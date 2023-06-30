Angels panel

Introducing the Ultimate Market Panel: Revolutionizing Order Management on MT5





The Ultimate Market Panel is a groundbreaking marketplace designed to provide you with a seamless and efficient experience for selling your products. This innovative panel offers a comprehensive range of functions, empowering you to execute various trading strategies effortlessly. Let's delve into its exceptional features:





1. Comprehensive Order Options: With the Ultimate Market Panel, you have complete control over your trading decisions. You can easily place different types of orders, including buy, sell, buy stop, sell stop, sell limit, and buy limit, all at your fingertips. Execute market orders instantly with a single click.





2. Chart Customization: Enhancing your trading experience, the panel offers a unique feature to display or hide lines on the chart. By simply toggling the show/hide button, you can focus on the specific price levels you desire. Effortlessly set your entry price, stop loss, and take profit levels directly on the chart.





3. Efficient Order Management: The Ultimate Market Panel streamlines your order management process. Once your orders are placed, they are displayed in a convenient list format. This list allows you to effortlessly select any order and take advantage of additional panel options, such as breakeven, order modification, and order closure.





4. Risk Management: Prioritizing your account equity, the panel provides a risk management feature that allows you to allocate a specific percentage of your equity for each trade. By utilizing the intuitive combobox, you can easily select the desired risk percentage, ensuring responsible risk management in your trading activities.





5. Partial Order Closure: To optimize your trading strategies, the panel enables you to partially close your orders. By choosing the desired percentage of the order to close from the second combobox, you can secure profits while maintaining exposure to potential market movements. Even orders with the minimum trade size of 0.01 lots can be partially closed.





We value your feedback and continuously strive to enhance your trading experience. We encourage you to utilize the first version of the Ultimate Market Panel and share your insights with us. Your valuable input will help us refine and develop additional features, ensuring a faster, more efficient, and enjoyable order management experience.





Embrace the future of trading with the Ultimate Market Panel and unlock unparalleled control and speed in managing your orders. Happy trading!

VERSION FOR MT4 COMING SOON



