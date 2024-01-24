I'm proudly introducing "Spread Eliminator" - Your Ultimate Solution against High Spreads in Forex Trading!

Are you tired of hitting Stop Losses or having pending orders triggered at a bad price due to high spreads while trading? All this is now over with our revolutionary EA , Spread Eliminator!

Can be used on Prop Firms that enforce high overnight spreads and/or high spreads during high volatile market conditions.

Key Features:

Smart Spread Monitoring: Spread Eliminator constantly monitors market conditions, and is able to remove pending orders, or the SL of market orders when spread is too high Instant Action: When the spread surpasses your predefined threshold, Spread Eliminator takes immediate action by canceling pending orders and/or removing stop-losses from market orders to safeguard your investments. Preserve Profits: No more worrying about volatile market conditions affecting your trades. Spread Eliminator protects your trades by dynamically adapting to changing spreads. User-Friendly Interface: Easy to install and even easier to use, Spread Eliminator comes fully configured and ready to use. You can adjust settings as you wish for each pair. Customizable Settings: Tailor Spread Eliminator to fit your trading strategy with customizable parameters, giving you full control over its functionality. You can use it only on pending orders, only on market orders or both. There are also settings for fixed time removal and place back of pending orders. This can be used to avoid pending orders being hit at huge spreads overnight.

Why Choose Spread Eliminator?

Maximize Profit Potential: By eliminating the negative impact of high spreads, you can maximize your profit potential and avoid SL and pending orders at bad conditions.

Risk Management: If a SL is still exceeded once spread returns to normal the EA will close out the trade immediately.

Time-Saving Automation: No more manual monitoring of spreads is needed. The EA will handle this for you.

Continuous Improvement: We are committed to providing ongoing updates and improvements to ensure that Spread Eliminator remains the best possible tool to avoid impacts of high spreads.





Don't let high spreads hinder your trading success! Empower your trading journey with Spread Eliminator and experience the freedom to trade confidently in any market condition.

ADDITIONAL INFO:

- The example video is just to show the working of the EA, in the example the threshold removal is set very sensitively. (example: remove orders when spread > 1 pip and place back when spread is < 0.9 pips.

In real trading conditions this would be set to remove pending orders/SL when spread > 3 pips and place back when spread < 0.5 pips (example) so orders would not disappear and appear every few seconds.



