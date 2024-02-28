BoS CHoCH FVG Indicator

4.43

Next Arrival : Flip or Die Trading Arena. Flip a trading account: https://flipordie.com/chapter-1-thirteen-doublings-double-a-trading-account/

YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@trenddaytrader

FREE EA for GOLD, Anticipation can be found here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/123143



The Expert Advisor for this Indicator can be found here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/115476

The Break of Structure (BoS) and Change of Character indicator with Fair Value Gap (FVG) filter is a specialized tool designed to enhance trading strategies by pinpointing high-probability trading opportunities on price charts. By integrating the BoS and Change of Character concepts with the FVG formation, this indicator provides traders with a robust filtering mechanism to identify optimal entry and exit points.


The indicator identifies instances where the structure of price movements is disrupted, indicating potential trend reversals or significant shifts in market sentiment. In addition to detecting BoS and Change of Character events, it specifically focuses on candlestick formations that also exhibit a Fair Value Gap (FVG). This combination acts as a powerful filter, selecting only those breakouts that occur within the context of a fair value gap.

By incorporating the FVG filter, the indicator helps traders identify high-probability trading setups with greater confidence. FVGs, characterized by price gaps that align with fair value levels, serve as strong indications of market inefficiencies and potential price corrections. Therefore, when a breakout coincides with the formation of an FVG, it suggests a more reliable signal with a higher likelihood of success.

With customizable parameters and clear visual cues, the BoS and Change of Character indicator with FVG filter provides traders with a systematic approach to identifying and capitalizing on optimal trading opportunities. Whether used in isolation or in combination with other technical analysis tools, this indicator offers traders a valuable tool for improving trading decisions and enhancing overall profitability.
Reviews 9
Zé Roberto
667
Zé Roberto 2024.07.28 02:20 
 

Obrigado por compartilhar

Findolin
2670
Findolin 2024.07.10 17:19 
 

Sehr gut, nur wesentliche Signale und dadurch nicht überladen. Gratulation!

