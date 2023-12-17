Management Trades

Revolutionize Your Trading Experience with Our Advanced Management Panel

Maximize efficiency and control with our cutting-edge Management Trades Panel, exclusively designed for discerning traders. Our innovative panel is a game-changer in the realm of financial trading, offering unparalleled functionality and user-friendly features.

Key Features:

  • Automated Daily Profit/Loss Closure: Set your desired profit or loss thresholds, and let our panel automatically close all current trades when these targets are met. This feature ensures effective risk management and capital protection, tailoring your trading to align with your specific financial goals.

  • Weekend Order Management: Gain the flexibility to decide whether your orders stay open over the weekend. This critical feature allows you to align your trading strategy with market dynamics, ensuring you're always in control.

  • Customizable Order Closure Timing: Empower your trading strategy by setting specific hours for closing all orders. This level of customization puts you in the driver's seat, allowing you to adapt to market conditions and personal preferences seamlessly.

Elevate Your Trading Strategy:

Our Management Trades Panel is more than a tool; it's your partner in navigating the complexities of the financial markets. Its intuitive design and customizable features make it an indispensable asset for both novice and experienced traders alike.

Experience the future of trading with our Management Trades Panel and take the first step towards smarter, more efficient trading strategies today.


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Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE WITH SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading op
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