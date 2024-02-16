Trend Wave Rider

＊  Features

This EA adopts a trend-following strategy, determining entry points based on the slopes and crossovers of two moving averages to identify the trend direction, as well as the ±2σ of the Bollinger Bands.



If the current value is greater than or equal to the entry value plus the trigger value, and the stop value is lower than the entry value plus the trigger value minus the trailing pip value, update the stop value to the entry value plus the trigger value minus the trailing pip value.

After the trailing start, if the stop value becomes greater than or equal to the entry value plus the trigger value minus the trailing pip value, adjust the current stop value to correspond to the step position.


＊  Use Risk Per Rots

To calculate the lot size by specifying the maximum loss as a percentage of the account balance, you can follow these steps:

  1. Determine the maximum percentage of the account balance that you are willing to risk (e.g., 1% or 2%).
  2. Calculate the dollar amount of this risk by multiplying the account balance by the specified percentage.
  3. Divide the dollar risk amount by the stop loss (in dollars) for the trade to find the lot size.

For example, if your account balance is $10,000 and you are willing to risk 1% of it, the maximum dollar risk would be $100. If your stop loss for a particular trade is $20, you can calculate the lot size as follows:

Lot Size=Stop Loss in DollarsMaximum Dollar Risk=20100=5 lots

Remember to adjust the lot size based on the currency pair and pip value for accurate risk management.


Terms of Use

Buy only on 5-minute chart.

Recommend USD/JPY.

Possible to use in conjunction with GBP/USD.

 





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BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Universal Indicator EA for Your Indicator
Afsal Meerankutty
3.82 (22)
Experts
Universal Indicator EA, your ultimate solution to automate your trading strategy without any coding requirements. This powerful expert advisor is designed to work with any indicator that gives Buy and Sell Signals, making it a versatile tool for traders of all levels. With Universal Indicator EA, you can easily read signals from both Indicator Buffers and Objects on the Chart. You can also test your indicator on the demo account before purchasing to ensure that the EA is compatible with your ind
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
Experts
Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
Aura Superstar MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.8 (10)
Experts
Aura Superstar  is a fully automated EA designed to trade  currencies during rollover time .  It is based on machine learning cluster analysis and genetic scalping  algorithms. The first multi-currency scalper using deep machine learning mechanism, a multi-level perceptron and an adaptive neuro filter combined with classic indicators. Expert showed stable results since 2003 year. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid, or hedge. Suitable for any good ECN broker.  I
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