65638263
737
65638263 2024.04.29 11:37 
 

muy bueno, muchas gracias

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5 (5)
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LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom Matrix, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. [User Manual] , [Online Course] , [PDF]  And [DEMO] Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watc
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4.27 (11)
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Live Trading Signals Using M1 Quantum : Signal  (Trade executed automatically by the Quantum Trade Assistant , included free with this product.) Latest News : Version 1.64 has been released, All trades now have a Stop Loss placed behind the relevant Support/Resistance zones. The Smart Close function has also been improved to increase the EA’s performance in this version. Since August 9, the live signal has been running on Version 1.64. Price Plan: Current Price: $169 (Early Adopter Offer) Next
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5 (2)
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CRYSTAL QUANTUM PRO Institutional Signal & Trade Intelligence for MetaTrader 5 Final Price: 199 USD ----> Price goes up 10 USD after every 10 sales. Limited launch slots available, act fast. Most indicators give you an arrow and leave you alone. A naked arrow is a gamble. Winning consistently requires CONFLUENCE , a clear STOP and TARGET , and honest PROOF that the system works. Crystal Quantum Pro delivers all three in one clean, no-repaint package. Crystal Quantum Pro is a complete decision sy
Reversion King Indicator
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5 (6)
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A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
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Next Arrival : Flip or Die Trading Arena. Flip a trading account:  https://flipordie.com/chapter-1-thirteen-doublings-double-a-trading-account/ https://trenddaytrader.com/smc-candlestick-trader-5-free-gold-ea/ Asset: Gold TimeFrame: Any sample .set file for XAUUSD 1 Minute is in the comment section. You can view EA Live Performance on myfxbook . SMC Candlestick Trader for MT5 is a powerful Expert Advisor built specifically for trading Gold (XAUUSD) on the any timeframe. It identifies 11 differen
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BoS CHoCH Indicator
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Usiola Oluwadamilol Olagundoye
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Next Arrival : Flip or Die Trading Arena. Flip a trading account:  https://flipordie.com/chapter-1-thirteen-doublings-double-a-trading-account/ NOTE: Turn Pattern Scan ON This indicator identifies Swing Points, Break of Structure (BoS), Change of Character (CHoCH), Contraction and Expansion patterns which are plotted on the charts It also comes with Alerts & Mobile notifications so that you do not miss any trades. It can be used on all trading instruments and on all timeframes. The non-repaint
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Next Arrival : Flip or Die Trading Arena. Flip a trading account:  https://flipordie.com/chapter-1-thirteen-doublings-double-a-trading-account/ This indicator visually highlights the Asian, London, and New York trading sessions on your chart using colored rectangles. It automatically calculates and displays the high, low, and price range (in pips) of each session for the most recent day. The session ranges are drawn for a configurable lookback period, allowing you to review session price action
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Order Block FVG Box
Usiola Oluwadamilol Olagundoye
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Next Arrival : Flip or Die Trading Arena. Flip a trading account:  https://flipordie.com/chapter-1-thirteen-doublings-double-a-trading-account/ The Order Block FVG Box indicator for MetaTrader 5 is a powerful tool designed for discerning traders looking to identify and capitalize on high-probability trading opportunities. This indicator excels at pinpointing valid Order Blocks that are immediately followed by Fair Value Gaps (FVG), enhancing your trading strategy with precise visual cues. Key Fe
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Rejection Block
Usiola Oluwadamilol Olagundoye
5 (1)
Indicators
Next Arrival : Flip or Die Trading Arena. Flip a trading account:  https://flipordie.com/chapter-1-thirteen-doublings-double-a-trading-account/ The "Rejection Block" MetaTrader 5 Indicator offers traders a comprehensive tool for identifying and visualizing rejection candlestick patterns, commonly known as rejection blocks. These patterns are pivotal in discerning potential market reversals or continuations, making them invaluable for traders seeking to enhance their analysis. Key Features: Reje
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Rejection Candle
Usiola Oluwadamilol Olagundoye
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Next Arrival : Flip or Die Trading Arena. Flip a trading account:  https://flipordie.com/chapter-1-thirteen-doublings-double-a-trading-account/ The Expert Advisor for this Indicator can be found here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/116472 Introducing the Rejection Candle MT5 Indicator, a robust tool designed to revolutionize your trading experience on the MetaTrader 5 platform. Built to pinpoint potential reversals with precision, this indicator offers unparalleled insights into market
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Contraction And Expansion FVG
Usiola Oluwadamilol Olagundoye
Indicators
Next Arrival : Flip or Die Trading Arena. Flip a trading account:  https://flipordie.com/chapter-1-thirteen-doublings-double-a-trading-account/ The Expert Advisor for this Indicator can be found here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/115567 The Contraction/Expansion Breakout Lines with Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) Indicator for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) is a powerful technical analysis tool designed to help traders identify and visualize breakouts at critical levels of contraction and expansion in fi
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Fair Value Gap Scanner 4
Usiola Oluwadamilol Olagundoye
Indicators
Next Arrival : Flip or Die Trading Arena. Flip a trading account:  https://flipordie.com/chapter-1-thirteen-doublings-double-a-trading-account/ Fair Value Gap Scanner 4 is a sophisticated MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to detect fair value gaps (FVGs) in price action and display them as rectangles directly on the chart. This powerful tool empowers traders by providing visual representations of FVGs, enabling them to identify potential trading opportunities with ease and precision. With customi
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ereategui
34
ereategui 2026.06.03 01:05 
 

Buen indicador ...Gracias

Zé Roberto
667
Zé Roberto 2024.07.28 02:20 
 

Obrigado por compartilhar

Findolin
2670
Findolin 2024.07.10 17:19 
 

Sehr gut, nur wesentliche Signale und dadurch nicht überladen. Gratulation!

AaravDahal
69
AaravDahal 2024.05.17 09:53 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

65638263
737
65638263 2024.04.29 11:37 
 

muy bueno, muchas gracias

Daniel-gheorghe Muresan
3137
Daniel-gheorghe Muresan 2024.04.29 09:35 
 

The indicator misses many choch's. It's not reliable.

eryuechunshen
672
eryuechunshen 2024.04.25 17:31 
 

Great！

Seth Tetteh
2734
Seth Tetteh 2024.04.25 11:35 
 

nice work

Usiola Oluwadamilol Olagundoye
66818
Reply from developer Usiola Oluwadamilol Olagundoye 2024.04.25 12:29
Thank You
traderspeed
539
traderspeed 2024.02.29 16:58 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Usiola Oluwadamilol Olagundoye
66818
Reply from developer Usiola Oluwadamilol Olagundoye 2024.02.29 18:48
you are welcome
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