Heatmap Range POC

  • Indicators
  • Marco Riccardi
    Marco Riccardi

    Marco Riccardi

    Programmatore MQL4/MQL5 freelance e fondatore di Dracom.it. Sviluppo Expert Advisor (EA), indicatori personalizzati e script per MetaTrader 4 e MetaTrader 5. Traduco strategie di trading in algoritmi stabili e pronti per il backtest. Visita il mio sito per maggiori informazioni: www.dracom.it
    3 comments
  • Version: 6.0
  • Activations: 5

Deconstruct bars to extrapolate volume for each price zone.

Plot heatmaps based on ZigZag swings.

Each heatmap is weighted based on the hottest and the coldest map.

For each heatmap, compact hot zones to build trading ranges. 

Project support, resistance and the POC for each identified range.

Projected range levels will lose heat when the price hits, eventually fading out.

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Weltrade Spike Sentinel
Batsirayi L Marango
5 (1)
Indicators
Introducing Indicator for PainX and GainX Indices Traders on Weltrade Get ready to experience the power of trading with our indicator, specifically designed for Weltrade   broker's PainX and GainX Indices.  Advanced Strategies for Unbeatable Insights Our indicator employs sophisticated strategies to analyze market trends, pinpointing optimal entry and exit points.  Optimized for Maximum Performance To ensure optimal results, our indicator is carefully calibrated for 5-minute timeframe charts on
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