency majors, crosses, exotics, indexes, etc.
EA looks for longer candles than the average candle range to open a position.
By default it works on daily time frame, so there will be only few trades per week.
There is an initial take profit for each trade and a basket stop loss, which is percentage from the account.


Recommended pairs:

All 28 majors and crosses


User inputs description (default settings):

  • Magic_Number = 333
  • timeFrame PERIOD_D1
  • lot 0.01
  • maxSpread 4.0
  • maxTradesPerPair 7 ->  Max number of positions to be added (including the initial trade). 0 - unlimited
  • tpFromARMultiplier 0.1 -> 0.1 means Take profit of the initial trade will be 10% from the average range  (multiplied by the averageRangeMultiplier)
  • slFromARMultiplier 0.0 -> if 0.0, no stop is used for the individual pairs. If for example 0.3, Stop loss will be 30% from  the current average range (multiplied by the averageRangeMultiplier)
  • minTakeProfitPerPair 0.1 -> In account currency (money). If there are more than 1 trade for pair, the initial take profit of the initial trade will be removed  and all trades will  be closed after reaching this min profit. Usually we want to get out of the positions as soon as we go into profit
  • candleRangeForOpenTradePips 0 -> fixed amount of pips. If set to 0 it's not used - EA will use average range calculation instead
  • takeProfitPipsPerPair 0 -> fixed amount of pips. If set to 0 it's not used - EA will use tpFromARMultiplier calculation instead
  • stopLossPipsPerPair 0 -> fixed amount of pips. If set to 0 it's not used - EA will use slFromARMultiplier calculation instead
  • emergencyStopLossPercentage 25.0 -> If something goes wrong this will close all trades after reaching 25% (or whatever percentage is set) from the whole account
  • averageRangeMultiplier 2.5 -> 2.5 is 250%, 1.25 is 25%, etc, higher than the current average range
  • averageRangePeriod 20 -> number of bars the average range is calculated for
  • maxRunningPairs 1 -> if 0 - trade all pairs from the user input. 1 will trade only one pair, but will not prevent adding additional positions for the same pair
  • minBodySizeFromARMultiplier 0.3 -> When adding additional trades, body size of the previous candle must be at least this percentage from average range. 0.3 is 30% from Average range. This option will prevent adding additional positions after very small candles
  • pairs "AUDCAD,AUDCHF,AUDJPY,AUDNZD,AUDUSD,CADCHF,CADJPY,CHFJPY,..."
  • placeSingleTradePerCurrency false -> in case of true -> if we have for example GBPUSD, the EA will not trade another pairs with GBP or USD. This option might prevent exposing the account to same currency's direction
  • maxGapAllowedPips 10 -> max gap allowed between previous close and current open price (used for additional trades). No need to open additional position if the new bar opens with a gap in the direction of the initial position, because should open a position only if it's further away from the last open price

Dashboard columns:

  • Symbol - Symbol name
  • Spread - Current spread
  • Range - Previous bar range (open - close) / Current bar range (open - close)
  • Av.Range - Average Range (multiplied by the averageRangeMultiplier)
  • Pips - Profit/Loss in pip
  • Lots - total lots opened for the pair
  • Profit/Loss - in money
  • Min Margin - margin that will be taken for the lot size set in the user input

Buttons:

  • Each pair name from the list in the EA is a button which opens a new chart for that pair
  • Each close button closes all the positions for that pair
  • Close All button closes all open positions
  • Allow Trading button - if the text is grey, the EA will not trade. If it's orange it will trade.

Recommendations:

For balance of $1000 trade with 0.01- 0.02 lots

* Note that the averageRangeMultiplier is set to 0.5 in the EA user inputs, but the default value should be 2.5. Obviously the validation test of the MQL Market is made over a very short period of time and EA does not open any trade for that period and currency pair, so I was forced to lower the trade open criteria. In short you might want to change back the averageRangeMultiplier value from 0.5 to 2.5

