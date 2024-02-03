HFT Prop Firm Consistency Rule

Calculate your account's consistency rule in one click!

Works for all HFT Prop Firms:

- Nova Funding

- Infinity Forex Funds

- KortanaFx

- Next Step Funded

- Quantec

And many more!

---------------------------------------------------

Settings:

profitConsistencyPercentage = Max profit limit per order (%) according to your prop firm. 

lowerRangePercentage - Lowest range for lot size (%) according to your prop firm.

upperRangePercentage - Upper range for lot size (%) according to your prop firm.


-----------------------------------------------------

How to use:

1 - Set your account history to show only the trades you want to calculate

2 - Add the indicator to your chart

3 - Set it according to your prop firm rules (.set files in comment section)

Jou
1373
Jou 2024.02.04 02:09 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

İncelemeye yanıt