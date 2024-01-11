Smart Candle Trigger

The SCT(Smart Candle Trigger) mt5 is designed for the manual trader who needs assistance to open and manage orders in defined SUPPLY and DEMAND zones. Trader based on his/her strategy define zones on the charts and SCT will open positions based on candle confirmation of Engulf and PinBar once price come into trader zones. SCT works on all kinds of symbols: currency pairs, indices, metals, commodities, cryptocurrencies, etc.

Benefits

  • Save trader time and energy to follow candles of market for confirmation
  • Don't need to be behind charts when price comes into your zones.
  • Fast without delay
  • Accurate Calculations
  • Creating comfort and removing emotions and feelings of the trader helps a lot in profitability.
  • Simplicity and usability

Capabilities

  • You need to run SCT once for one account  SCT automatically recognize all define zones defined by trader on all open charts and symbols. There is no need to execute SCT on each chart. Just put it in your main chart.
  • Risk Management
  • Money Management
  • Risk Free
  • Trigger Selection (PinBar, Engulf or Both)
  • Support 2 Time Frames for Entry (Sometimes trigger not made in one time frame)

Settings

  • enable / disable PinBar Trigger
  • enable / disable Engulf Trigger
  • enable / disable 2nd Entry Time Frame
  • define entry Time Frame
  • Risk & Money Management
    • % Risk per trade
    • Reward to Risk Ratio
    • enable / disable risk Free of Trades
    • Reward for Risk Free
    • Max open positions per symbol
    • Max open positions per zone
  • Failed Zone Conditions
    • Breakout type (Max_Point or Bar_Close)
    • MAX_Points for zone breakout
    • enable / disable deletion of failed zones


You can download, test and enjoy the FULL FUNCTIONAL VERSION of the SCT that expires at the end of 2024 January via this link.


You can ask any questions about the work of the program in Telegram.

Full description of SCT operation

Full description of SCT settings


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EASY Insight AIO – All-In-One Power for AI-Driven Trading Want to skip the setup and start scanning the entire market – Forex, Gold, Crypto, Indices, and even Stocks – in seconds? EASY Insight AIO is the complete plug-and-play solution for AI-powered trade analysis. It includes all core Stein Investments indicators built-in and automatically exports clean, structured CSV files – perfect for backtesting, AI prompts, and live market decision-making. No need to install or configure indicators manu
Bneu Prop Firm Pass System
Marvinson Salavia Caballero
Utilities
BNEU PROP FIRM PASS SYSTEM v2.35 PRODUCT OVERVIEW Bneu Prop Firm Pass System is a professional risk management and account protection utility for MetaTrader 5. Attach to any chart and configure your account rules. The system monitors daily loss, maximum drawdown, profit target, trading days, open risk, margin usage, news events, pending orders, weekend restrictions, and rollover restrictions from one dashboard. It includes a 5-tab premium dashboard, prop firm presets, custom rules, Risk Senti
News Filter EA
Rashed Samir
5 (1)
Utilities
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify trading days and hours for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes risk management  and equity protection features. MT4 Version Ma
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