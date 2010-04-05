HFT Prop Firm Pass AMS EA

HFT Prop Firm Pass AMS EA is an Expert Advisor to pass funding challenges in companies that accept HFT.

First 5 copies for only $75!!!!

With this EA you will be able to pass the challenges in a very short time, in a matter of minutes if you follow the recommendations.

Recommendations:
- Use only in US30 / Dow Jones.
- Timeframe 1M.
- If you can use a VPS with a ping as low as possible it would be ideal, but it is not necessary, it can be used from your own PC.

Support:
- If you have questions, you can write us a DM and we will respond quickly.
- We help you with custom set files.
- Unlimited Updates.

Prop Firms:
Infinity Forex Funds
Quantec Trading Capital
Nova Funding
Fast Forex Funding
Kortana Fx
Next Step Funding
Genesis Forex Funds
Pro Trade Funded
Social Trading Club
Sure Leverage
The Talented Traders
Only Funds
And any Prop Firm that accepts HFT...

Backtesting:
1. Use an ICMarkets or Eighthcap DEMO server
2. Select US30 and the 1M timeframe.
3. Set the parameters you want to simulate and the variable Backtesting Mode = True
4. Run Backtesting and review the results.

NOTE: IT SHOULD ONLY BE USED TO PASS THE CHALLENGES OF THE PROP FIRM COMPANIES, IT SHOULD NOT BE USED IN A REAL ACCOUNT.


Altri dall’autore
Hockfx Currency pair information
Sergio Andrei Hitrovo Hueck
Utilità
Currency Pair Information Useful indicator to have the following information on the chart: 1. Asset Name 2. Current Spread 3. Current ATR of the actual time frame 4. Time to close of the candle It is located at the top right of the chart. If you request it, I can add the parameterization of the location of the information. Other tools: AMS Forex System hockfx Price Alert Pro hockfx
FREE
Hockfx Price Alert PRO
Sergio Andrei Hitrovo Hueck
Indicatori
Price Alert Indicator PRO Description: Configurable price alert indicator for when the price crosses upwards or downwards. Characteristics: It can be configured one-way, or both ways. Horizontal lines are used to indicate the level to which you want to be alerted. On-screen buttons to hide or show the lines. Alerts: MT4 alert. Push alert to mobile phone.
