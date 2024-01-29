Enzo Fx Prop Firm EA
- Experts
- Armin Heshmat
- Version: 1.2
- Mise à jour: 29 janvier 2024
- Activations: 10
Enzo Fx Prop Firm EA is very smart scalper , EA enters the market after Fundamentals and technical analysis., it’s 100% automatic,ENZO FX EA is capable to scalp every different situation , Maximum Ms for VPS: 5, do not forget to get this Ms your broker's server address must be in the same place with your VPS address
Live signal, https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2256700?source=Site+Signals+From+Author
Features:
- No grid. No martingale- A small Stoploss
- Low Drawdown
- multi currency , EURUSD , USDJPY ,GBPUSD , AUDUSD
- Minimum deposit 100 USD.
Default setting EA is correct on USDJPY ,EURUSD
Timframe: M15
-Stoploss: always behind price
-TakeProfit: unlimited tp , smart trailing sl
-fundamental : news filter
-technical analysis : many indicators patterns
Important note :
URL WEB request NEWS LINK : http://nfs.faireconomy.media/ff_calendar_thisweek.xml
Recommended currency pairs: EURUSD , USDJPY
Setting
This EA work in ECN broker and also it need very high speed VPS with very low ms
strategy work in time frame :M1