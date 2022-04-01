Hockfx Currency pair information
- Utilities
-
- Version: 1.0
Currency Pair Information
Useful indicator to have the following information on the chart:
1. Asset Name
2. Current Spread
3. Current ATR of the actual time frame
4. Time to close of the candle
It is located at the top right of the chart. If you request it, I can add the parameterization of the location of the information.
Other tools:
AMS Forex System
hockfx Price Alert Pro
hockfx
It is located at the top right of the chart. If you request it, I can add the parameterization of the location of the information.
Other tools:
AMS Forex System
hockfx Price Alert Pro
hockfx