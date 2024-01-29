Enzo Fx Prop Firm EA

Enzo Fx Prop Firm EA is very smart scalper , EA enters the market after Fundamentals and technical analysis., it’s 100% automatic,ENZO FX EA is capable to scalp every different situation , Maximum Ms for VPS: 5, do not forget to get this Ms your broker's server address must be in the same place with your VPS address

Live signal, https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2256700?source=Site+Signals+From+Author


 Features:

- No grid. No martingale- A small Stoploss 

- Low Drawdown

- multi currency   , EURUSD , USDJPY ,GBPUSD , AUDUSD

- Minimum deposit 100 USD.

 Default setting EA  is  correct on USDJPY ,EURUSD  

Timframe: M15

-Stoploss:  always behind price

-TakeProfit: unlimited tp , smart trailing sl

-fundamental : news filter

-technical analysis : many indicators patterns 



Important note :

URL WEB request NEWS LINK :  http://nfs.faireconomy.media/ff_calendar_thisweek.xml




                                                               Recommended currency pairs:  EURUSD ,  USDJPY

Setting

This EA work in ECN broker and also it need very high speed VPS  with very low ms 

strategy work in time frame :M1 



