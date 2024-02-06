Trade Timer

Introducing Trade Timer: Your Time-Sensitive Trading Companion

Are you tired of being caught off guard by unexpected market movements during critical hours? Say goodbye to missed opportunities and hello to precise trade management with Trade Timer, your indispensable tool for time-sensitive trading strategies on the MT4 platform.

Stay in Control

Trade Timer empowers you to take full control of your trading schedule by allowing you to set precise closing times for your trades. No more worrying about market volatility during news releases or being away from your trading station when you need to close a position. With Trade Timer, you decide when to exit the market.

Effortless Precision

Simply set your desired closing time using the intuitive interface, and Trade Timer will automatically execute your trade closure at the exact moment you specify. Whether you're a seasoned trader or just starting out, Trade Timer simplifies the process of managing your trades with precision and efficiency.

Unleash the Power of Automation

Imagine the freedom of being able to attend to other commitments knowing that Trade Timer has your back. Whether you're at work, spending time with family, or catching up on sleep, Trade Timer ensures that your trades are managed according to your schedule, giving you peace of mind in any situation.

Key Features:

  • Customizable Closing Times: Set specific times for trade closure based on your trading strategy and schedule.
  • Flexible Compatibility: Works seamlessly with all MT4 trading accounts and platforms.
  • User-Friendly Interface: Intuitive controls make it easy to configure and activate Trade Timer within minutes.
  • Risk Management: Mitigate the impact of unexpected market events and minimize potential losses by automating trade closure.
  • Versatile Applications: Ideal for day traders, swing traders, and anyone seeking to optimize their trading efficiency.
  • Close Pending orders or not close pending orders option.
  • Time is set on a 24 hour clock.

Unlock Your Trading Potential

Don't let time constraints dictate your trading success. With Trade Timer, you have the power to optimize your trading strategy and seize opportunities on your own terms. Take control of your trading journey and experience the difference that precision timing can make.

Get Started Today

Experience the convenience and confidence of time-sensitive trading with Trade Timer. Download now and elevate your trading to new heights.



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Copier->Convenient and fast interface interaction, users can use it right away   ->>>> Recommended to use on Windows computers or VPS Windows Features: Diversified and personalized copy trading settings: 1. Different lot modes can be set for different signal sources 2. Different signal sources can be set for forward and reverse copy trading 3. Signals can be set with comments 4. Whether to calibrate the lot according to the contract lot Diversified and personalized copy order settings 2: 1. Dif
Trade Portfolio Dashboard
Lee Samson
5 (1)
Utilities
Instantly see your closed trade history by day and week, your current open trades, and forex exposure on one chart! Use the heatmap to identify profitable trades and where your current drawdown is within your trading portfolio. MT5 Version -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/132613 Quick Close Buttons Use the quick close buttons to close every trade on a single symbol, close out individual trades in full, or take partial profits or losses at the click of a button. No more hunting for trade
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