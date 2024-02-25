EA transaction statistics table

This indicator can use EAMagic to statistics EA since the operation of the revenue data and the current trading volume and trade data statistics, now the first version, should be slowly updated. When using, you must enter the number of EA's Magic when loading, in order to receive EA's transaction data. The part of the input currency pair and cycle can be filled in by the user to more clearly understand the currency pair and cycle that is currently being traded, and to facilitate the screenshot to share the results of the transaction.

In the subsequent version, functions will be reduced or increased according to the actual use experience. I hope this indicator is concise and effective. The driving force of the design is to understand EA usage more easily and clearly and to easily understand current account usage. I also hope that buyers can express the functions and ideas you want to me, and evolve this indicator to be more perfect, but I will not necessarily update the indicator, because I found that many functions are not actually needed, if not necessary, do not add entities.

This indicator is the unexpected product of EA writing, I hope my EA can also write it, go! go! go!!