** For better testing experience (multiple pairs) check the MT5 version of AR Trades also available on the market



















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Gold HFT Scalper Pro MT4 A high-frequency tick scalper engineered exclusively for GOLD (XAUUSD). Places BUY_STOP and SELL_STOP pending orders just above and below the live market, automatically re-centres them on every tick, and exits with a dynamic trailing stop — all with built-in daily loss protection and real-margin validation before every order. XAUUSD Only -  No Martingale -  No Grid -  Low Drawdown -  Fully Automated -  M1 Timeframe Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe (period) M1 Minimum deposit 500
AccountUP Algo
Aurelian-eusebio Enescu
Experts
Short Description: Advanced, stable multi-order EA featuring dual-mode Trailing/Breakeven, hidden levels, and steady 80% Win Rate. Engineered for robust capital growth with tight ~10% Drawdown. Non-overoptimized. Long Description : AccountUP Algo is a premium, fully automated Expert Advisor engineered for stable, long-term equity growth without exposing your account to extreme market risks. Designed with a deep focus on capital preservation, this EA delivers a smooth, almost linear equity curv
Fortune
Andriy Sydoruk
3 (2)
Experts
Advisor (Fortune): Your Reliable Tool for High-Frequency Forex Trading The Fortune advisor is designed to be used on any timeframe, any currency pair, and on any broker's server. Its unique trading system makes it a versatile tool for traders. For optimal performance, it is recommended to trade liquid forex pairs, maintain a low spread, and use a VPS. You can start with a $100 deposit and a lot size of 0.01. Key Features and Benefits High-Frequency Trading : Utilizes two trading options: with v
Expert Advisor WATCHFUL SCALPER
Sergiy Podolyak
Experts
This EA requires a broker having Market Execution (ECN, NDD, STP accounts), low spread, zero StopLevel (or close to such level), no commission if possible (as it influences on the profit amount). Order executin time should be measured in milliseconds, not minutes, requotes and slippage should not happen too often. Deposit: Minimum deposit is $50 (MinLot = 0.01) or $500 (MinLot = 0.1) Recommended currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF, USDCAD No Martingale / No grid / No a
Benefit EA
Vsevolod Merzlov
Experts
Benefit EA is a non-indicative flexible grid adviser with special entry points that provide a statistical advantage, revealed through the mathematical modeling of market patterns. The EA does not use stop loss. All trades are closed by take profit or trailing stop. It is possible to plan the lot increments. The "Time Filter" function is set according to the internal time of the terminal as per the displayed time of the instrument's server, not the operating system (can match). This function allo
Gold Sniper MT4 EA
Zhengdong Gao
Experts
New Year 1-Month Promotion: Currently priced at $68 USD, promotion ends May 30, 2026. After the promotion, the price will revert to $500 USD per month. Gold Sniper EA (Expert Advisor) In real trading, losses are not terrible; what's terrible is the lack of order, goals, and discipline after losses. The Recovery Profit Manager was created to solve this core problem. ⸻ Core Product Philosophy This EA does not pursue frequent trading; it dynamically monitors and automatically opens posi
Meat EA
Roman Kanushkin
5 (1)
Experts
The Meat EA is a fully automatic, 24-hour trading system. It trades based on analysis of market movement on the basis of a built-in indicator and the Moving Average trend indicator. The system is optimized for working with the EURUSD currency pair on the M30 timeframe. It is recommended to use an ECN/STP broker with low spread, low commission and fast execution. Signal monitoring Working currency pair/timeframe: EURUSD M30. Advantages never trades against the market; the higher the risk, the hi
Octopus Stability
Aleksandr Shurgin
Experts
After a thorough work and search for the optimal values of each of the Expert Advisor's parameters, the most stable settings of the algorithms have been selected, which do not require over large history periods. The robot uses a universal trading strategy, allowing the use of the currency pairs EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, USDJPY and other pairs with low spread. The EA trades on a 5-minute timeframe , it uses levels defined automatically on the bases of multiple parallel price movement calculation me
Pirate
Anatoliy Lukanin
3.9 (20)
Experts
Deposit :   from 100 deposit units Trading pairs: I recommend currency pairs: EURAUD, CHFJPY, EURCHF, EURGBP, AUDCHF, CADCHF, USDCHF. Trading period :  Any Account: You should use ECN-ECN.Pro accounts with five-digit quotes with a moderate size (spread). Parameters: USING - Choice, trading risk or fixed lot RISK/LOT - Lot Risk Value RESTORING_THE_BALANCE - Restoring balance* HOW_THE_RESET_WINDOW - Reset the Global Variable TAKE_PROFIT - Set profit STOP_LOSS - Set loss COUNT_BUY - The number of s
PointerX
Vasja Vrunc
Experts
PointerX is based on its own oscillator and built-in indicators (Pulser, MAi, Matsi, TCD, Ti, Pi) and operates independently. With PointerX you can create your own strategies . Theoretically all indicator based strategies are possible, but not martingale, arbitrage, grid, neural networks or news. PointerX includes 2 Indicator Sets All Indicator controls Adjustable Oscillator Take Profit controls Stop Loss controls Trades controls Margin controls Timer controls and some other useful operations. T
Milch Cow Hedge
Mohamed Nasseem
Experts
MILCH COW HEDGE V1.12 EA is primarily a Hedging Strategy. Expert support is to seize every opportunity in any direction. Not just opens the deals, but chooses the right time to close the open positions to begin trading again. We recommend the use of an expert with a pair of high volatility for the currency, such as GBPAUD, AUDCAD Testing expert during the period from 01.01.2016 until 09.12.2016 profit doubled four times to account Experts interface allows the user to directly trading open order
Wise Scalper
Ilya Fomin
Experts
This is an optimized and ready-to-use automated trading system. A market entry is performed at a certain time on a quiet market. When certain conditions are met, a trade is closed. As a rule, a profit is small. The EA features SL to manage losses. The EA is recommended for use on currency pairs and M5 timeframe. Before using on a live account, it is recommended to test the EA in the strategy tester in the terminal. The EA operation requires a broker with minimum spread and minimum or no commissi
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AR Trades
Momchil Shoshorov
Experts
Multi currency Multi time frame expert advisor based on price action. Works with currency majors, crosses, exotics, indexes, etc. EA looks for longer candles than the average candle range to open a position. By default it works on daily time frame, so there will be only few trades per week. There is an initial take profit for each trade and a basket stop loss, which is percentage from the account. Recommended pairs: All 28 majors and crosses. Exotics and indexes are a bit tricky because of th
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