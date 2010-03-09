Efatta Trade

Hello, my name is José María, and I am a systems engineer with a deep passion for financial markets. I am pleased to introduce to you my EA, a tool designed with care and dedication to offer a reliable and secure trading experience.





Unlike many other systems in the market, my EA is not based on high-risk strategies such as martingales or grids. Instead, it relies on the identification of specific structural patterns (not chartism), providing it with a distinctive advantage and additional protection during periods of high volatility, such as major news events, the famous NFP, or interest rate hikes or cuts by the FET.





This algorithm has been meticulously designed with fixed stop loss (SL) and take profit (TP) levels, thus providing an extra layer of protection for your investments.





It is important to note that my EA does not promise overnight wealth, as I understand that responsible and sustainable trading requires time and patience. What I offer with this algorithm is a powerful tool that can automate your capital investment, offering you the possibility to diversify your investments and achieve returns superior to assets considered "risk-free," such as government bonds or fixed-term deposits.





I would also like to point out that the price does not solely reflect the historical performance but the unique characteristics of the EA. As mentioned, its operation is not based on typical strategies with indicators that many are familiar with, but on a robust system based on the SMC (Smart Money Concept). My commitment goes beyond profit: I offer continuous support and improvements to ensure your long-term satisfaction and success.





I am here to serve you, and I am open to answering any questions, concerns, or suggestions you may have.