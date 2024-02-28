BoS CHoCH FVG Indicator
- Indicators
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Usiola Oluwadamilol OlagundoyeI believe in the principles of Elliott Waves.
I am an engineer and programmer with over a decade and a half of involvement in financial markets. I firmly believe in the power of technical analysis, as candlesticks provide all the insights needed for informed trading decisions.
- Version: 1.10
- Updated: 25 April 2024
Next Arrival : Flip or Die Trading Arena. Flip a trading account: https://flipordie.com/chapter-1-thirteen-doublings-double-a-trading-account/
YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@trenddaytraderFREE EA for GOLD, Anticipation can be found here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/123143
The Expert Advisor for this Indicator can be found here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/115476
The Break of Structure (BoS) and Change of Character indicator with Fair Value Gap (FVG) filter is a specialized tool designed to enhance trading strategies by pinpointing high-probability trading opportunities on price charts. By integrating the BoS and Change of Character concepts with the FVG formation, this indicator provides traders with a robust filtering mechanism to identify optimal entry and exit points.
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