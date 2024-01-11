Smart Candle Trigger
- Utilities
-
- Version: 3.21
- Activations: 5
The SCT(Smart Candle Trigger) mt5 is designed for the manual trader who needs assistance to open and manage orders in defined SUPPLY and DEMAND zones. Trader based on his/her strategy define zones on the charts and SCT will open positions based on candle confirmation of Engulf and PinBar once price come into trader zones. SCT works on all kinds of symbols: currency pairs, indices, metals, commodities, cryptocurrencies, etc.
Benefits
- Save trader time and energy to follow candles of market for confirmation
- Don't need to be behind charts when price comes into your zones.
- Fast without delay
- Accurate Calculations
- Creating comfort and removing emotions and feelings of the trader helps a lot in profitability.
- Simplicity and usability
Capabilities
- You need to run SCT once for one account SCT automatically recognize all define zones defined by trader on all open charts and symbols. There is no need to execute SCT on each chart. Just put it in your main chart.
- Risk Management
- Money Management
- Risk Free
- Trigger Selection (PinBar, Engulf or Both)
- Support 2 Time Frames for Entry (Sometimes trigger not made in one time frame)
Settings
- enable / disable PinBar Trigger
- enable / disable Engulf Trigger
- enable / disable 2nd Entry Time Frame
- define entry Time Frame
- Risk & Money Management
- % Risk per trade
- Reward to Risk Ratio
- enable / disable risk Free of Trades
- Reward for Risk Free
- Max open positions per symbol
- Max open positions per zone
- Failed Zone Conditions
- Breakout type (Max_Point or Bar_Close)
- MAX_Points for zone breakout
- enable / disable deletion of failed zones
You can download, test and enjoy the FULL FUNCTIONAL VERSION of the SCT that expires at the end of 2024 January via this link.
You can ask any questions about the work of the program in Telegram.
Full description of SCT operation
Full description of SCT settings