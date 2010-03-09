Efatta Trade

Hello, my name is José María, and I am a systems engineer with a deep passion for financial markets. I am pleased to introduce to you my EA, a tool designed with care and dedication to offer a reliable and secure trading experience.

Unlike many other systems in the market, my EA is not based on high-risk strategies such as martingales or grids. Instead, it relies on the identification of specific structural patterns (not chartism), providing it with a distinctive advantage and additional protection during periods of high volatility, such as major news events, the famous NFP, or interest rate hikes or cuts by the FET.

This algorithm has been meticulously designed with fixed stop loss (SL) and take profit (TP) levels, thus providing an extra layer of protection for your investments.

It is important to note that my EA does not promise overnight wealth, as I understand that responsible and sustainable trading requires time and patience. What I offer with this algorithm is a powerful tool that can automate your capital investment, offering you the possibility to diversify your investments and achieve returns superior to assets considered "risk-free," such as government bonds or fixed-term deposits.

I would also like to point out that the price does not solely reflect the historical performance but the unique characteristics of the EA. As mentioned, its operation is not based on typical strategies with indicators that many are familiar with, but on a robust system based on the SMC (Smart Money Concept). My commitment goes beyond profit: I offer continuous support and improvements to ensure your long-term satisfaction and success.

I am here to serve you, and I am open to answering any questions, concerns, or suggestions you may have.


Assets: Eur/Usd, Nq100, US30

Timeframe: 5m

Setting:

  • I am delivering the EA with open inputs, which means that you can modify that field if you wish, but it is not recommended.
  • For the EUR/USD pair as seen in the image, the input values ​​are: f = 9 and d = 18
  • For the CFD NQ100, as seen in the image, the input values ​​are: f = 10 and d = 12
  • For  the CFD SP500, as seen in the image, the input values ​​are: f = 10 and d = 26
  • For the CFD US3, as seen in the image, the input values ​​are: f = 2 and d = 12


Account type: ECN, Raw or Razor with very low spreads.

Brokers Suggestion: IC Markets, Pepperstone with Raw and Razor accounts for lowest spreads.


IMPORTANT:

• It is very important to use LOW SPREAD accounts for best results!

• Do not move the SL or TP levels, otherwise they will interfere with the natural functioning of the algorithm.

• Likewise, do not change the timeframe so that the EA does not suffer damage.



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The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
Experts
Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Iron Stops
Fajar Dicky Firmansyah
5 (7)
Experts
100K Real Signal:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2386516 No gimmicks. No empty claims. Iron Stops caters to traders focused on one crucial aspect: consistency . Whether you’re working through a prop challenge or overseeing client funds, this EA keeps within set boundaries and delivers reliable results. Positions close within 36 hours. Run it on a single chart: Simply apply it to XAUUSD using the M30 timeframe. That’s all you need. One chart. One powerful tool. Proper configuration is essen
Boring Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.77 (53)
Experts
Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is  Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
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