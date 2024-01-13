DG Price Alerts MT4

Stay ahead of market movements with precision and efficiency using DG Price Alerts, a MetaTrader 4 indicator designed for traders who demand accuracy and flexibility. This powerful tool is crafted to provide instant notifications when price levels are touched or breached, ensuring that you never miss a crucial market opportunity.

Key Features:

  1. User-Friendly Interface:

    • Seamlessly navigate through our intuitive graphical user interface.
    • Effortlessly set up alerts by placing horizontal lines, trend lines, or rectangles on your chart.

  2. Versatile Alert Options:

    • Receive on-screen pop-up alerts, ensuring you're informed without missing a beat.
    • Choose audible alerts to catch market movements even when you're away from your screen.
    • Stay connected on the go with phone notifications, keeping you in control at all times.

  3. Customizable Alerts:

    • Tailor your alerts based on your trading strategy – opt for price touch or price break alerts.
    • Easily adjust parameters through the indicator's graphical interface for personalized notifications.

  4. Compatibility:

    • Seamless integration with MetaTrader 4, the preferred platform for forex traders worldwide.
    • Works effortlessly with horizontal lines, trend lines, and rectangles for maximum versatility.

  5. Efficient Execution:

    • Swiftly respond to market changes by clicking on the chart object of your choice.
    • Streamlined process ensures quick access to the Price Alert Pro GUI for immediate alert customization.

  6. Reliability and Precision:

    • Benefit from accurate alerts, helping you make informed decisions in real-time.
    • Developed by seasoned traders and industry experts for maximum reliability.


DG Price Alerts empowers you to trade with confidence, offering a customizable and responsive solution to enhance your market analysis. Elevate your trading experience by ensuring you are always informed of critical price movements.

Don't miss out on potential profits – invest in this product today and take control of your trading journey.



Produits recommandés
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Plus de l'auteur
DG Equity Monitor
David Mugo Gathaga
Utilitaires
DG Equity Monitor is a useful tool that keeps track of the daily transactions made on the account. The EA automatically and instantly closes all the trades running based on two conditions: 1. If the daily profit target is hit. 2. If the maximum drawdown is reached. An alert is sent immediately one of the above conditions are met. Parameters: Show Account Info -Choose whether or not to display the Account Info on the chart. Show Pop Up Alert -Show alert on chart when either condition 1 or 2 are
FREE
Filtrer:
daggi22
67
daggi22 2024.10.25 15:32 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

Répondre à l'avis