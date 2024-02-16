Trend Wave Rider

＊  Features

This EA adopts a trend-following strategy, determining entry points based on the slopes and crossovers of two moving averages to identify the trend direction, as well as the ±2σ of the Bollinger Bands.



If the current value is greater than or equal to the entry value plus the trigger value, and the stop value is lower than the entry value plus the trigger value minus the trailing pip value, update the stop value to the entry value plus the trigger value minus the trailing pip value.

After the trailing start, if the stop value becomes greater than or equal to the entry value plus the trigger value minus the trailing pip value, adjust the current stop value to correspond to the step position.


＊  Use Risk Per Rots

To calculate the lot size by specifying the maximum loss as a percentage of the account balance, you can follow these steps:

  1. Determine the maximum percentage of the account balance that you are willing to risk (e.g., 1% or 2%).
  2. Calculate the dollar amount of this risk by multiplying the account balance by the specified percentage.
  3. Divide the dollar risk amount by the stop loss (in dollars) for the trade to find the lot size.

For example, if your account balance is $10,000 and you are willing to risk 1% of it, the maximum dollar risk would be $100. If your stop loss for a particular trade is $20, you can calculate the lot size as follows:

Lot Size=Stop Loss in DollarsMaximum Dollar Risk=20100=5 lots

Remember to adjust the lot size based on the currency pair and pip value for accurate risk management.


Terms of Use

Buy only on 5-minute chart.

Recommend USD/JPY.

Possible to use in conjunction with GBP/USD.

 





