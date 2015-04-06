HFT Prop Firm Pass AMS EA

HFT Prop Firm Pass AMS EA is an Expert Advisor to pass funding challenges in companies that accept HFT.

First 5 copies for only $75!!!!

With this EA you will be able to pass the challenges in a very short time, in a matter of minutes if you follow the recommendations.

Recommendations:
- Use only in US30 / Dow Jones.
- Timeframe 1M.
- If you can use a VPS with a ping as low as possible it would be ideal, but it is not necessary, it can be used from your own PC.

Support:
- If you have questions, you can write us a DM and we will respond quickly.
- We help you with custom set files.
- Unlimited Updates.

Prop Firms:
Infinity Forex Funds
Quantec Trading Capital
Nova Funding
Fast Forex Funding
Kortana Fx
Next Step Funding
Genesis Forex Funds
Pro Trade Funded
Social Trading Club
Sure Leverage
The Talented Traders
Only Funds
And any Prop Firm that accepts HFT...

Backtesting:
1. Use an ICMarkets or Eighthcap DEMO server
2. Select US30 and the 1M timeframe.
3. Set the parameters you want to simulate and the variable Backtesting Mode = True
4. Run Backtesting and review the results.

NOTE: IT SHOULD ONLY BE USED TO PASS THE CHALLENGES OF THE PROP FIRM COMPANIES, IT SHOULD NOT BE USED IN A REAL ACCOUNT.


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