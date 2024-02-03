HFT Prop Firm Consistency Rule
- Indicatori
- Leila Yukawa Moradi
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 5
Calculate your account's consistency rule in one click!
Works for all HFT Prop Firms:
- Nova Funding
- Infinity Forex Funds
- KortanaFx
- Next Step Funded
- Quantec
And many more!
---------------------------------------------------
Settings:
profitConsistencyPercentage = Max profit limit per order (%) according to your prop firm.
lowerRangePercentage - Lowest range for lot size (%) according to your prop firm.
upperRangePercentage - Upper range for lot size (%) according to your prop firm.
-----------------------------------------------------
How to use:
1 - Set your account history to show only the trades you want to calculate
2 - Add the indicator to your chart
3 - Set it according to your prop firm rules (.set files in comment section)
