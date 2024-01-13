DG Price Alerts MT4
- Utilitaires
- David Mugo Gathaga
- Version: 1.10
- Mise à jour: 13 janvier 2024
Stay ahead of market movements with precision and efficiency using DG Price Alerts, a MetaTrader 4 indicator designed for traders who demand accuracy and flexibility. This powerful tool is crafted to provide instant notifications when price levels are touched or breached, ensuring that you never miss a crucial market opportunity.
Key Features:
-
User-Friendly Interface:
- Seamlessly navigate through our intuitive graphical user interface.
- Effortlessly set up alerts by placing horizontal lines, trend lines, or rectangles on your chart.
-
Versatile Alert Options:
- Receive on-screen pop-up alerts, ensuring you're informed without missing a beat.
- Choose audible alerts to catch market movements even when you're away from your screen.
- Stay connected on the go with phone notifications, keeping you in control at all times.
-
Customizable Alerts:
- Tailor your alerts based on your trading strategy – opt for price touch or price break alerts.
- Easily adjust parameters through the indicator's graphical interface for personalized notifications.
-
Compatibility:
- Seamless integration with MetaTrader 4, the preferred platform for forex traders worldwide.
- Works effortlessly with horizontal lines, trend lines, and rectangles for maximum versatility.
-
Efficient Execution:
- Swiftly respond to market changes by clicking on the chart object of your choice.
- Streamlined process ensures quick access to the Price Alert Pro GUI for immediate alert customization.
-
Reliability and Precision:
- Benefit from accurate alerts, helping you make informed decisions in real-time.
- Developed by seasoned traders and industry experts for maximum reliability.
DG Price Alerts empowers you to trade with confidence, offering a customizable and responsive solution to enhance your market analysis. Elevate your trading experience by ensuring you are always informed of critical price movements.
Don't miss out on potential profits – invest in this product today and take control of your trading journey.
L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note